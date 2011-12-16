SINGAPORE, Dec 16 The rupee and the rupiah led gains among Asian peers on Friday after positive developments in India and Indonesia, but most emerging Asian currencies were set to suffer a second week of losses. The battered rupee was lifted when the Indian central bank on Thursday reduced foreign currency trading limits for banks while selling dollars for intervention. Boosting the rupiah was how Fitch Ratings late on Thursday raised sovereign rating to investment grade for the first time in 14 years. On Friday, Chinese state-run banks offered large amounts of dollars in a sign that the central bank was intervening, helping the yuan hit a record high. Emerging Asian currencies found more support from strong U.S. data and as a Spanish bond auction on Thursday attracted solid demand. Still, investors stayed reluctant to chase the regional units amid persistent worries about the euro zone's debt crisis and possible repatriation from Asia, dealers and analysts said. Some hedge funds showed interest in buying emerging Asian currencies, but they did not appear to add long positions in the units, an Asian bank dealer said. "The medium-term theme for Asian currencies remains a(possible) sudden reversal in capital flows at the time when regional economies are more dependent on external funding for their credit growth," said Andy Ji, Asian currency strategist for Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Singapore. "In addition, European crisis is likely to be a festering one, which will weigh on risk appetite in general. Therefore, I expect another two quarters of sluggish performance of Asian currencies against the dollar, until the second half of 2012." Most emerging Asian currencies are poised to see a second week of losses after a European summit last week failed to deliver solutions to the continent's sovereign debt problems and on worries about a slowing global economy. During the week, the Indian rupee hit record lows against the dollar, fuelled by concerns over a slackening domestic economy. While Fitch's rating update boosted the rupiah, the gloomy outlook for the euro zone and the global economy limited its gains despite the rating upgrade. The move is seen as attracting inflows to Indonesian bonds and stocks in the longer term, but worries about the euro zone and a slowing global economy are expected to continue to keep many investors from risky assets in the near term, analysts said. So, dollar liquidity in the Indonesian market is unlikely to improve soon, they added. "Amidst the global market uncertainty, this is an affirmation of the IDR's underlying fundamentals. Thus, we retain our view of positive relative outperformance for the rupiah via our ongoing short INR/IDR," said Emmanuel Ng, FX strategist at OCBC Bank in Singapore. "But any strong gains in IDR assets will have to be predicated on a renewed improvement in risk appetite." Some Asian central banks might not actively intervene to boost their currencies as they will have to consider ways to support growth, dealers and analysts said. "They will intervene but they also have to understand fundamentals may argue for some FX weakness," said Saktiandi Supaat, head of FX Research at Maybank in Singapore. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0405 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 77.88 77.86 -0.03 Sing dlr 1.3037 1.3074 +0.28 Taiwan dlr 30.335 30.370 +0.12 Korean won 1158.00 1163.00 +0.43 Baht 31.33 31.42 +0.29 Peso 43.89 44.10 +0.49 Rupiah 9020.00 9080.00 +0.67 Rupee 52.56 53.65 +2.07 Ringgit 3.1770 3.1866 +0.30 Yuan 6.3489 6.3735 +0.39 Change so far in 2011 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 77.88 81.15 +4.20 Sing dlr 1.3037 1.2820 -1.66 Taiwan dlr 30.335 30.368 +0.11 Korean won 1158.00 1134.80 -2.00 Baht 31.33 30.14 -3.80 Peso 43.89 43.84 -0.10 Rupiah 9020.00 9005.00 -0.17 Rupee 52.56 44.70 -14.95 Ringgit 3.1770 3.0820 -2.99 Yuan 6.3489 6.5897 +3.79 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon, Additional reporting by Reuters FX Analyst Krishna Kumar and IFR Market's Catherine Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]