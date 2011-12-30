SINGAPORE, Dec 30 The following table
shows the levels of emerging Asian currencies against the dollar
at 0148 GMT.
This week, Reuters is issuing a table on emerging Asian
currencies once a day. Regular market coverage will resume on
Jan. 3.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
*Markets in South Korea and the Philippines are closed on
Friday for a holiday.
Change on the day at 0148 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 77.68 77.63 -0.06
Sing dlr 1.2991 1.3000 +0.07
Taiwan dlr 30.269 30.290 +0.07
Korean won 1156.50 1151.80 -0.41
Baht 31.72 31.72 +0.00
Peso 43.84 43.84 +0.00
Rupiah 9050.00 9065.00 +0.17
Rupee 53.07 53.07 +0.00
Ringgit 3.1710 3.1775 +0.20
Yuan 6.3104 6.3192 +0.14
Change so far in 2011
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 77.68 81.15 +4.47
Sing dlr 1.2991 1.2820 -1.32
Taiwan dlr 30.269 30.368 +0.33
Korean won 1156.50 1134.80 -1.88
Baht 31.72 30.14 -4.98
Peso 43.84 43.84 +0.00
Rupiah 9050.00 9005.00 -0.50
Rupee 53.07 44.70 -15.76
Ringgit 3.1710 3.0820 -2.81
Yuan 6.3104 6.5897 +4.43
(Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)
