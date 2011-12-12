SINGAPORE, Dec 12 Emerging Asian
currencies were mixed on Monday in subdued trade after Europe
took a step towards fiscal union, but investors were still
looking to sell the regional units and other riskier assets amid
worries that the new deal does little to tackle the current debt
crisis.
On Friday, twenty-six of the 27 European Union leaders
agreed to pursue stricter budget rules for the continent and
also to have euro zone states and others provide up to 200
billion euros in bilateral loans to the International Monetary
Fund (IMF) to help tackle the crisis.
A Reuters report that China planned a new $300 billion
vehicle to invest in Europe and the United States also buoyed
investor sentiment.
Still, the EU deal failed to ease worries over the finances
of Italy and Spain, or broader concerns that the festering
crisis could drag the global economy into recession or a
prolonged period of lacklustre growth.
Growth in China's exports and imports slowed in November
amid faltering demand abroad and at home, data showed at the
weekend.
"This (the European deal) is at least helpful that a
meltdown-like scenario will not be realized in the near term,
but it does leave the door open to severe bouts of risk-off
market behaviour as the potential for unexpected stumbling
blocks still exist," said Sacha Tihanyi, senior currency
strategist for Scotia Capital in Hong Kong.
"I find Asia ex-Japan currencies' behaviour logical this
morning... not too enthusiastic," he added.
Emerging Asian currencies fell last week as investors
slashed risky positions on doubts that European leaders would
produce a credible scheme to ease the debt problems.
On Monday, the Singapore dollar fell further,
although it has technical support at around 1.2989-1.3009 per
U.S. dollar for now.
The local dollar is seen trading in a range between 1.2900
and 1.3010 and eventually testing 1.3060, the 76.4 percent
retracement of its appreciation between late November and early
December.
The won strengthened, but offshore hedge funds
sold the South Korean currency, capping its rises. Dollar-demand
linked to foreign investors' recent stock sales also limited the
won's strength, dealers said.
The Philippine peso outperformed its Asian peers
on remittance inflows and as some speculators were looking to
buy it more, seeing players held long dollar positions to clear.
"The market is a bit relieved although the (EU) summit fell
short of expectations. The market was already long before the
summit," said a European bank dealer in Manila.
The dealer said the peso may find resistance around 43.50
per dollar for now but the pair may test 43.20 again in coming
days.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0345 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 77.62 77.63 +0.01
Sing dlr 1.2937 1.2920 -0.13
Taiwan dlr 30.204 30.239 +0.12
Korean won 1144.60 1146.50 +0.17
*Baht 30.92 30.94 +0.06
Peso 43.54 43.64 +0.23
Rupiah 9070.00 9040.00 -0.33
Rupee 52.15 52.05 -0.19
Ringgit 3.1505 3.1490 -0.05
Yuan 6.3598 6.3647 +0.08
Change so far in 2011
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 77.62 81.15 +4.55
Sing dlr 1.2937 1.2820 -0.90
Taiwan dlr 30.204 30.368 +0.54
Korean won 1144.60 1134.80 -0.86
Baht 30.92 30.14 -2.52
Peso 43.54 43.84 +0.69
Rupiah 9070.00 9005.00 -0.72
Rupee 52.15 44.70 -14.29
Ringgit 3.1505 3.0820 -2.17
Yuan 6.3598 6.5897 +3.61
* Thai financial markets are closed for a holiday.
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon, Additional reporting by Reuters FX
Analyst Krishna Kumar; Editing by Kim Coghill)
For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click
Double click on brackets for following items:
Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia
Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah
Singapore dollar Thai baht
Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar
Philippine peso Korean won
SPEED GUIDES
Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies
RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS
All Singapore news All Malaysian news
Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan
Philippines Korea All emerging markets
All foreign exchange news
Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]