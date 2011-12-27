SINGAPORE, Dec 27 The following table
shows the levels of emerging Asian currencies against the dollar
at 0155 GMT.
For the rest of the week, Reuters will issue a table on
emerging Asian currencies once a day. Regular market coverage
will resume on Jan. 3.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0155 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 77.95 77.95 +0.00
Sing dlr 1.2924 1.2918 -0.05
Taiwan dlr 30.299 30.308 +0.03
Korean won 1156.80 1155.00 -0.16
Baht 31.34 31.35 +0.03
Peso 43.72 43.58 -0.32
Rupiah 9050.00 9050.00 +0.00
Rupee 52.71 52.71 +0.00
Ringgit 3.1550 3.1575 +0.08
Yuan 6.3188 6.3198 +0.02
Change so far in 2011
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 77.95 81.15 +4.11
Sing dlr 1.2924 1.2820 -0.80
Taiwan dlr 30.299 30.368 +0.23
Korean won 1156.80 1134.80 -1.90
Baht 31.34 30.14 -3.83
Peso 43.72 43.84 +0.27
Rupiah 9050.00 9005.00 -0.50
Rupee 52.71 44.70 -15.20
Ringgit 3.1550 3.0820 -2.31
Yuan 6.3188 6.5897 +4.29
(Reporting by Masayuki Kitano)
