* Rupee up on c.bank measures, but its gains cut * Fitch's Indonesia rating upgrade lifts rupiah * Offshore funds buy won, S.Korean importers cap * Philippine peso up on short-covering, still cautious (Adds details, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Dec 16 The rupee and the rupiah led gains among Asian peers on Friday after positive developments in India and Indonesia, but most emerging Asian currencies suffered a second week of losses and further slides are expected. The battered rupee had briefly strengthened past a technical resistance line after the Indian central bank on Thursday reduced trading limits for banks in the foreign exchange market, making it difficult for market players to keep speculative positions open for a long time. Boosting the rupiah was Fitch Ratings' announcement on Thursday raising its Indonesia sovereign rating to investment grade for the first time in 14 years. On Friday, Chinese state-run banks offered large amounts of dollars in a sign that the central bank was intervening, helping the yuan hit a record high. Emerging Asian currencies found more support from strong U.S. data and as a Spanish bond auction on Thursday attracted solid demand. Still, investors stayed reluctant to chase the regional units amid persistent worries about the euro zone's debt crisis and possible repatriation from Asia, dealers and analysts said. Some hedge funds showed interest in buying emerging Asian currencies, but they did not appear to add long positions in the units, an Asian bank dealer said. Interbank speculators took profits from rises in the regional units, rather than absorbing more. "The medium-term theme for Asian currencies remains a(possible) sudden reversal in capital flows at the time when regional economies are more dependent on external funding for their credit growth," said Andy Ji, Asian currency strategist for Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Singapore. "In addition, European crisis is likely to be a festering one, which will weigh on risk appetite in general. Therefore, I expect another two quarters of sluggish performance of Asian currencies against the dollar, until the second half of 2012." Most emerging Asian currencies are poised to see a second week of losses after a European summit last week failed to deliver solutions to the continent's sovereign debt problems and on worries about a slowing global economy. The rupee has been the worst performing emerging Asian currency in 2011. This week, it has lost 1.4 percent against the dollar, according to Thomson Reuters data. Investors are cautious over possible intervention by Asian central banks. On Thursday, South Korean foreign exchange authorities and Philippine central bank were suspected selling dollars, dealers said. The Indonesian central bank has been unloading dollars to stabilise the rupiah. However, some Asian central banks might not actively intervene to boost their currencies as they will have to consider ways to support growth, dealers and analysts said. "They will intervene but they also have to understand fundamentals may argue for some FX weakness," said Saktiandi Supaat, head of FX Research at Maybank in Singapore. RUPEE Dollar/rupee earlier slumped more than 2 percent and was on track to post its biggest single-day slide in more than two years. The pair also broke through the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement at 52.38 of its earlier rises this month as interbank speculators sold it. But dollar/rupee recovered some of the slide as investors doubted the long-term effectiveness of the central bank's measures as Indian assets stayed unattractive given the country's worsening economic outlook. The pair's slide was reduced further after the Reserve Bank of India did not make a fresh warning on the rupee while keeping interest rates unchanged. RUPIAH Dollar/rupiah spot and its non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) fell after Fitch's rating upgrade. The upgrade is seen as attracting inflows to Indonesian bonds and stocks in the longer term, but worries about the euro zone and a slowing global economy are expected to keep many investors away from risky assets in the near term, analysts said. So, dollar liquidity in the Indonesian market is unlikely to improve soon, they added. "Amidst the global market uncertainty, this is an affirmation of the IDR's underlying fundamentals. Thus, we retain our view of positive relative outperformance for the rupiah via our ongoing short INR/IDR," said Emmanuel Ng, FX strategist at OCBC Bank in Singapore. "But any strong gains in IDR assets will have to be predicated on a renewed improvement in risk appetite." Reflecting the view, dollar/rupiah spot recovered some of its earlier decline. WON Offshore funds sold dollar/won to take profits and stop losses in subdued trading, dealers said, as the pair has a strong resistance at 1,164.8. But South Korean importers supported the pair, prompting interbank speculators to cover short positions. Some analysts says investors would better consider going long on rupee/won as panic selling of the rupee may subside and the focus may turn to other emerging Asian currencies. Entry level is 20.50 and target is 23.00, the 50 percent Fibonacci retracement of its slide between October and early December with a stop at 19.90. Rupee/won rose 1.4 percent to 21.91. PHILIPPINE PESO Dollar/Philippine peso fell as interbank speculators reduced long positions and on expectations of remittance inflows. Some players were looking to sell the pair more, seeing that the market was still long, but they remained cautious because of persistent euro zone worries. "USD/PHP can retest 43.65. But it would be very difficult, given the negative sentiment out of EU," said a European bank dealer in Manila, adding that investors are still holding long positions to clear. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0650 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 77.87 77.86 -0.01 Sing dlr 1.3042 1.3074 +0.25 Taiwan dlr 30.341 30.370 +0.10 Korean won 1158.50 1163.00 +0.39 Baht 31.33 31.42 +0.29 Peso 43.86 44.10 +0.56 Rupiah 9050.00 9080.00 +0.33 Rupee 52.80 53.65 +1.61 Ringgit 3.1770 3.1866 +0.30 Yuan 6.3525 6.3735 +0.33 Change so far in 2011 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 77.87 81.15 +4.21 Sing dlr 1.3042 1.2820 -1.70 Taiwan dlr 30.341 30.368 +0.09 Korean won 1158.50 1134.80 -2.05 Baht 31.33 30.14 -3.80 Peso 43.86 43.84 -0.03 Rupiah 9050.00 9005.00 -0.50 Rupee 52.80 44.70 -15.34 Ringgit 3.1770 3.0820 -2.99 Yuan 6.3525 6.5897 +3.73 (Additional reporting by Shamik Paul, Saikat Chatterjee in MUMBAI, Reuters FX Analyst Krishna Kumar and IFR Market's Catherine Tan; Editing by )