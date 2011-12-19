* Dollar/won 1-mth implied vol, 1-mth NDFs climb * North Korea uncertainty adds to risks for Asian currencies * Euro zone debt crisis holds back risk-taking * Thai baht firmer, talk of buying by Japanese players (Updates prices, adds comments) By Masayuki Kitano SINGAPORE, Dec 19 The South Korean won slid on Monday as news of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il's death spooked investors, giving a broad lift to the safe haven dollar and exacerbating weakness in Asian currencies. The won led declines in emerging Asian currencies, falling about 1.4 percent versus the dollar. News of the North Korean leader's death dealt a further blow to already fragile sentiment, with market players worried about downside risks to risky assets as the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis drags on. "Succession plan will be the main focus and whether there will be a power struggle. Until this is solved, the KRW will be susceptible to weakening pressure, plus the spill-over effect on CNY, JPY will be pronounced," said Suresh Kumar Ramanathan, Regional Rates/FX Strategist for CIMB Investment Bank in Kuala Lumpur. "Either way the knee jerk reaction is being felt, dollar bids kicking in and equities in Asia-Pacific coming off. Asian FX have another ball to juggle aside from the euro zone impact, the North Korea geo-political play," he added. North Korean leader Kim Jong-il died of a heart attack while on a train trip, state media reported on Monday, sparking immediate concern over who is in control of the reclusive state and its nuclear programme. Even before the news of the North Korean leader's death hit the market, analysts had said they expected emerging Asian currencies to sag over the next few weeks and months. "Risk is firmly off and dollar strength still has legs," said Andy Ji, Asian currency strategist for Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Singapore. "With repatriation flows continuing out of the region, AxJ currencies are likely to stay sluggish for another two quarters in our view, before a modest recovery in H2 2012," Ji said, referring to emerging Asian currencies. Market players have been reluctant to chase Asian currencies higher recently due to worries about the euro zone's debt crisis and the potential for fund repatriation out of Asia. "A likely recession in Europe will depress Asian exports and make their (Asian countries') external positions weaker," said Dariusz Kowalczyk, senior economist and strategist for Asia ex-Japan at Credit Agricole CIB in Hong Kong. "So investors are correct to be worried about the outlook for emerging Asian currencies." The South Korean won and the Singapore dollar are among the currencies that look vulnerable because South Korea and Singapore have relatively high gross liabilities on their international investment positions, or in other words, gross liabilities in equity and debt towards foreign investors, Kowalczyk said. Currencies of countries with such high gross liabilities tend to perform poorly in times of market stress, he added. KOREAN WON Dollar/won one-month implied volatility rose as news of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il's death triggered a sell-off in the South Korean won. "The one-month did get paid up on the news and is bid on since," said an options broker in Singapore, adding that dollar/won one-month implied volatility got paid at 14.75 percent after having been quoted at 13.25 percent/14.75 percent right before the news. Data available on Reuters shows the bid rate on dollar/won one-month implied volatility rose to as high as 15.0 percent at one point, the highest since late November. The one-month implied volatility later came off that high and last stood at 14.25 percent. "What I've heard is that hedge funds have rushed in to sell the won via options and NDFs," said a trader for a Japanese bank in Singapore. The bid rate on dollar/won one-month non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) rose to as high as 1,182.60, the highest in two months. After paring some of its gains, dollar/won one-month NDFs last stood at 1,174.00, up 1.2 percent on the day. THAI BAHT The Thai baht eked out a modest gain on a day when most Asian currencies were steady to weaker. "Dollar/Thai baht were sold down heavily from Japanese early morning," said a Bangkok-based trader. While the exact reason behind the source of such dollar selling versus the baht was unclear, there has been much market talk recently of baht buying by Japanese players, possibly linked to insurance payments related to floods in Thailand this year. SINGAPORE DOLLAR The Singapore dollar also made a modest gain against the U.S. dollar, with the greenback dipping about 0.1 percent on the day to 1.3060 The U.S. dollar is likely to face resistance against the Singapore dollar roughly between 1.3130 and 1.3151, Axel Rudolph, senior technical analyst for Commerzbank, said in a recent research note. A downward trendline drawn off the greenback's October and November highs comes in right around 1.3130, while 1.3151 is the U.S. dollar's November high against the Singapore dollar. If that resistance area is breached, the dollar could make a try for the 1.3200 to 1.3258 area, made up of its high hit in October of this year and November 2010, Rudolph said. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0725 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 77.91 77.78 -0.17 Sing dlr 1.3059 1.3075 +0.12 Taiwan dlr 30.373 30.369 -0.01 Korean won 1174.50 1158.60 -1.35 Baht 31.25 31.33 +0.26 Peso 43.98 43.83 -0.33 Rupiah 9100.00 9030.00 -0.77 Rupee 53.00 52.70 -0.57 Ringgit 3.1790 3.1780 -0.03 Yuan 6.3544 6.3484 -0.09 Change so far in 2011 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 77.91 81.15 +4.16 Sing dlr 1.3059 1.2820 -1.83 Taiwan dlr 30.373 30.368 -0.02 Korean won 1174.50 1134.80 -3.38 Baht 31.25 30.14 -3.55 Peso 43.98 43.84 -0.31 Rupiah 9100.00 9005.00 -1.04 Rupee 53.00 44.70 -15.66 Ringgit 3.1790 3.0820 -3.05 Yuan 6.3544 6.5897 +3.70 ------------------------------------------------ (Editing by Kavita Chandran)