By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Dec 8 Investors nearly halved
positions in the Chinese yuan in the last two weeks, to their
lowest level in more than a year, while they turned slightly
bullish on the South Korean won, a Reuters poll showed on
Thursday.
The survey of 10 currency analysts, conducted on Wednesday
and Thursday, also found that due to worries about Europe,
investors remained bearish on most emerging Asian currencies.
Still, they have become less pessimistic than in the previous
poll two weeks earlier.
Currency players slashed bets on the yuan to their lowest
since August 2010 as investors sold the Chinese currency at a
time of strong dollar demand at year-end. This forced the yuan
to hit its lower daily trade limit for the seventh straight
session on Thursday.
But they became slightly optimistic about the won, the best
performer among emerging Asian currencies last week. Dealers
said a central bank in central Asia bought the local currency to
acquire South Korean bonds.
Investors sharply reduced bets against the Singapore dollar
and Indian rupee, the poll showed.
The Reuters survey focused on what analysts believe are the
current market positions in eight Asian emerging market
currencies: Chinese yuan, South Korean won, Singapore dollar,
Indonesian rupiah, Taiwan dollar, Indian rupee, Philippine peso
and Malaysian ringgit.
For the yuan, five out of the 10 analysts were bullish while
the rest were neutral. In the previous poll published on Nov.
23, seven out of 11 analysts were bullish on the Chinese unit
with four neutral.
The prior survey already showed investors grew more bearish
on most emerging Asian currencies as the euro zone's debt crisis
deepened, and views on the rupee were the most pessimistic in
more than three years.
The poll uses estimates of net long or short positions on a
scale of minus 3 to plus 3. A score of plus 3 indicates the
market is significantly long on dollars.
The figures included positions held through non-deliverable
forwards (NDFs).
The findings of the survey are as follows
(positions in U.S. dollar versus each currency):
DATE CNY KRW SGD IDR TWD INR MYR PHP
8-Dec -0.45 -0.18 0.15 0.20 0.40 0.95 0.03 -0.15
23-Nov -0.80 0.73 0.66 0.11 0.55 1.91 0.68 -0.18
10-Nov -0.64 0.08 0.40 0.04 0.29 1.48 0.31 0.48
27-Oct -0.58 -0.68 -0.79 -0.40 -0.15 0.20 -0.13 -0.30
13-Oct -0.54 0.00 -0.21 0.19 0.19 0.61 -0.03 0.23
29-Sept -0.54 0.63 0.33 0.54 0.63 1.17 0.75 0.50
15-Sept -1.00 0.77 0.08 -0.04 0.81 1.60 0.25 0.17
(Additional reporting by Cerelia Lim; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
