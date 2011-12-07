SINGAPORE, Dec 7 Most emerging Asian currencies rose on Wednesday as interbank speculators added to their risky assets ahead of a European summit to thrash out a solution to the debt problem, although the buying was subdued on worries a resolution may take longer. European leaders will discuss boosting the firepower of the euro zone rescue fund at Friday's summit, the Financial Times reported citing senior European officials. [ID:ID:nN1E7B512D] The report, which came after Standard & Poor's threatened downgrades of credit rating in the euro zone members and Europe's financial rescue fund, supported Asian stocks and the euro. "Asian currencies would have room to rise more if the euro summit comes up on expectations and with any positive surprise. Any news of a certain changes towards fiscal integration or a strong move towards it and then ECB's support via monetary sector, would be positive," said Saktiandi Supaat, head of FX Research at Maybank in Singapore. "But I don't think we will see major funds moves to Asia as yet as first its end of the year and most funds have cut back activity. We will see some 90 days or so before full implementation can happen. Plus we never know what can happen with EU officials thus far not really seem to be committed to resolve this in a thorough and holistic economic manner." But any disappointments from the meeting may pull risky assets including emerging Asian currencies down again, dealers and analysts said. "Until the EU summit the risk is to the upside on hopes for a European breakthrough," said Dariusz Kowalczyk, senior economist and strategist for Asia ex-Japan at Credit Agricole CIB in Hong Kong. "There is big downside risks in case of disappointment. They (emerging Asian currencies and risky assets) are pricing in hopes for a successful summit, which makes them vulnerable in case Europe disappoints, especially the won." The South Korean won outperformed its Asian peers in thin trade as interbank speculators bought it. The Philippine peso and the Malaysian ringgit also slightly rose on demand from speculators. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0345 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 77.72 77.73 +0.01 Sing dlr 1.2827 1.2840 +0.10 Taiwan dlr 30.168 30.225 +0.19 Korean won 1127.20 1131.20 +0.35 Baht 30.79 30.85 +0.19 Peso 43.34 43.46 +0.28 Rupiah 9070.00 9030.00 -0.44 Rupee 51.51 51.42 -0.17 Ringgit 3.1270 3.1355 +0.27 Yuan 6.3623 6.3642 +0.03 Change so far in 2011 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 77.72 81.15 +4.41 Sing dlr 1.2827 1.2820 -0.05 Taiwan dlr 30.168 30.368 +0.66 Korean won 1127.20 1134.80 +0.67 Baht 30.79 30.14 -2.11 Peso 43.34 43.84 +1.15 Rupiah 9070.00 9005.00 -0.72 Rupee 51.51 44.70 -13.22 Ringgit 3.1270 3.0820 -1.44 Yuan 6.3623 6.5897 +3.57 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Ramya Venugopal) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]