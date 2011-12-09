* Won down on importers, offshore, custodian
* USD/SGD breaks pivot resistance; may head to 1.3060
* Short-covering hit ringgit, Philippine peso
(Adds details, updates prices)
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Dec 9 Emerging Asian currencies
slid on Friday and were on course for weekly losses as investors
cut risky positions on increasing doubts that European leaders
can produce a credible scheme to ease the debt crisis in the
summit.
Some, including the South Korean won and the Singapore
dollar, broke through technical support lines, suggesting
further weakness ahead.
A European Union (EU) diplomat said leaders had agreed the
euro zone's permanent bailout fund will now have a banking
license, which could cap its firepower to tackle the sovereign
problems.
The European Union failed to secure backing from all 27
countries to change the EU treaty at a summit on Friday, meaning
any deal will now likely involve the 17 euro zone members plus
any others that want to join, three EU diplomats said.
The news pushed down other riskier assets including Asian
stocks and commodities, with MSCI's Asian index excluding Japan
losing more than 2 percent.
Investors already had begun cutting positions in emerging
Asian currencies especially after the European Central Bank
(ECB) dampened hopes from the EU summit.
On Friday, Nomura analysts said they expect regional units
to fall next year, as the risks of European deleveraging and
repatriation as well as weaker growth and rate cuts in Asia were
not fully priced in.
"In the event of major risk shocks and deleveraging, we will
expect real money positions to be unwound," said Simon Flint,
Nomura's global head of FX strategy.
Short-term investors have sold assets in Asia including the
regional currencies, but long-term investors have not been seen
actively reducing long positions in Asia yet, dealers and
analysts have said.
Investors stayed bearish on most emerging Asian currencies
in the last two weeks, although they turned slightly bullish on
the won, a Reuters poll showed.
This week, the Indian rupee is set to be the worst
performing Asian currency by having fallen 2.1 percent against
the dollar for the week, according to Thomson Reuters' data.
The Singapore dollar is set to follow the rupee with a 1.6
percent loss versus the greenback so far this week.
"I still have some hopes on the summit as they (European
leaders) know they can't fail. But I won't be surprised if it
breaks up," said a Kuala Lumpur-based dealer.
The dealer said he would sell emerging Asian currencies more
unless the summit does not produce any positive results.
WON
Dollar/won rose on demand from South Korean
importers, offshore funds and custodian banks, while local
exporters limited the local currency's weakness.
The pair gained to as high as 1,148.4, a shy of the 61.8
percent Fibonacci retracement at 1,148.5 of its slide between
late November and early October.
But it broke through the 50 percent retracement and a 55-day
moving average.
The won lost 1.3 percent against the dollar for the week.
SINGAPORE DOLLAR
U.S. dollar/Singapore dollar broke through the
pivotal resistance at 1.2980-1.3000 on short squeezes.
Leveraged and macro accounts were seen large buyers from the
1.2940 level.
The pair is seen heading to 1.3060, the 76.4 percent
retracement of its slide between late November and early
October.
Long U.S. dollar positions against the Singapore dollar have
moderated, a Reuters survey showed, so positioning may not be an
impediment to further dollar gains.
RINGGIT
Short-covering lifted dollar/ringgit to as high as
3.1630, above the 50 percent retracement of its slide between
late November and early October.
If the pair ends the day above the retracement of 3.1957, it
may rise to 3.1687, the 61.8 percent retracement.
PHILIPPINE PESO
Dollar/Philippine peso opened higher as
non-deliverable forward premiums jumped overnight.
The pair earlier pared some losses on fixing-related dollar
selling, but short-covering lifted it later. Stop-loss dollar
buying was seen above 43.50.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0725 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 77.65 77.63 -0.03
Sing dlr 1.3023 1.2960 -0.48
Taiwan dlr 30.207 30.179 -0.09
Korean won 1146.60 1131.40 -1.33
Baht 30.96 30.75 -0.68
Peso 43.63 43.29 -0.78
Rupiah 9090.00 8990.00 -1.10
Rupee 52.29 51.76 -1.01
Ringgit 3.1595 3.1315 -0.89
Yuan 6.3652 6.3619 -0.05
Change so far in 2011
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 77.65 81.15 +4.51
Sing dlr 1.3023 1.2820 -1.56
Taiwan dlr 30.207 30.368 +0.53
Korean won 1146.60 1134.80 -1.03
Baht 30.96 30.14 -2.65
Peso 43.63 43.84 +0.48
Rupiah 9090.00 9005.00 -0.94
Rupee 52.29 44.70 -14.52
Ringgit 3.1595 3.0820 -2.45
Yuan 6.3652 6.5897 +3.53
(Additional reporting by Reuters FX Analysts Rick Lloyd, Krishna
Kumar and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Ramya Venugopal
)
For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click
Double click on brackets for following items:
Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia
Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah
Singapore dollar Thai baht
Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar
Philippine peso Korean won
SPEED GUIDES
Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies
RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS
All Singapore news All Malaysian news
Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan
Philippines Korea All emerging markets
All foreign exchange news
Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]