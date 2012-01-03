SINGAPORE, Jan 3 Short-term investors bought emerging Asian currencies on Tuesday helping the South Korean won break resistance as improving risk appetite on the first trading day of 2012 in most markets lifted stocks, while players stayed reluctant to boost the regional units more. The Indian rupee rose on hopes for capital inflows after the government said on Sunday individual foreign investors would be allowed to directly buy stocks from later this month. [ID:ID:nL3E8C201Z] But the local currency still underperformed most of its Asian peers. The Singapore dollar also failed to clear a technical resistance although it strengthened as investors were relieved by data showing the country's economy contracted just in line with market estimates. Persistent worries about the euro zone's debt crisis without clear solutions forced investors to take profits from emerging Asian currencies rather than chasing more, dealers and analysts said. "The (emerging Asian currencies') outlook for Q1 remains negative as euro zone fiscal crisis has not been solved and will come back to bite," said Dariusz Kowalczyk, senior economist and strategist for Asia ex-Japan at Credit Agricole CIB in Hong Kong. He said the won, the Singapore dollar and the rupee are more vulnerable while the Chinese yuan would be a safe heaven among emerging Asian currencies. The won broke through a 20-day moving average and the daily Ichimoku cloud's top on offshore funds' demand and as local investors cleared dollar-long positions to stop losses. It may strengthen to 1,146.0 per dollar, the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement of its December weakness. But the South Korean currency gave up some rises on importers' dollar demand. The Singapore dollar threatened to break the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement at 1.2903 per U.S. dollar of last month's weakness in the city-state's currency as interbank speculators and short term leveraged accounts bought it. Interbank speculators bought the Philippine peso, but some players were looking to sell it on worries about the euro zone. "I think this should be a chance for people to buy USD. EU worries are still out there," says a European bank dealer in Manila. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0355 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 76.87 76.90 +0.04 Sing dlr 1.2923 1.2977 +0.42 Taiwan dlr 30.290 30.315 +0.08 Korean won 1150.40 1155.80 +0.47 *Baht 31.53 31.55 +0.06 Peso 43.78 43.94 +0.38 Rupiah 9140.00 9070.00 -0.77 Rupee 53.16 53.30 +0.26 Ringgit 3.1495 3.1685 +0.60 *Yuan 6.2944 6.2940 -0.01 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 76.87 76.92 +0.06 Sing dlr 1.2923 1.2969 +0.36 Taiwan dlr 30.290 30.290 +0.00 Korean won 1150.40 1151.80 +0.12 Baht 31.53 31.55 +0.06 Peso 43.78 43.84 +0.15 Rupiah 9140.00 9060.00 -0.88 Rupee 53.16 53.17 +0.02 Ringgit 3.1495 3.1685 +0.60 Yuan 6.2944 6.2940 -0.01 * Financial markets in China and Thailand are closed for holidays. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon, Additional reporting by Reuters FX Analyst Rick Lloyd and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by ) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]