* Dollar/Sing slips below trendline support
* Won leads gains, up 1.2 percent vs dollar
* Rupiah underperforms, drops 0.9 percent
* Dollar/Asia drops in thin trade, NDFs quiet-trader
(Updates prices, adds comments)
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, Dec 21 Asian currencies rose on
Wednesday as risky assets rallied in the wake of upbeat U.S. and
German economic data, but worries about the euro zone's debt
crisis clouded their outlook.
The South Korean won led the gains, climbing roughly 1.2
percent against the dollar, and pulling away from a
trough hit earlier this week on worries about geopolitical risks
after North Korean leader Kim Jong-il's death.
The Singapore dollar edged up against the greenback .
The U.S. currency dipped 0.5 percent to 1.2921
and slipped below support around 1.2940 to
1.2950, roughly where a trendline drawn off the U.S. dollar's
lows in late October and early December now sits.
The rise in Asian currencies came after data the previous
day showed German business sentiment rose sharply in December,
defying expectations for a decline, while U.S. housing starts
and building permits jumped to a 1-1/2 year high in November.
One caveat is that their gains took place in thin year-end
trading. Market players remain cautious about the outlook for
Asian currencies in coming months due to concerns about the
impact of the euro zone's debt crisis on Asian economies and the
potential for fund repatriation out of Asia.
"Europe could still continue to drive the volatility in
Asian currencies," said Perry Kojodjojo, FX strategist for HSBC
in Hong Kong, referring to the outlook for Asian currencies in
2012. Another focal point is whether there will be any easing in
dollar funding conditions, he added.
A Singapore-based trader of non-deliverable forwards said
flows in NDFs were very light on Wednesday, with activity
limited to trading by model funds and some proprietary traders.
The NDF trader said market players might take a wait-and-see
stance toward Asian currencies in the first half of 2012 as they
assess the impact of the euro zone's debt crisis on China and
other Asian economies.
"I think a hard-landing scenario for China has
receded, but many market players are wondering whether China's
GDP growth might dip below 8 percent," the trader said.
"If things continue the way they are, I think the main
scenario may turn out to be dollar buying versus Asian
currencies," he said, adding that Asian currencies may struggle
unless the Chinese yuan appreciates.
As things stand now, market players are bracing
for the possibility of some yuan weakness in 2012.
Benchmark offshore one-year dollar/yuan
non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) have largely been
forecasting yuan depreciation in a year's time since late
September, reversing a trend of appreciation since the yuan's
revaluation in July 2005.
INDONESIAN RUPIAH
The Indonesian rupiah bucked the broad rise in emerging
Asian currencies and fell 0.9 percent.
The rupiah had been a laggard as well the previous day, when
foreign funds were said to have off-loaded longer-term
Indonesian bonds.
Data on ownership of tradeable government securities in
Indonesia released earlier this week shows that foreign
investors have recently trimmed their Indonesian bond holdings.
Foreign investors reduced their holdings to 221.49 trillion
rupiah as of Monday, down from 223.71 trillion rupiah last
Friday, according to the finance ministry data.
Still, while foreign ownership of Indonesian bonds has
declined compared with levels in July and August of around 250
trillion rupiah, it is up for the year. At the end of 2010, it
was 195.76 trillion rupiah.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0723 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 77.74 77.86 +0.15
Sing dlr 1.2921 1.2979 +0.45
Taiwan dlr 30.265 30.353 +0.29
Korean won 1149.00 1162.20 +1.15
Baht 31.21 31.28 +0.22
Peso 43.65 43.87 +0.52
Rupiah 9150.00 9070.00 -0.87
Rupee 52.65 52.87 +0.42
Ringgit 3.1665 3.1815 +0.47
Yuan 6.3391 6.3472 +0.13
Change so far in 2011
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 77.74 81.15 +4.39
Sing dlr 1.2921 1.2820 -0.78
Taiwan dlr 30.265 30.368 +0.34
Korean won 1149.00 1134.80 -1.24
Baht 31.21 30.14 -3.43
Peso 43.65 43.84 +0.45
Rupiah 9150.00 9005.00 -1.58
Rupee 52.65 44.70 -15.10
Ringgit 3.1665 3.0820 -2.67
Yuan 6.3391 6.5897 +3.95
------------------------------------------------
(Additional reporting by Catherine Tan at IFR Markets, Reuters
FX analyst Krishna Kumar in Sydney; Editing by Kavita Chandran)
For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click
Double click on brackets for following items:
Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia
Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah
Singapore dollar Thai baht
Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar
Philippine peso Korean won
SPEED GUIDES
Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies
RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS
All Singapore news All Malaysian news
Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan
Philippines Korea All emerging markets
All foreign exchange news
Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]