SINGAPORE, Dec 21 Emerging Asian currencies rose broadly on Wednesday as risky assets rallied on the back of upbeat U.S. and German economic data, helping the Singapore dollar poke above technical resistance. The South Korean won led the gains, climbing roughly 1.3 percent against the dollar, and pulling away from a trough hit earlier this week on worries about geopolitical risks after North Korean leader Kim Jong-il's death. The Singapore dollar edged up against the dollar. The U.S. currency dipped 0.4 percent to 1.2926 and slipped below support around 1.2940 to 1.2950, roughly where a trendline drawn off the U.S. dollar's lows in late October and early December now sits. In the near-term, risky assets could enjoy an additional lift depending on the outcome of the European Central Bank's first ever offer of three-year loans, said Sacha Tihanyi, senior currency strategist for Scotia Capital in Hong Kong. Gauges of market stress such as the CBOE Volatility Index , Wall Street's so-called "fear gauge", have eased recently, while the cost of dollar funding via euro/dollar cross currency basis swaps has also declined slightly in the past week. "A positive LTRO take-up will help to push this dynamic and favour Asian risk assets," Tihanyi said in a research note, referring to the ECB's three-year liquidity operation due to take place later on Wednesday. He added, however, that Asian currencies may lag any rise in equities due to the potential for currency intervention by Asian central banks. German business sentiment rose sharply in December, defying expectations for a decline, while U.S. housing starts and building permits jumped to a 1-1/2 year high in November, data released on Tuesday showed. INDONESIAN RUPIAH The Indonesian rupiah bucked the broad rise in emerging Asian currencies and fell 0.1 percent. The rupiah had been a laggard as well the previous day, when foreign funds were said to have off-loaded longer-term Indonesian bonds. Data on ownership of tradeable government securities in Indonesia released earlier this week shows that foreign investors have recently trimmed their Indonesian bond holdings. Foreign investors reduced their holdings to 221.49 trillion rupiah as of Monday, down from 223.71 trillion rupiah last Friday, according to the finance ministry data. Still, while foreign ownership of Indonesian bonds has declined compared with levels in July and August of around 250 trillion rupiah, it is up for the year. At the end of 2010, it was 195.76 trillion rupiah. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0407 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 77.80 77.86 +0.08 Sing dlr 1.2926 1.2979 +0.41 Taiwan dlr 30.247 30.353 +0.35 Korean won 1147.80 1162.20 +1.25 Baht 31.18 31.28 +0.32 Peso 43.68 43.87 +0.45 Rupiah 9080.00 9070.00 -0.11 Rupee 52.70 52.87 +0.32 Ringgit 3.1680 3.1815 +0.43 Yuan 6.3404 6.3472 +0.11 Change so far in 2011 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 77.80 81.15 +4.31 Sing dlr 1.2926 1.2820 -0.82 Taiwan dlr 30.247 30.368 +0.40 Korean won 1147.80 1134.80 -1.13 Baht 31.18 30.14 -3.34 Peso 43.68 43.84 +0.38 Rupiah 9080.00 9005.00 -0.83 Rupee 52.70 44.70 -15.18 Ringgit 3.1680 3.0820 -2.71 Yuan 6.3404 6.5897 +3.93 ------------------------------------------------ (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano, and Catherine Tan at IFR Markets; Editing by Richard Borsuk) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]