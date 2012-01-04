SINGAPORE, Jan 4 The won and the ringgit
led gains among emerging Asian currencies on Wednesday as firm
U.S. and European data boosted risk appetite, although some
suffered from profit-taking on persistent worries about the euro
zone's debt crisis.
Asian stocks and the euro pared rises, forcing investors to
book profits from emerging Asian currencies rather than adding
more positions, dealers and analysts said.
"The current 'rally' is driven by technicals. Since it
coincides with better U.S. data dump in past weeks, some shift
in market expectation has taken place," said Andy Ji, Asian
currency strategist for Commonwealth Bank of Australia in
Singapore.
U.S. manufacturing grew at its fastest pace in six months
last month, while U.S. construction rose to a near 1-1/2-year
high in November, data showed. German unemployment also fell to
the lowest in two decades.
"These positive data should gradually subside in coming
months. In the short-term, these rallies (in emerging Asian
currencies) offer better entries to long dollar due to continued
bank recapitalization and deleveraging and seasonal dollar
strength in January," Ji said.
Most emerging Asian currencies fell last year on deepening
worries about the euro zone's debt crisis and glowing global
economy.
On Wednesday, the won rose on improving risk
appetite after those data, while South Korean importers bought
dollars for settlements, limiting its gains. Some offshore
players sold the won.
The South Korean currency is seen having resistance at 1,145
per dollar, around lows of Dec 21 and Dec 26.
But some dealers expect the local unit to rise further.
"Some players are hesitating to sell the pair (dollar/won)
for now. But once we see offers linked to stock inflows and from
offshore players, we will see lower levels," said a senior
foreign bank dealer in Seoul.
Once the 1,145 line is cleared, the won may head to around
1,140 where a 55-day and a 60-day moving averages sit.
Foreign investors were buyers of Seoul shares again after
purchasing net 321.8 billion Korean won ($279.64 million) on
Tuesday, their largest daily purchase since Dec 21 last year.
The Thai baht also gained, but domestic importers
purchased dollars, causing investors to cover dollar-short
positions.
Investors are wary of possible dollar-buying intervention by
the central bank to maintain export competitiveness, some
dealers said.
"It's overdone," said a Bangkok-based dealer, referring to
the opening price of 31.28 per dollar. "So, it's possible to
cover short positions."
The Singapore dollar eased on profit-taking, but
fresh demand was seen around 1.2880 versus U.S. dollar.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0335 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 76.63 76.74 +0.14
Sing dlr 1.2873 1.2835 -0.30
Taiwan dlr 30.265 30.294 +0.10
Korean won 1148.50 1150.80 +0.20
Baht 31.50 31.55 +0.16
Peso 43.76 43.77 +0.02
Rupiah 9175.00 9110.00 -0.71
Rupee 53.17 53.22 +0.08
Ringgit 3.1410 3.1500 +0.29
Yuan 6.2965 6.2940 -0.04
