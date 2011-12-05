SINGAPORE, Dec 5 Most emerging Asian currencies eased on Monday in thin trading as investors took profits and awaited a key European summit later in the meet to see if leaders can ease the continent's debt crisis. Italy announced fresh austerity measures including raising taxes and increasing the pension age to shore up the country's strained finances, but investors remained worried about the euro zone's debt crisis. Currency market players are also reluctant to make big bets as the year-end is approaching, dealers and analysts said. Later on Monday, French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel meet to outline joint proposals for more coercive budget discipline in the euro zone, which they want all 27 EU leaders to approve at Friday's summit. The focus at the summit will be squarely on new rules to tighten fiscal integration. An agreement could pave the way for an accelerated implementation of the euro zone's rescue scheme to help ensure debt-ridden countries have a vehicle to tap for funds while encouraging bondholders to buy euro zone bonds. While guarded hope supported the euro, but dealers and analysts said that does not necessarily mean further rises in emerging Asian currencies and other riskier assets. "We will get an announcement of some fiscal compact and the ECB will respond positively to that," said Thio Chin Loo, a currency strategist with BNP Paribas in Singapore, adding the regional units are expected to remain in recent ranges rather than rising more. "We've seen no interest from specs to take large positions ahead of the year-end. Interbank players are winding down into year end. Scepticism on a EU solution remains high, but even the bears are taking a back seat for the moment." Reflecting that view, investors took profits from gains in emerging Asian currencies rather than add more bets with some doubting there will be significant progress at the summit. European policymakers have disappointed investors many times in the past. Last week, emerging Asian currencies enjoyed their first weekly gains since late October, buoyed by the joint central bank actions. On Monday, the Malaysian ringgit slid on dollar-short covering and as some speculators added long positions in the greenback. Dollar/ringgit has support at the session's low of 3.1260, near the top of daily Ichimoku cloud. A Kuala Lumpur-based dealer said he does not see reasons to add risks for now, although the market does not appear to have many short positions. The won slightly rose, but South Korean importers bought dollars for settlements on dips, limiting its gains. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0415 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 77.95 77.97 +0.03 Sing dlr 1.2831 1.2849 +0.14 Taiwan dlr 30.188 30.160 -0.09 Korean won 1130.40 1131.50 +0.10 *Baht 30.76 30.80 +0.13 Peso 43.32 43.27 -0.10 Rupiah 9060.00 9010.00 -0.55 Rupee 51.32 51.21 -0.21 Ringgit 3.1370 3.1275 -0.30 Yuan 6.3645 6.3597 -0.08 Change so far in 2011 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 77.95 81.15 +4.11 Sing dlr 1.2831 1.2820 -0.09 Taiwan dlr 30.188 30.368 +0.60 Korean won 1130.40 1134.80 +0.39 Baht 30.76 30.14 -2.02 Peso 43.32 43.84 +1.21 Rupiah 9060.00 9005.00 -0.61 Rupee 51.32 44.70 -12.90 Ringgit 3.1370 3.0820 -1.75 Yuan 6.3645 6.5897 +3.54 * Thai markets are closed for a holiday. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon, Additional reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Kim Coghill) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]