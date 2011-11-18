* Rupee at 32-mth low on importers; has slid 2.5 pct for week

By Jongwoo Cheon

SINGAPORE, Nov 18 Most emerging Asian currencies looked set on Friday for their third consecutive week of losses, led by the Indian rupee, as Europe's deepening debt crisis continued to drive investors out of riskier assets and into the relative safety of the U.S. dollar.

Emerging Asian currencies are expected to remain weak with little hope for any near-term resolution to the euro zone debt mess and on growing signs of funding strains in Europe as the cost of borrowing dollars grows more expensive.

"In the absence of a policy response from Europe or a cutting of the cost of borrowing thru the Fed's swap lines -- both seem unlikely just yet -- the dollar hoarding and funding pressures should continue to suggest further upside for dollar/Asian currencies," said Robert Ryan, a currency strategist with BNP Paribas in Singapore.

In a sign that funding strains may spread to Asia, benchmark three-month euroyen interest rates futures fell to an eight-month low on concerns that tightness in dollar money markets may prompt non-Japanese banks to raise yen at a higher rate.

On Thursday, Spain had to pay the highest rate to sell its 10-year debt since 1997, just shy of the 7 percent mark seen as unsustainable, hitting risk assets in the globe. Even then, it failed to raise the full target amount.

The funding difficulties hit Asian stocks and other emerging currencies such as the Brazil's real.

The Indian rupee weakened past 51.00 per dollar for the first time in nearly 32 months. The rupee has lost 2.5 percent against the dollar so far this week, making it the worst performing emerging Asian currency for two weeks in a row, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The Singapore dollar followed the rupee. The local dollar has shed 1.3 percent versus the greenback so far this year, largely in recent months as Europe's debt crisis roiled global financial markets.

"The market will keep trading risk-off if the euro zone doesn't show any positive developments," said a senior dealer at an Asian bank in Kuala Lumpur, adding emerging Asian currencies are expected to stay vulnerable.

RUPEE

Dollar/rupee rose to as high as 51.41 and within sight of its 52.20 record high hit on March 3, 2009, on importers' demand.

Exporters took out their hedges entered at lower levels and oil importers scurried about covering their receivables.

The higher spot lifted dollar/rupee non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) to highs across the curve.

WON

Dollar/won and euro/won rose on demand from offshore funds.

South Korean exporters sold dollar/won for settlements, causing interbank speculators to reduce positions, but the pair is seen staying firm, dealers said.

"Given risk-off sentiment, it has room to rise more," said a foreign bank dealer in Seoul.

But euro/won is expected to slide eventually, dealers and analysts said, although the euro was resilient with European banks seen repatriating funds back home.

With the bearish views, interbank speculators are selling the pair, dealers said.

"EUR/KRW may rise if we see some good news from Europe, but it will stay weak," said a local bank dealer in Seoul, adding it is unlikely to see ultimate measures to solve the euro zone's debt problems soon.

A currency analyst said the euro demand for repatriation may not be as strong as speculated.

RUPIAH

Dollar/rupiah rose on strong dollar demand in the NDF market, while the central bank was spotted selling dollars around 9,050.

A European bank trader in Jakarta said there has been some NDF buying this week by offshore real money investors looking to hedge their rupiah exposures.

Meanwhile, currency players were largely unfazed by news of a $21.7 billion commitment for jets between Boeing Co and Indonesia's Lion Air.

Any eventual market impact on the rupiah may prove limited, since the commitment is likely to be filled over a period of years, dealers said.

"Not today for sure or in near term... and not likely to have much impact," said the European bank trader in Jakarta.

The commitment will probably be spread over a period of years, and the airline may in theory just get dollar funding from banks to help finance its purchases, limiting the need to actually buy dollars, the trader added.

BAHT

Dollar/baht hovered around the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement of its October slide.

Dealers said the market will try to break it and rise more on risk-off sentiment.

If the retracement of 31.00 is cleared, the pair may head to 31.12, the 76.4 percent retracement. At 31.12, it also has a 100-week moving average that it has not closed above since Sept 2009.

The moving average may prove to be a good indicator to keep an eye on as the amount of time spent under it could generate a powerful buy signal.

"I would expect more people to jump in to trade the break out," said a European bank dealer in Singapore.

A Bangkok-based trader says exporters might sell the pair around 31.00, but resistance near the line would not be strong, given worries about the euro zone.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0710 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 76.85 76.98 +0.17 Sing dlr 1.2982 1.2973 -0.07 Taiwan dlr 30.245 30.210 -0.12 Korean won 1138.70 1130.70 -0.70 Baht 31.00 30.87 -0.42 Peso 43.41 43.38 -0.07 Rupiah 9050.00 8995.00 -0.61 Rupee 51.38 50.88 -0.97 Ringgit 3.1665 3.1585 -0.25 Yuan 6.3630 6.3508 -0.19 Change so far in 2011 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 76.85 81.15 +5.60 Sing dlr 1.2982 1.2820 -1.25 Taiwan dlr 30.245 30.368 +0.41 Korean won 1138.70 1134.80 -0.34 Baht 31.00 30.14 -2.77 Peso 43.41 43.84 +0.99 Rupiah 9050.00 9005.00 -0.50 Rupee 51.38 44.70 -13.00 Ringgit 3.1665 3.0820 -2.67 Yuan 6.3630 6.5897 +3.56 (Additional reporting by Masayuki Kitano, Saikat Chatterjee in MUMBAI, Reuters FX Analysts Rick Lloyd and Krishna Kumar; Editing by Kim Coghill)

