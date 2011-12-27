SINGAPORE, Dec 27 The following table shows the levels of emerging Asian currencies against the dollar at 0155 GMT. For the rest of the week, Reuters will issue a table on emerging Asian currencies once a day. Regular market coverage will resume on Jan. 3. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0155 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 77.95 77.95 +0.00 Sing dlr 1.2924 1.2918 -0.05 Taiwan dlr 30.299 30.308 +0.03 Korean won 1156.80 1155.00 -0.16 Baht 31.34 31.35 +0.03 Peso 43.72 43.58 -0.32 Rupiah 9050.00 9050.00 +0.00 Rupee 52.71 52.71 +0.00 Ringgit 3.1550 3.1575 +0.08 Yuan 6.3188 6.3198 +0.02 Change so far in 2011 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 77.95 81.15 +4.11 Sing dlr 1.2924 1.2820 -0.80 Taiwan dlr 30.299 30.368 +0.23 Korean won 1156.80 1134.80 -1.90 Baht 31.34 30.14 -3.83 Peso 43.72 43.84 +0.27 Rupiah 9050.00 9005.00 -0.50 Rupee 52.71 44.70 -15.20 Ringgit 3.1550 3.0820 -2.31 Yuan 6.3188 6.5897 +4.29 ------------------------------------------------ (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]