* Dollar/won 1-mth implied vol, 1-mth NDFs climb
* North Korea uncertainty adds to risks for Asian currencies
* Euro zone debt crisis holds back risk-taking
* Thai baht firmer, talk of buying by Japanese players
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, Dec 19 The South Korean won
slid on Monday as news of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il's
death spooked investors, giving a broad lift to the safe haven
dollar and exacerbating weakness in Asian currencies.
The won led declines in emerging Asian currencies, falling
about 1.4 percent versus the dollar.
News of the North Korean leader's death dealt a
further blow to already fragile sentiment, with market players
worried about downside risks to risky assets as the euro zone's
sovereign debt crisis drags on.
"Succession plan will be the main focus and whether there
will be a power struggle. Until this is solved, the KRW will be
susceptible to weakening pressure, plus the spill-over effect on
CNY, JPY will be pronounced," said Suresh Kumar Ramanathan,
Regional Rates/FX Strategist for CIMB Investment Bank in Kuala
Lumpur.
"Either way the knee jerk reaction is being felt, dollar
bids kicking in and equities in Asia-Pacific coming off. Asian
FX have another ball to juggle aside from the euro zone impact,
the North Korea geo-political play," he added.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-il died of a heart attack while
on a train trip, state media reported on Monday, sparking
immediate concern over who is in control of the reclusive state
and its nuclear programme.
Even before the news of the North Korean leader's death hit
the market, analysts had said they expected emerging Asian
currencies to sag over the next few weeks and months.
"Risk is firmly off and dollar strength still has legs," said
Andy Ji, Asian currency strategist for Commonwealth Bank of
Australia in Singapore.
"With repatriation flows continuing out of the region, AxJ
currencies are likely to stay sluggish for another two quarters
in our view, before a modest recovery in H2 2012," Ji said,
referring to emerging Asian currencies.
Market players have been reluctant to chase Asian currencies
higher recently due to worries about the euro zone's debt crisis
and the potential for fund repatriation out of Asia.
"A likely recession in Europe will depress Asian exports and
make their (Asian countries') external positions weaker," said
Dariusz Kowalczyk, senior economist and strategist for Asia
ex-Japan at Credit Agricole CIB in Hong Kong.
"So investors are correct to be worried about the outlook
for emerging Asian currencies."
The South Korean won and the Singapore dollar are among the
currencies that look vulnerable because South Korea and
Singapore have relatively high gross liabilities on their
international investment positions, or in other words, gross
liabilities in equity and debt towards foreign investors,
Kowalczyk said.
Currencies of countries with such high gross
liabilities tend to perform poorly in times of market stress, he
added.
KOREAN WON
Dollar/won one-month implied volatility rose as news of
North Korean leader Kim Jong-il's death triggered a sell-off in
the South Korean won.
"The one-month did get paid up on the news and is bid on
since," said an options broker in Singapore, adding that
dollar/won one-month implied volatility got paid at 14.75
percent after having been quoted at 13.25 percent/14.75 percent
right before the news.
Data available on Reuters shows the bid rate on dollar/won
one-month implied volatility rose to as high as 15.0 percent
at one point, the highest since late November. The
one-month implied volatility later came off that high and last
stood at 14.25 percent.
"What I've heard is that hedge funds have rushed in to sell
the won via options and NDFs," said a trader for a Japanese bank
in Singapore.
The bid rate on dollar/won one-month non-deliverable
forwards (NDFs) rose to as high as 1,182.60, the
highest in two months. After paring some of its gains,
dollar/won one-month NDFs last stood at 1,174.00, up 1.2 percent
on the day.
THAI BAHT
The Thai baht eked out a modest gain on a day when
most Asian currencies were steady to weaker.
"Dollar/Thai baht were sold down heavily from Japanese early
morning," said a Bangkok-based trader.
While the exact reason behind the source of such dollar
selling versus the baht was unclear, there has been much market
talk recently of baht buying by Japanese players, possibly
linked to insurance payments related to floods in Thailand this
year.
SINGAPORE DOLLAR
The Singapore dollar also made a modest gain against the
U.S. dollar, with the greenback dipping about 0.1 percent on the
day to 1.3060
The U.S. dollar is likely to face resistance against the
Singapore dollar roughly between 1.3130 and 1.3151, Axel
Rudolph, senior technical analyst for Commerzbank, said in a
recent research note.
A downward trendline drawn off the greenback's October and
November highs comes in right around 1.3130, while 1.3151 is the
U.S. dollar's November high against the Singapore dollar.
If that resistance area is breached, the dollar could make
a try for the 1.3200 to 1.3258 area, made up of its high hit in
October of this year and November 2010, Rudolph said.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0725 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 77.91 77.78 -0.17
Sing dlr 1.3059 1.3075 +0.12
Taiwan dlr 30.373 30.369 -0.01
Korean won 1174.50 1158.60 -1.35
Baht 31.25 31.33 +0.26
Peso 43.98 43.83 -0.33
Rupiah 9100.00 9030.00 -0.77
Rupee 53.00 52.70 -0.57
Ringgit 3.1790 3.1780 -0.03
Yuan 6.3544 6.3484 -0.09
Change so far in 2011
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 77.91 81.15 +4.16
Sing dlr 1.3059 1.2820 -1.83
Taiwan dlr 30.373 30.368 -0.02
Korean won 1174.50 1134.80 -3.38
Baht 31.25 30.14 -3.55
Peso 43.98 43.84 -0.31
Rupiah 9100.00 9005.00 -1.04
Rupee 53.00 44.70 -15.66
Ringgit 3.1790 3.0820 -3.05
Yuan 6.3544 6.5897 +3.70
(Editing by Kavita Chandran)
