SINGAPORE, Dec 20 Asian currencies were mixed on Tuesday, with the South Korea won recouping some of the losses it suffered the previous day on news of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il's death, while the Indonesian rupiah dipped. The won rose 0.6 percent versus the dollar to 1167.60 , regaining some footing in the wake of its 1.4 percent drop on Monday as Kim's death fanned worries about geopolitical risk. The Singapore dollar and the Taiwan dollar also eked out modest gains, but the Indonesian rupiah underperformed, retreating in the face of month-end corporate demand for dollars and dollar bids from foreign names, traders said. Market players have been reluctant to chase Asian currencies higher recently due to worries about the euro zone's debt crisis and the potential for fund repatriation out of Asia. Risky assets and Asian currencies are unlikely to rally sharply in the near term given all of the uncertainty, said a trader for a Japanese bank in Singapore. "I think everyone hates the uncertainty... It makes it hard to conduct medium- to long-term investments in a stable manner," the trader said. Market liquidity was becoming thin ahead of the year-end, he said, adding that market players may be winding down their trading even earlier than usual this year. "This has been a year dominated by European factors but the euro hasn't fallen all that much in spite of this and I don't get the sense that there are too many people who've made a lot of money," the trader said. "It seems to me that people may be closing shop early because of that," he added. KOREA WON Dollar/won faces resistance at 1180.4, the 76.4 percent retracement of dollar/won's drop from its October peak of 1206.9 down to its October low of 1094.5. Dollar/won now has support at previous resistance near 1165. That level roughly corresponds to a series of daily highs hit earlier this month and also in late November and mid-October. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0319 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 78.01 78.05 +0.05 Sing dlr 1.3065 1.3083 +0.14 Taiwan dlr 30.367 30.398 +0.10 Korean won 1167.60 1174.80 +0.62 Baht 31.29 31.29 +0.00 Peso 43.98 43.99 +0.02 Rupiah 9100.00 9060.00 -0.44 Rupee 52.78 52.78 +0.00 Ringgit 3.1885 3.1835 -0.16 Yuan 6.3390 6.3378 -0.02 Change so far in 2011 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 78.01 81.15 +4.03 Sing dlr 1.3065 1.2820 -1.88 Taiwan dlr 30.367 30.368 +0.00 Korean won 1167.60 1134.80 -2.81 Baht 31.29 30.14 -3.68 Peso 43.98 43.84 -0.32 Rupiah 9100.00 9005.00 -1.04 Rupee 52.78 44.70 -15.31 Ringgit 3.1885 3.0820 -3.34 Yuan 6.3390 6.5897 +3.95 ------------------------------------------------ (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano and Catherine Tan of IFR Markets in Singapore and Reuters FX analyst Krishna Kumar in Sydney; Editing by Richard Borsuk) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]