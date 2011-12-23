(Updates levels, adds comments) By Masayuki Kitano SINGAPORE, Dec 23 Emerging Asian currencies rose broadly on Friday in thin trading ahead of the year end after encouraging data from the United States sparked buying in risky assets. Reports on Thursday showed jobless claims in the U.S. fell to a 3-1/2 year low last week, while consumer sentiment in December scaled a six-month high, triggering a rally on Wall Street and a modest jump in risk assets worldwide. The South Korean won led the broad rise in Asian currencies, climbing around 0.6 percent against the dollar. The Singapore dollar edged up 0.2 percent , supported by the improvement in risk sentiment and the euro's firmness versus the U.S. dollar. Emerging Asian currencies have had a mixed performance so far in 2011, with most currencies faring worse than they did in 2010, as the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis and slowing global growth prompted investors to cut back on risk-taking. With no quick fix to the euro zone's debt crisis in sight, investors will probably take a wait-and-see stance on Asian currencies in the first quarter of 2012, said Satoshi Okagawa, senior global markets analyst for Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. But money could start flowing into these units around April or so, Okagawa said, adding that currencies of countries that have current account surpluses are probably the best bets. "I think the currencies that might rise if the euro starts to recover are the Singapore dollar, the Thai baht, Malaysian ringgit and the Indonesian rupiah," he said. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0606 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 78.08 78.17 +0.12 Sing dlr 1.2908 1.2930 +0.17 Taiwan dlr 30.281 30.325 +0.15 Korean won 1149.50 1156.20 +0.58 Baht 31.27 31.27 +0.00 Peso 43.47 43.64 +0.39 Rupiah 9010.00 9060.00 +0.55 Rupee 52.73 52.73 +0.00 Ringgit 3.1550 3.1665 +0.36 Yuan 6.3395 6.3390 -0.01 Change so far in 2011 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 78.08 81.15 +3.93 Sing dlr 1.2908 1.2820 -0.68 Taiwan dlr 30.281 30.368 +0.29 Korean won 1149.50 1134.80 -1.28 Baht 31.27 30.14 -3.61 Peso 43.47 43.84 +0.85 Rupiah 9010.00 9005.00 -0.06 Rupee 52.73 44.70 -15.22 Ringgit 3.1550 3.0820 -2.31 Yuan 6.3395 6.5897 +3.95 ------------------------------------------------ (Additional reporting by Catherine Tan at IFR markets; Editing by Ramya Venugopal) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]