* Won down on importers, offshore, custodian * USD/SGD breaks pivot resistance; may head to 1.3060 * Short-covering hit ringgit, Philippine peso (Adds details, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Dec 9 Emerging Asian currencies slid on Friday and were on course for weekly losses as investors cut risky positions on increasing doubts that European leaders can produce a credible scheme to ease the debt crisis in the summit. Some, including the South Korean won and the Singapore dollar, broke through technical support lines, suggesting further weakness ahead. A European Union (EU) diplomat said leaders had agreed the euro zone's permanent bailout fund will now have a banking license, which could cap its firepower to tackle the sovereign problems. The European Union failed to secure backing from all 27 countries to change the EU treaty at a summit on Friday, meaning any deal will now likely involve the 17 euro zone members plus any others that want to join, three EU diplomats said. The news pushed down other riskier assets including Asian stocks and commodities, with MSCI's Asian index excluding Japan losing more than 2 percent. Investors already had begun cutting positions in emerging Asian currencies especially after the European Central Bank (ECB) dampened hopes from the EU summit. On Friday, Nomura analysts said they expect regional units to fall next year, as the risks of European deleveraging and repatriation as well as weaker growth and rate cuts in Asia were not fully priced in. "In the event of major risk shocks and deleveraging, we will expect real money positions to be unwound," said Simon Flint, Nomura's global head of FX strategy. Short-term investors have sold assets in Asia including the regional currencies, but long-term investors have not been seen actively reducing long positions in Asia yet, dealers and analysts have said. Investors stayed bearish on most emerging Asian currencies in the last two weeks, although they turned slightly bullish on the won, a Reuters poll showed. This week, the Indian rupee is set to be the worst performing Asian currency by having fallen 2.1 percent against the dollar for the week, according to Thomson Reuters' data. The Singapore dollar is set to follow the rupee with a 1.6 percent loss versus the greenback so far this week. "I still have some hopes on the summit as they (European leaders) know they can't fail. But I won't be surprised if it breaks up," said a Kuala Lumpur-based dealer. The dealer said he would sell emerging Asian currencies more unless the summit does not produce any positive results. WON Dollar/won rose on demand from South Korean importers, offshore funds and custodian banks, while local exporters limited the local currency's weakness. The pair gained to as high as 1,148.4, a shy of the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement at 1,148.5 of its slide between late November and early October. But it broke through the 50 percent retracement and a 55-day moving average. The won lost 1.3 percent against the dollar for the week. SINGAPORE DOLLAR U.S. dollar/Singapore dollar broke through the pivotal resistance at 1.2980-1.3000 on short squeezes. Leveraged and macro accounts were seen large buyers from the 1.2940 level. The pair is seen heading to 1.3060, the 76.4 percent retracement of its slide between late November and early October. Long U.S. dollar positions against the Singapore dollar have moderated, a Reuters survey showed, so positioning may not be an impediment to further dollar gains. RINGGIT Short-covering lifted dollar/ringgit to as high as 3.1630, above the 50 percent retracement of its slide between late November and early October. If the pair ends the day above the retracement of 3.1957, it may rise to 3.1687, the 61.8 percent retracement. PHILIPPINE PESO Dollar/Philippine peso opened higher as non-deliverable forward premiums jumped overnight. The pair earlier pared some losses on fixing-related dollar selling, but short-covering lifted it later. Stop-loss dollar buying was seen above 43.50. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0725 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 77.65 77.63 -0.03 Sing dlr 1.3023 1.2960 -0.48 Taiwan dlr 30.207 30.179 -0.09 Korean won 1146.60 1131.40 -1.33 Baht 30.96 30.75 -0.68 Peso 43.63 43.29 -0.78 Rupiah 9090.00 8990.00 -1.10 Rupee 52.29 51.76 -1.01 Ringgit 3.1595 3.1315 -0.89 Yuan 6.3652 6.3619 -0.05 Change so far in 2011 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 77.65 81.15 +4.51 Sing dlr 1.3023 1.2820 -1.56 Taiwan dlr 30.207 30.368 +0.53 Korean won 1146.60 1134.80 -1.03 Baht 30.96 30.14 -2.65 Peso 43.63 43.84 +0.48 Rupiah 9090.00 9005.00 -0.94 Rupee 52.29 44.70 -14.52 Ringgit 3.1595 3.0820 -2.45 Yuan 6.3652 6.5897 +3.53 (Additional reporting by Reuters FX Analysts Rick Lloyd, Krishna Kumar and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Ramya Venugopal )