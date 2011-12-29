SINGAPORE, Dec 29 The following table
shows the levels of emerging Asian currencies against the dollar
at 0548 GMT.
This week, Reuters is issuing a table on emerging Asian
currencies once a day. Regular market coverage will resume on
Jan. 3.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0548 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 77.76 77.96 +0.26
Sing dlr 1.3021 1.2973 -0.37
Taiwan dlr 30.283 30.310 +0.09
Korean won 1150.80 1156.00 +0.45
Baht 31.72 31.56 -0.52
Peso 43.84 43.97 +0.30
Rupiah 9150.00 9065.00 -0.93
Rupee 53.32 52.98 -0.64
Ringgit 3.1740 3.1655 -0.27
Yuan 6.3242 6.3212 -0.05
Change so far in 2011
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 77.76 81.15 +4.36
Sing dlr 1.3021 1.2820 -1.54
Taiwan dlr 30.283 30.368 +0.28
Korean won 1150.80 1134.80 -1.39
Baht 31.72 30.14 -4.98
Peso 43.84 43.84 +0.00
Rupiah 9150.00 9005.00 -1.58
Rupee 53.32 44.70 -16.17
Ringgit 3.1740 3.0820 -2.90
Yuan 6.3242 6.5897 +4.20
------------------------------------------------
(Reporting by Masayuki Kitano)
For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click
Double click on brackets for following items:
Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia
Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah
Singapore dollar Thai baht
Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar
Philippine peso Korean won
SPEED GUIDES
Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies
RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS
All Singapore news All Malaysian news
Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan
Philippines Korea All emerging markets
All foreign exchange news
Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]