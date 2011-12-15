SINGAPORE, Dec 15 Emerging Asian currencies fell on Thursday as investors rushed to safe assets before the year-end because they don't see clear sign that the euro zone's debt crisis is easing. Europe's ongoing crisis is expected to keep pressure on the regional units. On Wednesday, Italy's funding costs hit a new euro era record at a bond auction, while Germany's chancellor and central banker rebuffed pressure for the European Central Bank to intervene decisively. Adding to worries about the impact of the crisis on the global economy, a private survey showed China's factory output is again shrinking in December. The gloomy pictures hit stocks and commodities, with the euro touching to a 11-month low and the Australian dollar at a two-and-a-half week low. "On charts for major currencies such as the euro and Australian dollar, critical levels have been broken. It is the turn of emerging Asian currencies now," said a senior dealer at an Asian bank in Kuala Lumpur. The Indian rupee hit another record low, at 54.30 to the dollar. The spread between one-year dollar/rupee and one-month dollar/rupee jumped to the highest in more than seven months, indicating further weakness in the currency. The Thai baht is expected to weaken to 31.44 per dollar after it breached the 76.4 percent retracement of its appreciation between late November and early December. The baht found some relief from Japanese banks' demand, which dealers said probably was linked to re-insurance for those affected by floods, but dealers were looking to sell it on rallies. "I prefer to buy dips for USD until the year-end," said a Bangkok-based dealer, on expectations for dollar demand for repatriation by foreign investors. Foreigners were net sellers in the Thai stock market during the previous three sessions. The South Korean won weakened past 1,160 per dollar in subdued trading on dollar demand from offshore funds and importers, while exporters limited the currency's slide. Dealers have been expecting the country's foreign exchange authorities to intervene and sell dollars above that level. Still, some dealers doubted that the won will end the day weaker than 1,160 due to caution about intervention and exporters' dollar supplies. The won may cross the line, but its weakness may be limited for now with resistance at around 1,164.8, they added. "Without massive demand linked to foreigners' stock sales, I don't think it (dollar/won) would rise much further. Foreigners are selling stocks, but they are buying bonds," said a foreign bank dealer in Seoul. Foreign investors have sold a net 144.2 billion won ($124.71 million) in Seoul stocks while buying a net 152.5 billion won in treasury bond futures. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0410 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 78.04 78.07 +0.04 Sing dlr 1.3096 1.3095 -0.01 Taiwan dlr 30.330 30.290 -0.13 Korean won 1160.40 1156.20 -0.36 Baht 31.34 31.24 -0.32 Peso 44.21 44.11 -0.23 Rupiah 9180.00 9080.00 -1.09 Rupee 54.17 53.70 -0.87 Ringgit 3.1950 3.1855 -0.30 Yuan 6.3737 6.3706 -0.05 Change so far in 2011 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 78.04 81.15 +3.99 Sing dlr 1.3096 1.2820 -2.11 Taiwan dlr 30.330 30.368 +0.13 Korean won 1160.40 1134.80 -2.21 Baht 31.34 30.14 -3.83 Peso 44.21 43.84 -0.84 Rupiah 9180.00 9005.00 -1.91 Rupee 54.17 44.70 -17.48 Ringgit 3.1950 3.0820 -3.54 Yuan 6.3737 6.5897 +3.39 ($1 = 1156.2500 Korean won) (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon, Additional reporting by Kevin Plumberg and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]