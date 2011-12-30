SINGAPORE, Dec 30 The following table shows the levels of emerging Asian currencies against the dollar at 0148 GMT. This week, Reuters is issuing a table on emerging Asian currencies once a day. Regular market coverage will resume on Jan. 3. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR *Markets in South Korea and the Philippines are closed on Friday for a holiday. Change on the day at 0148 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 77.68 77.63 -0.06 Sing dlr 1.2991 1.3000 +0.07 Taiwan dlr 30.269 30.290 +0.07 Korean won 1156.50 1151.80 -0.41 Baht 31.72 31.72 +0.00 Peso 43.84 43.84 +0.00 Rupiah 9050.00 9065.00 +0.17 Rupee 53.07 53.07 +0.00 Ringgit 3.1710 3.1775 +0.20 Yuan 6.3104 6.3192 +0.14 Change so far in 2011 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 77.68 81.15 +4.47 Sing dlr 1.2991 1.2820 -1.32 Taiwan dlr 30.269 30.368 +0.33 Korean won 1156.50 1134.80 -1.88 Baht 31.72 30.14 -4.98 Peso 43.84 43.84 +0.00 Rupiah 9050.00 9005.00 -0.50 Rupee 53.07 44.70 -15.76 Ringgit 3.1710 3.0820 -2.81 Yuan 6.3104 6.5897 +4.43 ------------------------------------------------ (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Ramya Venugopal) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]