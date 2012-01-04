* Stock inflows lift won, importers cap gains before 1,145 resistance * Ringgit breaches 3.1382 Fibo resistance * Baht up on catch-up plays; Sing dlr down on profit-taking (updates prices, adds details) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Jan 4 Most emerging Asian currencies rose on Wednesday as firm U.S. and European data boosted risk appetite, although some suffered from profit-taking on persistent worries about the euro zone's debt crisis. Asian stocks and the euro pared rises, forcing investors to book profits from emerging Asian currencies rather than adding more positions, dealers and analysts said. "The current 'rally' is driven by technicals. Since it coincides with better U.S. data dump in past weeks, some shift in market expectation has taken place," said Andy Ji, Asian currency strategist for Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Singapore. U.S. manufacturing grew at its fastest pace in six months last month, while U.S. construction rose to a near 1-1/2-year high in November, data showed. German unemployment also fell to the lowest in two decades. "These positive data should gradually subside in coming months. In the short-term, these rallies (in emerging Asian currencies) offer better entries to long dollar due to continued bank recapitalization and deleveraging and seasonal dollar strength in January," Ji said. Most emerging Asian currencies fell last year on deepening worries about the euro zone's debt crisis and glowing global economy. Investors are keeping an eye on debt auctions by Germany later on the day with players dubious about the continent's plans to fend off a sovereign debt crisis as some countries face huge debt refinancing needs. But a trader for a Japanese bank in Singapore said there seems to have been some active demand for emerging Asian currencies such as the Singapore dollar on Tuesday against the greenback, linked to fresh asset allocation at the start of a new year, with such money probably heading into Asian equities and bonds. On Tuesday, the city-state's currency strengthend past the 76.4 percent retracement of its weakness in December last year. The trader said he thought such flows may continue in the near term, which will support the regional currencies, as long as there are no big negative shocks out of Europe. "I get the sense that we could see gradual dollar selling with some zigzags in between, as long as there are no shocks related to Europe," the trader said. "The root problems in Europe haven't changed at all but there has been a big change in the balance of flows," he added. With year-end corporate demand for dollars out of the way, the dollar may be a bit vulnerable in the near term against Asian currencies, he said. WON Dollar/won fell on stock inflows but importers' demand for settlements limited impact of such flows, dealers said. The pair started local trade down 0.5 percent at 1,145.0, lower than the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement at 1,146.0 of its Dec rally. The pair is seen having support at the opening level, around lows of Dec 21 and Dec 26. "The 1,145 level is seen supported for the time being unless offshore funds are actively sell it," said a foreign bank dealer in Seoul. Foreign investors were net buyers in the Seoul stock market, purchasing a net 293.7 billion won ($255.22 million), slightly lower than Tuesday when they reported largest daily purchase since Dec 21 last year. RINGGIT Dollar/ringgit fell below the 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement at 3.1382 of its rise between October and December. The pair found some support from higher U.S. dollar/Singapore dollar. SINGAPORE DOLLAR U.S. dollar/Singapore dollar rose as investors took profits from the city state's currency's overnight strength to 1.2822. But fresh selling interest was also found at 1.2880, around a 55-day moving average of 1.2877. Momentum funds also sold the pair. BAHT Dollar/baht fell on catch-up plays, but Thai importers bought the pair on dips, causing players to cover short positions. Thai financial markets were closed on Monday and Tuesday. Investors were wary of possible dollar-buying intervention by the central bank to maintain export competitiveness, some dealers said. "It's overdone," said a Bangkok-based dealer, referring to the opening price of 30.28. "So, it's possible to cover short positions." CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0720 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 76.67 76.74 +0.09 Sing dlr 1.2860 1.2835 -0.19 Taiwan dlr 30.275 30.294 +0.06 Korean won 1147.25 1150.80 +0.31 Baht 31.44 31.55 +0.35 Peso 43.75 43.77 +0.05 Rupiah 9175.00 9110.00 -0.71 Rupee 53.13 53.22 +0.16 Ringgit 3.1375 3.1500 +0.40 Yuan 6.2932 6.2940 +0.01 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 76.67 76.92 +0.32 Sing dlr 1.2860 1.2969 +0.85 Taiwan dlr 30.275 30.290 +0.05 Korean won 1147.25 1151.80 +0.40 Baht 31.44 31.55 +0.35 Peso 43.75 43.84 +0.21 Rupiah 9175.00 9060.00 -1.25 Rupee 53.13 53.17 +0.08 Ringgit 3.1375 3.1685 +0.99 Yuan 6.2932 6.2940 +0.01 ($1 = 1150.7500 Korean won) (Additional reporting by Masayuki Kitano, Reuters FX Analyst Rick Lloyd and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)