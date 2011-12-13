SINGAPORE, Dec 13 Emerging Asian currencies fell on Tuesday as investors cut risky assets on worries about a possible mass downgrade of euro zone sovereign ratings, while they were wary of potential dollar-selling intervention by regional central banks. Foreign funds and local interbank speculators sold emerging Asian currencies after rating agencies on Monday warned that Friday's European Union summit, which some saw as a last chance to save the euro, did not go far enough to ease immediate concerns on the continent's debt markets. The warnings hit assets including stocks, the euro and commodities. Emerging Asian currencies have not yet fully priced in potential rating cuts of euro zone members, which will dampen risk sentiment further, dealers and analysts said. "Asia ex-Japan FX seems to be underpricing this risk, and there will be more downside for Asia ex-Japan FX once a downgrade is done. Thin dollar liquidity as year-end approaches plus negative EU sentiment still plays in favour of shorting Asia ex-Japan FX," said Suresh Kumar Ramanathan, regional rates and foreign exchange strategist for CIMB Investment Bank in Kuala Lumpur. Foreign exchange authorities in Asia are likely to step into markets to prevent sharp slides in their currencies, but the intervention will just limit weakness, they added. The Singapore dollar barely changed as the Monetary Authority of Singapore was suspected of intervening, while the Indonesian central bank was spotted selling U.S. dollars. Still, some dealers expect that the authorities might not sell dollars aggressively as a slowing global economy is biting into Asian exports. The South Korean won slid on supplies from offshore funds. But exporters' demand ahead of support around 1,165 per dollar and caution over potential intervention by the authorities limited the local currency's slide. "I don't expect further rises (in dollar/won) today. We may see intervention above 1,160," said a senior foreign bank dealer in Seoul. The Malaysian ringgit weakened past the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement of its gains between late November and early December as interbank speculators sold it in subdued trading. "We may see foreign names dollar buying to repatriate profits back home from Malaysia. They should buy some dollar until the end of the year in every Asian country. The question is how large their dollar demand would be," said a Kuala Lumpur-based dealer. The Philippine peso fell on dollar-short covering on worries about the euro zone and after weak export data. [ID:ID:nL3E7ND0TM] CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0335 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 77.87 77.91 +0.05 Sing dlr 1.3012 1.3010 -0.02 Taiwan dlr 30.257 30.230 -0.09 Korean won 1154.60 1146.90 -0.67 Baht 31.18 30.94 -0.77 Peso 43.92 43.61 -0.69 Rupiah 9075.00 9040.00 -0.39 Rupee 53.15 52.87 -0.53 Ringgit 3.1780 3.1590 -0.60 Yuan 6.3642 6.3606 -0.06 Change so far in 2011 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 77.87 81.15 +4.21 Sing dlr 1.3012 1.2820 -1.48 Taiwan dlr 30.257 30.368 +0.37 Korean won 1154.60 1134.80 -1.71 Baht 31.18 30.14 -3.34 Peso 43.92 43.84 -0.17 Rupiah 9075.00 9005.00 -0.77 Rupee 53.15 44.70 -15.90 Ringgit 3.1780 3.0820 -3.02 Yuan 6.3642 6.5897 +3.54 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon, Additional reporting by Reuters FX Analyst Krishna Kumar and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]