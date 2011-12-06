SINGAPORE, Dec 6 Emerging Asian currencies dipped on Tuesday as the Standard & Poor's (S&P) warning of possible downgrade of the euro zone hit risky assets, while the Philippine peso underpeformed most regional peers after lower inflation data. Worries about the euro zone's debt crisis persisit at a time inflation in emerging Asia is slowing, reducing investors' appetite for the region's currencies. The Asian Development Bank lowered forecasts for growth in emerging Asia for this year to 7.5 percent from 7.6 percent, and for 2012 to 7.2 percent from 7.5 percent. "U.S. (dollar) demand will persist as banks recapitalise to strengthen their balance sheets to contain contagion," said Andy Ji, Asian currency strategist for Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Singapore. "The coming two quarters will undoubtedly be challenging for Asia ex-Japan currencies and we expect dollar/Asian currencies higher from here," Ji said, adding he would buy dollar against the regional units on dips. Emerging Asian currencies already suffered from profit-taking on Monday ahead of a key European summit later this week. S&P has warned it may carry out an unprecedented mass downgrade of euro zone countries if EU leaders fail to deliver a convincing agreement on how to solve the region's debt crisis at Friday's summit. That pushed down Asian stocks and the euro, as well as Latin American currencies. The Philippine peso slid after slower-than-expected inflation data. The central bank said it was willing to ease monetary policy early next year if the outlook for growth worsened. Interbank speculators sold the South Korean won, but Korean exporters bought it on dips, limiting its slide. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0405 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 77.81 77.82 +0.01 Sing dlr 1.2837 1.2815 -0.17 Taiwan dlr 30.208 30.182 -0.09 Korean won 1130.20 1129.80 -0.04 Baht 30.87 30.80 -0.23 Peso 43.40 43.27 -0.29 Rupiah 9070.00 9030.00 -0.44 *Rupee 51.41 51.42 +0.02 Ringgit 3.1350 3.1335 -0.05 Yuan 6.3650 6.3641 -0.01 Change so far in 2011 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 77.81 81.15 +4.29 Sing dlr 1.2837 1.2820 -0.13 Taiwan dlr 30.208 30.368 +0.53 Korean won 1130.20 1134.80 +0.41 Baht 30.87 30.14 -2.36 Peso 43.40 43.84 +1.03 Rupiah 9070.00 9005.00 -0.72 Rupee 51.41 44.70 -13.05 Ringgit 3.1350 3.0820 -1.69 Yuan 6.3650 6.5897 +3.53 * Indian financial markets are closed for a holiday. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Richard Borsuk) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]