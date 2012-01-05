SINGAPORE, Jan 5 The Philippine peso led weakness in emerging Asian currencies on rate cut expectations on Thursday while most of the regional units slid amid sustained concerns over the euro zone's ability to refinance their debts. The peso underperformed its Asian peers as investors covered dollar-short positions after data showed inflation in December was the slowest in 11 months and below market expectations, which would give room for the central bank to cut interest rates. Currency players in the Philippines largely ignored the sovereign $1.5 billion global bond sale which was eight times oversubscribed, suggesting investors still retain appetite for emerging market assets. A trader said investors remained worried about the euro zone's debt problems. The prolonged crisis and its impact on the global economy are expected to keep putting pressure on emerging Asian currencies. Most of the regional units have strengthened so far this year, even though the euro broke through a $1.30 support, which may indicate they have not reflected the problem enough yet, analysts said. "A number of Asian currencies are increasingly unstable given the risk of a EUR/USD decline... Asian currencies that were not reacting to the euro's decline the past few days may see sharp weakening," said Suresh Kumar Ramanathan, regional rates and foreign exchange strategist for CIMB Investment Bank in Kuala Lumpur. Once the euro breaches 1.2856, the low of Dec 29 last year, it may head to 1.2584, the low of Aug 24, 2010, he said. Investors are keeping an eye on French bond auction where Paris plans to raise up to 8 billion euros in long-term debt a day after a subdued German bond auction. Berlin attracted only slightly better demand than was seen at a disastrous sale last year. But some analysts see the risk of further falls limited as they see some fresh asset allocation to the region. "The euro remains centre stage but there are some signs that Asian currencies are moving off in their own direction. Data is not too bad and the market has got itself very bearish on the EU. situation," said Jonathan Cavenagh, foreign exchange strategist for Westpac in Singapore. "So risks from my perspective are the market rallies on any positive news." Saktiandi Supaat, head of FX Research at Maybank in Singapore said he heard of increasing asset allocation to Asia-ex Japan, which could support emerging Asian currencies. "But the overall weight around the ankles - the eurozone sovereign issue and the weak economic growth, will weigh them down, with the dollar and the yen main beneficiaries in the first and second quarters this year," he said. On Thursday, the South Korean won slid on importers' dollar demand, but exporters and offshore funds helped it limit slide. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0355 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 76.73 76.72 -0.01 Sing dlr 1.2882 1.2874 -0.06 Taiwan dlr 30.264 30.290 +0.09 Korean won 1150.30 1148.60 -0.15 Baht 31.52 31.47 -0.16 Peso 43.92 43.75 -0.38 Rupiah 9150.00 9120.00 -0.33 Rupee 52.92 52.99 +0.13 Ringgit 3.1385 3.1365 -0.06 Yuan 6.3005 6.2946 -0.09 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 76.73 76.92 +0.25 Sing dlr 1.2882 1.2969 +0.68 Taiwan dlr 30.264 30.290 +0.09 Korean won 1150.30 1151.80 +0.13 Baht 31.52 31.55 +0.10 Peso 43.92 43.84 -0.17 Rupiah 9150.00 9060.00 -0.98 Rupee 52.92 53.17 +0.47 Ringgit 3.1385 3.1685 +0.96 Yuan 6.3005 6.2940 -0.10 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Ramya Venugopal) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]