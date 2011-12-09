SINGAPORE, Dec 9 Emerging Asian currencies fell on Friday and were on course for weekly losses as investors shunned risky assets after European leaders failed to agree on treaty change. Some of the regional units weakened past support levels. The European Union failed to secure backing from all 27 countries to change the EU treaty at a summit on Friday, meaning any deal will now likely involve the 17 euro zone members plus any others that want to join, three EU diplomats said. During nearly 10 hours of talks that lasted into the night, EU leaders managed to reach agreement on a ceiling for the euro zone's permanent bailout fund, the ESM, saying it would be capped at 500 billion euros. The news pushed down other riskier assets including Asian stocks and commodities, with MSCI's Asian index excluding Japan losing more than 2 percent. Even before the failure, investors already had reduced positions in emerging Asian currencies after the European Central Bank (ECB) dampened hopes for the EU summit. On Friday, Nomura analysts said they expect regional units to fall next year, as the risks of European deleveraging and repatriation as well as weaker growth and rate cuts in Asia were not fully priced in. "In the event of major risk shocks and deleveraging, we will expect real money positions to be unwound," said Simon Flint, Nomura's global head of FX strategy. Short-term investors have sold assets in Asia including the regional currencies, but long-term investors such as real money names have not been seen actively reducing long positions in Asia yet, dealers and analysts have said. On Friday, the South Korean won led a slide in its Asian peers on selling by custodian banks, breaking through technical support lines. The won weakened past 1,143.5 per dollar, the 50 percent Fibonacci retracement of its appreciation between late November and early December, and a 55-day moving average at 1,144.2. The next level is the 61.8 percent retracement at 1,148.5. The local currency has lost 1.4 percent versus the dollar so far this week. Investors turned bullish on the won during the last two weeks, while they remained bearish on most emerging Asian currencies. The Malaysian ringgit also breached a 55-day moving average and the 38.2 percent retracement of its strengthening between late November and early December. It may head to the 50 percent levels at 3.1597. The Singapore dollar was testing the pivotal support at 1.2980-1.3000 per U.S. dollar. If the levels are cleared, the local dollar may weakened to around 1.3060, near the 76.4 percent retracement of its appreciation between late November and early December. Long U.S. dollar positions against the Singapore dollar have moderated, the survey showed, so positioning may not be an impediment to further dollar gains. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0350 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 77.66 77.63 -0.04 Sing dlr 1.2991 1.2960 -0.24 Taiwan dlr 30.212 30.179 -0.11 Korean won 1147.30 1131.40 -1.39 Baht 30.85 30.75 -0.32 Peso 43.58 43.29 -0.65 Rupiah 9050.00 8990.00 -0.66 Rupee 52.27 51.76 -0.97 Ringgit 3.1550 3.1315 -0.74 Yuan 6.3635 6.3619 -0.03 Change so far in 2011 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 77.66 81.15 +4.49 Sing dlr 1.2991 1.2820 -1.32 Taiwan dlr 30.212 30.368 +0.52 Korean won 1147.30 1134.80 -1.09 Baht 30.85 30.14 -2.30 Peso 43.58 43.84 +0.61 Rupiah 9050.00 9005.00 -0.50 Rupee 52.27 44.70 -14.47 Ringgit 3.1550 3.0820 -2.31 Yuan 6.3635 6.5897 +3.55 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon, Additional reporting by Reuters FX Analysts Rick Lloyd and Krishna Kumar; Editing by Richard Borsuk) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]