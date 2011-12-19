SINGAPORE, Dec 19 The South Korean won
slid on Monday as news of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il's
death spooked investors, giving a broad lift to the safe haven
U.S. dollar and exacerbating broad weakness in emerging Asian
currencies.
The won led declines in emerging Asian currencies, falling
about 1.5 percent versus the dollar.
News of the North Korean leader's death dealt a further blow
to investor risk appetites, which have been hurt by persistent
worries about the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis.
"Succession plan will be the main focus and whether there
will be a power struggle. Until this is solved, the KRW will be
susceptible to weakening pressure, plus the spill-over effect on
CNY, JPY will be pronounced," said Suresh Kumar Ramanathan,
Regional Rates/FX Strategist for CIMB Investment Bank in Kuala
Lumpur.
"Either way the knee jerk reaction is being felt, dollar
bids kicking in and equities in Asia-Pacific coming off. Asian
FX have another ball to juggle aside from the euro zone impact,
the North Korea geo-political play," he added.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0335 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 78.07 77.78 -0.37
Sing dlr 1.3062 1.3075 +0.10
Taiwan dlr 30.385 30.369 -0.05
Korean won 1176.40 1158.60 -1.51
Baht 31.28 31.33 +0.16
Peso 44.00 43.83 -0.39
Rupiah 9080.00 9030.00 -0.55
Rupee 52.95 52.70 -0.47
Ringgit 3.1760 3.1780 +0.06
Yuan 6.3517 6.3484 -0.05
Change so far in 2011
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 78.07 81.15 +3.95
Sing dlr 1.3062 1.2820 -1.85
Taiwan dlr 30.385 30.368 -0.06
Korean won 1176.40 1134.80 -3.54
Baht 31.28 30.14 -3.64
Peso 44.00 43.84 -0.36
Rupiah 9080.00 9005.00 -0.83
Rupee 52.95 44.70 -15.58
Ringgit 3.1760 3.0820 -2.96
Yuan 6.3517 6.5897 +3.75
------------------------------------------------
(Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click
Double click on brackets for following items:
Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia
Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah
Singapore dollar Thai baht
Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar
Philippine peso Korean won
SPEED GUIDES
Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies
RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS
All Singapore news All Malaysian news
Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan
Philippines Korea All emerging markets
All foreign exchange news
Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]