SINGAPORE, Dec 19 The South Korean won slid on Monday as news of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il's death spooked investors, giving a broad lift to the safe haven U.S. dollar and exacerbating broad weakness in emerging Asian currencies. The won led declines in emerging Asian currencies, falling about 1.5 percent versus the dollar. News of the North Korean leader's death dealt a further blow to investor risk appetites, which have been hurt by persistent worries about the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis. "Succession plan will be the main focus and whether there will be a power struggle. Until this is solved, the KRW will be susceptible to weakening pressure, plus the spill-over effect on CNY, JPY will be pronounced," said Suresh Kumar Ramanathan, Regional Rates/FX Strategist for CIMB Investment Bank in Kuala Lumpur. "Either way the knee jerk reaction is being felt, dollar bids kicking in and equities in Asia-Pacific coming off. Asian FX have another ball to juggle aside from the euro zone impact, the North Korea geo-political play," he added. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0335 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 78.07 77.78 -0.37 Sing dlr 1.3062 1.3075 +0.10 Taiwan dlr 30.385 30.369 -0.05 Korean won 1176.40 1158.60 -1.51 Baht 31.28 31.33 +0.16 Peso 44.00 43.83 -0.39 Rupiah 9080.00 9030.00 -0.55 Rupee 52.95 52.70 -0.47 Ringgit 3.1760 3.1780 +0.06 Yuan 6.3517 6.3484 -0.05 Change so far in 2011 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 78.07 81.15 +3.95 Sing dlr 1.3062 1.2820 -1.85 Taiwan dlr 30.385 30.368 -0.06 Korean won 1176.40 1134.80 -3.54 Baht 31.28 30.14 -3.64 Peso 44.00 43.84 -0.36 Rupiah 9080.00 9005.00 -0.83 Rupee 52.95 44.70 -15.58 Ringgit 3.1760 3.0820 -2.96 Yuan 6.3517 6.5897 +3.75 ------------------------------------------------ (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Richard Borsuk) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]