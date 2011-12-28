SINGAPORE, Dec 28 The following table shows the levels of emerging Asian currencies against the dollar at 0312 GMT. For the rest of the week, Reuters will issue a table on emerging Asian currencies once a day. Regular market coverage will resume on Jan. 3. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0312 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 77.78 77.88 +0.13 Sing dlr 1.2969 1.2956 -0.10 Taiwan dlr 30.307 30.312 +0.02 Korean won 1157.70 1158.80 +0.10 Baht 31.49 31.45 -0.13 Peso 43.90 43.84 -0.14 Rupiah 9140.00 9065.00 -0.82 Rupee 53.02 53.02 +0.00 Ringgit 3.1710 3.1674 -0.11 Yuan 6.3275 6.3226 -0.08 Change so far in 2011 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 77.78 81.15 +4.33 Sing dlr 1.2969 1.2820 -1.15 Taiwan dlr 30.307 30.368 +0.20 Korean won 1157.70 1134.80 -1.98 Baht 31.49 30.14 -4.29 Peso 43.90 43.84 -0.14 Rupiah 9140.00 9005.00 -1.48 Rupee 53.02 44.70 -15.69 Ringgit 3.1710 3.0820 -2.81 Yuan 6.3275 6.5897 +4.14 ------------------------------------------------ (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]