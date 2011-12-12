SINGAPORE, Dec 12 Emerging Asian currencies were mixed on Monday in subdued trade after Europe took a step towards fiscal union, but investors were still looking to sell the regional units and other riskier assets amid worries that the new deal does little to tackle the current debt crisis. On Friday, twenty-six of the 27 European Union leaders agreed to pursue stricter budget rules for the continent and also to have euro zone states and others provide up to 200 billion euros in bilateral loans to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to help tackle the crisis. A Reuters report that China planned a new $300 billion vehicle to invest in Europe and the United States also buoyed investor sentiment. Still, the EU deal failed to ease worries over the finances of Italy and Spain, or broader concerns that the festering crisis could drag the global economy into recession or a prolonged period of lacklustre growth. Growth in China's exports and imports slowed in November amid faltering demand abroad and at home, data showed at the weekend. "This (the European deal) is at least helpful that a meltdown-like scenario will not be realized in the near term, but it does leave the door open to severe bouts of risk-off market behaviour as the potential for unexpected stumbling blocks still exist," said Sacha Tihanyi, senior currency strategist for Scotia Capital in Hong Kong. "I find Asia ex-Japan currencies' behaviour logical this morning... not too enthusiastic," he added. Emerging Asian currencies fell last week as investors slashed risky positions on doubts that European leaders would produce a credible scheme to ease the debt problems. On Monday, the Singapore dollar fell further, although it has technical support at around 1.2989-1.3009 per U.S. dollar for now. The local dollar is seen trading in a range between 1.2900 and 1.3010 and eventually testing 1.3060, the 76.4 percent retracement of its appreciation between late November and early December. The won strengthened, but offshore hedge funds sold the South Korean currency, capping its rises. Dollar-demand linked to foreign investors' recent stock sales also limited the won's strength, dealers said. The Philippine peso outperformed its Asian peers on remittance inflows and as some speculators were looking to buy it more, seeing players held long dollar positions to clear. "The market is a bit relieved although the (EU) summit fell short of expectations. The market was already long before the summit," said a European bank dealer in Manila. The dealer said the peso may find resistance around 43.50 per dollar for now but the pair may test 43.20 again in coming days. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0345 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 77.62 77.63 +0.01 Sing dlr 1.2937 1.2920 -0.13 Taiwan dlr 30.204 30.239 +0.12 Korean won 1144.60 1146.50 +0.17 *Baht 30.92 30.94 +0.06 Peso 43.54 43.64 +0.23 Rupiah 9070.00 9040.00 -0.33 Rupee 52.15 52.05 -0.19 Ringgit 3.1505 3.1490 -0.05 Yuan 6.3598 6.3647 +0.08 Change so far in 2011 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 77.62 81.15 +4.55 Sing dlr 1.2937 1.2820 -0.90 Taiwan dlr 30.204 30.368 +0.54 Korean won 1144.60 1134.80 -0.86 Baht 30.92 30.14 -2.52 Peso 43.54 43.84 +0.69 Rupiah 9070.00 9005.00 -0.72 Rupee 52.15 44.70 -14.29 Ringgit 3.1505 3.0820 -2.17 Yuan 6.3598 6.5897 +3.61 * Thai financial markets are closed for a holiday. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon, Additional reporting by Reuters FX Analyst Krishna Kumar; Editing by Kim Coghill) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]