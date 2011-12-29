SINGAPORE, Dec 29 The following table shows the levels of emerging Asian currencies against the dollar at 0548 GMT. This week, Reuters is issuing a table on emerging Asian currencies once a day. Regular market coverage will resume on Jan. 3. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0548 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 77.76 77.96 +0.26 Sing dlr 1.3021 1.2973 -0.37 Taiwan dlr 30.283 30.310 +0.09 Korean won 1150.80 1156.00 +0.45 Baht 31.72 31.56 -0.52 Peso 43.84 43.97 +0.30 Rupiah 9150.00 9065.00 -0.93 Rupee 53.32 52.98 -0.64 Ringgit 3.1740 3.1655 -0.27 Yuan 6.3242 6.3212 -0.05 Change so far in 2011 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 77.76 81.15 +4.36 Sing dlr 1.3021 1.2820 -1.54 Taiwan dlr 30.283 30.368 +0.28 Korean won 1150.80 1134.80 -1.39 Baht 31.72 30.14 -4.98 Peso 43.84 43.84 +0.00 Rupiah 9150.00 9005.00 -1.58 Rupee 53.32 44.70 -16.17 Ringgit 3.1740 3.0820 -2.90 Yuan 6.3242 6.5897 +4.20 ------------------------------------------------ (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]