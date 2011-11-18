SINGAPORE, June xx Most emerging Asian currencies looked set on Friday for their third consecutive week of losses as Europe's deepening debt crisis drove investors out of riskier assets and into the relative safety of the U.S. dollar.

Emerging Asian currencies are expected to remain weak with little hope for any near-term resolution to the euro zone debt mess and growing signs of funding strains in Europe as the cost of borrowing dollars grows more expensive.

"In the absence of a policy response from Europe or a cutting of the cost of borrowing thru the Fed's swap lines -- both seem unlikely just yet -- the dollar hoarding and funding pressures should continue to suggest further upside for dollar/Asian currencies," said Robert Ryan, a currency strategist with BNP Paribas in Singapore.

In a sign that funding strains may spread to Asia, benchmark three-month euroyen interest rates futures fell to an eight-month low on concerns that tightness in dollar money markets may prompt non-Japanese banks to raise yen at a higher rate.

On Thursday, Spain had to pay the highest rate to sell its 10-year debt since 1997, just shy of the 7 percent mark seen as unsustainable, hitting risk assets in the globe. Even then, it failed to raise the full target amount.

The Indian rupee weakened past 51.00 per dollar for the first time in nearly 32 months. The rupee has lost 1.8 percent against the dollar so far this week, making it the worst performing emerging Asian currency for two weeks in a row.

Offshore funds sold the South Korean won against the dollar and the euro, although the won found relief from exporters demand and as speculators cleared long dollar positions.

The Indonesian rupiah slid on strong dollar demand in non-deliverable forwards (NDfs) market, while the central bank was spotted selling dollars.

Meanwhile, currency players were largely unfazed by news of a $21.7 billion commitment for jets between Boeing Co and Indonesia's Lion Air.

Any eventual market impact on the rupiah may prove limited, since the commitment is likely to be filled over a period of years, dealers said.

"Not today for sure or in near term... and not likely to have much impact," said a European bank trader in Jakarta.

The commitment will probably be spread over a period of years, and the airline may in theory just get dollar funding from banks to help finance its purchases, limiting the need to actually buy dollars, the trader added.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0401 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 76.88 76.98 +0.13 Sing dlr 1.2952 1.2973 +0.16 Taiwan dlr 30.225 30.210 -0.05 Korean won 1133.50 1130.70 -0.25 Baht 30.97 30.87 -0.32 Peso 43.34 43.38 +0.09 Rupiah 9045.00 8995.00 -0.55 Rupee 51.05 50.88 -0.33 Ringgit 3.1600 3.1585 -0.05 Yuan 6.3532 6.3508 -0.04 Change so far in 2011 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 76.88 81.15 +5.55 Sing dlr 1.2952 1.2820 -1.02 Taiwan dlr 30.225 30.368 +0.47 Korean won 1133.50 1134.80 +0.11 Baht 30.97 30.14 -2.68 Peso 43.34 43.84 +1.15 Rupiah 9045.00 9005.00 -0.44 Rupee 51.05 44.70 -12.44 Ringgit 3.1600 3.0820 -2.47 Yuan 6.3532 6.5897 +3.72 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon, Additional reporting by Masayuki Kitano and Reuters FX Analyst Rick Lloyd; Editing by Kim Coghill)

For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click

Double click on brackets for following items:

Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia

Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah

Singapore dollar Thai baht

Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar

Philippine peso Korean won

SPEED GUIDES

Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies

RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS

All Singapore news All Malaysian news

Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan

Philippines Korea All emerging markets

All foreign exchange news

Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]