* Some traders positioning for euro/Asia drop-analyst * Dollar/baht stays within sight of 15-mth high hit in Nov * Corporate dollar demand lifts dollar/rupiah (Updates levels, adds comments) By Masayuki Kitano SINGAPORE, Dec 22 Asian currencies dipped broadly versus the dollar on Thursday as persistent worries about the euro zone's debt crisis deterred risky investments. The South Korean won lost roughly 0.7 percent against the dollar and the Indonesian rupiah shed 0.9 percent in the session, making them the region's biggest losers. Their peers were steady to lower on the day. Market players have been reluctant to chase Asian currencies higher and are cautious about their outlook for coming months due to concerns about the impact of the euro zone's debt crisis on Asian economies. Still, some market players do seem to be betting that emerging Asian currencies will head higher against the euro, said Rob Ryan, FX strategist for BNP Paribas in Singapore. One factor that may be encouraging such bets is the possibility that China may adopt further monetary stimulus to support its economy, such as reducing the ratio of deposits banks are required to keep as reserves, Ryan said. "If that helps to put a floor under Asian growth, then on a relative basis Asia will still be looking more attractive than certainly Europe," he said, adding that recent moves in the euro versus the Singapore dollar suggest that such positioning may be taking place. Although the Singapore dollar has dropped 1.1 percent versus the U.S. dollar so far in December, it has climbed roughly 1.7 percent against the euro. THAI BAHT The dollar edged up 0.3 percent versus the Thai baht to 31.32, hovering near a 15-month high of 31.44 touched in late November. A trader at a Japanese bank in Singapore said that recent demand for baht related to corporate capital injections had ebbed for now, adding that dollar/baht has been supported recently by dollar demand from Thai importers. Although the dollar is likely to face good resistance near 31.44 versus the baht, a push through that level remains a possibility in the near-term because market liquidity is thin ahead of year-end holidays, said a Bangkok-based trader. INDONESIAN RUPIAH The Indonesian rupiah led the drop in Asian currencies on Thursday, falling 0.9 percent versus the dollar. Corporate demand for the dollar helped weigh on the rupiah, traders said. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0710 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 78.04 78.06 +0.03 Sing dlr 1.2951 1.2960 +0.07 Taiwan dlr 30.283 30.285 +0.01 Korean won 1155.30 1147.70 -0.66 Baht 31.32 31.22 -0.32 Peso 43.63 43.65 +0.04 Rupiah 9150.00 9065.00 -0.93 Rupee 52.77 52.50 -0.50 Ringgit 3.1750 3.1610 -0.44 Yuan 6.3395 6.3387 -0.01 Change so far in 2011 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 78.04 81.15 +3.99 Sing dlr 1.2951 1.2820 -1.01 Taiwan dlr 30.283 30.368 +0.28 Korean won 1155.30 1134.80 -1.77 Baht 31.32 30.14 -3.77 Peso 43.63 43.84 +0.48 Rupiah 9150.00 9005.00 -1.58 Rupee 52.77 44.70 -15.28 Ringgit 3.1750 3.0820 -2.93 Yuan 6.3395 6.5897 +3.95 ------------------------------------------------ (Additional reporting by Catherine Tan at IFR markets; Editing by Ramya Venugopal) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]