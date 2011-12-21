SINGAPORE, Dec 21 Emerging Asian
currencies rose broadly on Wednesday as risky assets rallied on
the back of upbeat U.S. and German economic data, helping the
Singapore dollar poke above technical resistance.
The South Korean won led the gains, climbing roughly 1.3
percent against the dollar, and pulling away from a
trough hit earlier this week on worries about geopolitical risks
after North Korean leader Kim Jong-il's death.
The Singapore dollar edged up against the dollar. The U.S.
currency dipped 0.4 percent to 1.2926 and slipped below
support around 1.2940 to 1.2950, roughly where a trendline drawn
off the U.S. dollar's lows in late October and early December
now sits.
In the near-term, risky assets could enjoy an additional
lift depending on the outcome of the European Central Bank's
first ever offer of three-year loans, said Sacha Tihanyi, senior
currency strategist for Scotia Capital in Hong Kong.
Gauges of market stress such as the CBOE Volatility Index
, Wall Street's so-called "fear gauge", have eased
recently, while the cost of dollar funding via euro/dollar cross
currency basis swaps has also declined slightly in the past
week.
"A positive LTRO take-up will help to push this dynamic and
favour Asian risk assets," Tihanyi said in a research note,
referring to the ECB's three-year liquidity operation due to
take place later on Wednesday.
He added, however, that Asian currencies may lag any rise in
equities due to the potential for currency intervention by Asian
central banks.
German business sentiment rose sharply in December, defying
expectations for a decline, while U.S. housing starts and
building permits jumped to a 1-1/2 year high in November, data
released on Tuesday showed.
INDONESIAN RUPIAH
The Indonesian rupiah bucked the broad rise in emerging
Asian currencies and fell 0.1 percent.
The rupiah had been a laggard as well the previous day, when
foreign funds were said to have off-loaded longer-term
Indonesian bonds.
Data on ownership of tradeable government securities in
Indonesia released earlier this week shows that foreign
investors have recently trimmed their Indonesian bond holdings.
Foreign investors reduced their holdings to 221.49 trillion
rupiah as of Monday, down from 223.71 trillion rupiah last
Friday, according to the finance ministry data.
Still, while foreign ownership of Indonesian bonds has
declined compared with levels in July and August of around 250
trillion rupiah, it is up for the year. At the end of 2010, it
was 195.76 trillion rupiah.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0407 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 77.80 77.86 +0.08
Sing dlr 1.2926 1.2979 +0.41
Taiwan dlr 30.247 30.353 +0.35
Korean won 1147.80 1162.20 +1.25
Baht 31.18 31.28 +0.32
Peso 43.68 43.87 +0.45
Rupiah 9080.00 9070.00 -0.11
Rupee 52.70 52.87 +0.32
Ringgit 3.1680 3.1815 +0.43
Yuan 6.3404 6.3472 +0.11
Change so far in 2011
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 77.80 81.15 +4.31
Sing dlr 1.2926 1.2820 -0.82
Taiwan dlr 30.247 30.368 +0.40
Korean won 1147.80 1134.80 -1.13
Baht 31.18 30.14 -3.34
Peso 43.68 43.84 +0.38
Rupiah 9080.00 9005.00 -0.83
Rupee 52.70 44.70 -15.18
Ringgit 3.1680 3.0820 -2.71
Yuan 6.3404 6.5897 +3.93
(Reporting by Masayuki Kitano, and Catherine Tan at IFR Markets;
Editing by Richard Borsuk)
