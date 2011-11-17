* Won rises on exporters, stop-loss dlr selling
* Sing dlr gains as 1.3008 vs U.S. dlr resistance seen
strong
* Philippine peso up, specs book profit from dlr's rise
(Adds details, updates prices)
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Nov 17 Emerging Asian
currencies were mixed on Thursday as worries of the deepening
Europe crisis with differences of opinion on the European
central bank's bond buying were offset by support from
short-covering triggered by the euro's rebound.
The South Korean won and the Singapore dollar were the
biggest gainers in the group while the Indonesian rupiah was the
session's worst performer.
The eurozone's debt problems continued to plague currency
investors, who were awaiting the outcome of 11 billion euro
($14.88 billion) worth of auctions by Spain and France due
today, which could provide clues on investor appetite for their
bonds.
"I am still not overly optimistic on a sustained recovery in
Asia ex-Japan as pressure is still evident on euro zone bonds,
necessitating heavy buying from the ECB," said Sacha Tihanyi,
senior currency strategist for Scotia Capital in Hong Kong.
"It would show that without strong ECB intervention it may
be near impossible to prevent additional wholesale bond selling.
I think the outlook remains unconstructive in the near term for
both EUR and Asia ex-Japan," he said asked what if results of
French and Spanish bond auctions are weak.
France, which has become the bloc's latest member to face
market scrutiny over its fiscal deficit despite a top-notch
credit rating, called for more aggressive ECB bond purchases.
Germany, however, remains firmly opposed to using the
central bank as the lender of last resort, saying it is up to
individual governments to put their fiscal houses in order.
Emerging Asian currencies have been under selling pressure
this week as French borrowing costs continued to rise on
Wednesday and the European Central Bank's purchases of Italian
and Spanish debts failed to reassure markets.
"We find very little ability to go beyond the tail risk of a
Greece exit (from the EU) in forecasting events as the year-end
approaches, but we do know that uneasy feeling of a major tail
risk is ahead, the big question is when," said Suresh Kumar
Ramanathan, regional rates and foreign exchange strategist for
CIMB Investment Bank in Kuala Lumpur.
"From money markets facing a dollar shortage in Asia and the
euro zone and the need for the EFSF to be given a banking
license to step up monetization of the euro zone debt, the list
of contentious issues are ever long," he said, adding he expects
emerging Asian currencies to stay under pressure.
WON
Dollar/won turned lower on sales by South Korean
exporters and some stop-loss offers with EUR and stocks
rebounding, dealers said.
Earlier, the pair broke through a resistance zone between
1,135-1,140 on offshore funds' demand.
But it failed to pierce the next resistance area
between 1,145-1,151, where the low of September 20 and the 50.0
percent Fibonacci retracement level of its October slide sit.
"Given onshore supplies, it looks difficult to add long
positions above mid-1,130," said a senior foreign bank dealer in
Seoul.
Meanwhile, some players are cautious over possible
dollar-selling intervention by South Korea's foreign exchange
authorities, especially around 1,150.
In late September, the authorities were spotted selling
dollars to push dollar/won to 1,150.0.
SINGAPORE DOLLAR
U.S. dollar/Singapore dollar also slid after it
failed to completely clear a resistance at 1.3008, the 76.4
percent retracement of its October decline.
Earlier, the pair rose to as high as 1.3010 after
worse-than-expected export data.
PHILIPPINE PESO
Dollar/Philippine peso turned lower as interbank
speculators took profits.
Initially, the pair broke above the top of the Ichimoku
cloud on worries about deepening European debt crisis.
"The market is slightly heavy although the euro is holding
1.34 level. It is looking to sell on rallies," said a European
bank dealer in Manila, adding he would join the move.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0715 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 76.96 77.06 +0.13
Sing dlr 1.2914 1.2965 +0.39
Taiwan dlr 30.190 30.230 +0.13
Korean won 1131.00 1136.60 +0.50
Baht 30.85 30.81 -0.13
Peso 43.35 43.42 +0.17
Rupiah 9035.00 8988.00 -0.52
Rupee 50.70 50.75 +0.11
Ringgit 3.1540 3.1525 -0.05
Yuan 6.3502 6.3456 -0.07
Change so far in 2011
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 76.96 81.15 +5.44
Sing dlr 1.2914 1.2820 -0.73
Taiwan dlr 30.190 30.368 +0.59
Korean won 1131.00 1134.80 +0.34
Baht 30.85 30.14 -2.30
Peso 43.35 43.84 +1.14
Rupiah 9035.00 9005.00 -0.33
Rupee 50.70 44.70 -11.83
Ringgit 3.1540 3.0820 -2.28
Yuan 6.3502 6.5897 +3.77
