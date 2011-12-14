* Philippine peso down on dlr demand for fixing, short-covering * SEB sees risk of gains in dollar/rupee to 60 * Offshore funds hit won, exporters relive * Sing dlr may head to 1.3151, trader says not to meet MAS survey f'cast (Adds details, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Dec 14 Most emerging Asian currencies eased on Wednesday as investors cut risky bets after the Federal Reserve gave no hints of new stimulus measures to bolster U.S. growth and offset concerns about the euro zone debt crisis. Investors were wary of further dollar-selling intervention by Asian central banks, but they were more interested in selling emerging Asian currencies amid very little clarity of what measures will be taken by the European Union to resolve the region's two-year-old debt crisis. The Fed warned on Tuesday that turmoil in Europe presented a big risk to the U.S. economy, Asia's major export market. German Chancellor Angela Merkel rejected talk of raising the funding limit of a planned permanent bailout fund to backstop the currency bloc above 500 billion euros. That led investors to continue to reduce holdings in riskier assets such as Asian stocks and currencies, while keeping an eye on a bond auction by Italy later in the day. Spain's borrowing costs fell at an auction on Tuesday and Madrid will hold another sale on Thursday. Fears of a credit rating downgrade may keep borrowing costs high for both countries, which is likely to put further pressure on riskier assets, traders said. "Another much vaunted agreement in Europe seems to be unravelling, and with the interest rate premium for European debt over U.S. eroding, the support for EUR seems to be ebbing away," said Chris Gothard, head of FX for Brown Brothers Harriman in Hong Kong. "Our view of EUR under 1.30 this month now suddenly looks more likely than not," said Gothard. "Though there has been some decent data out of the U.S., there is a gloomy sentiment with European travails continuing and some nervousness about China. That is hurting the AUD and the Asian EM currencies." Emerging Asian currencies are expected to slide further in the short-term, especially as foreign investors accumulate dollars to repatriate or take profits from the region before the year-end, dealers and analysts said. PHILIPPINE PESO Dollar/Philippine peso jumped as investors rushed to cover short positions and on fixing-related demand. Some traders added long positions, while others are looking to sell the pair on rallies. "Right now, I prefer to sell at the rallies," said a European bank dealer in Manila, adding market players appeared to hold dollar-long positions to clear. RUPEE SEB said dollar/rupee may rise to as high as 60 in the first half of 2012, although its official forecasts of the pair are 57 for the first quarter and the second. "The risk that USDINR prints 60 in H1 12 can not be ruled out," SEB said in a note. "The balance of payments is probably already in deficit and will remain so in Q1 12, importers hedging of currency risk has been limited, and risks of a USD funding squeeze need to be considered as global risk appetite continues to soften into Q1 12." The pair hit a record high of 53.75 for a third straight session as capital outflows picked up on concerns about a sharp slowdown in India's domestic growth. WON The won may suffer more slide than other emerging Asian currencies as South Korea has similar problems to India in terms of a heavy short-term foreign debt load and dependence on European bank financing, some analysts said. Reflecting the view, offshore funds bought dollar/won and foreign investors continued to unload Seoul stocks. But local exporters such as shipbuilders took its rises as chances to sell it as market players are wary of possible dollar-selling intervention by the foreign exchange authorities. "I don't think we will see levels higher than 1,160," said a senior foreign bank dealer in Seoul. "Above the level, exporters or the authorities will come to the market unconditionally." SINGAPORE DOLLAR U.S. dollar/Singapore dollar hovered around the 76.4 percent Fibonacci retracement of its decline between late November and early December. If the pair the retracement of 1.3060 versus the greenback, it may head to the next resistance at 1.3151, the high on Nov 25. After the resistance, it is seen testing 1.3200. Players are looking to buy it on dips based on continuous outflows from emerging Asia before the year-end and sustained worries about the euro zone's debt crisis. There is talk of intervention at 1.3080, while a few dealers said they have not spotted such intervention. Meanwhile, a survey of the central bank expects U.S. dollar/Singapore dollar to fall to 1.23 by the end of the next year from an estimate of 1.28 for the end of 2011. But a European bank dealer in Singapore doubted the pair will fall to the level due to persistent worries about the euro zone's debt crisis. "I don't think it's that easy because there are sovereign risks now," says the dealer, adding it will depend totally on how the debt crisis unfolds. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0655 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 77.96 78.01 +0.06 Sing dlr 1.3058 1.3055 -0.02 Taiwan dlr 30.266 30.260 -0.02 Korean won 1156.00 1154.00 -0.17 Baht 31.23 31.19 -0.14 Peso 44.15 43.88 -0.60 Rupiah 9080.00 9060.00 -0.22 Rupee 53.64 53.23 -0.77 Ringgit 3.1845 3.1816 -0.09 Yuan 6.3712 6.3652 -0.09 Change so far in 2011 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 77.96 81.15 +4.09 Sing dlr 1.3058 1.2820 -1.82 Taiwan dlr 30.266 30.368 +0.34 Korean won 1156.00 1134.80 -1.83 Baht 31.23 30.14 -3.49 Peso 44.15 43.84 -0.69 Rupiah 9080.00 9005.00 -0.83 Rupee 53.64 44.70 -16.67 Ringgit 3.1845 3.0820 -3.22 Yuan 6.3712 6.5897 +3.43 (Additional reporting by Archana Narayanan in MUMBAI, Reuters FX Analyst Krishna Kumar and IFR Market's Catherine Tan; Editing by )