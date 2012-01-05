* Won down on importers, custodian names
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Jan 5 The South Korean won and
the Philippine peso led emerging Asian currencies lower on
Thursday, dragged down by rate cut expectations and absence of
clear signs from Europe to improve its ability to refinance
debts.
The prolonged crisis and its impact on the global economy
are expected to keep putting pressure on emerging Asian
currencies.
Most of the regional units have strengthened so far this
year, even though the euro broke through a $1.30 support, which
may indicate they have not reflected the problem enough yet,
analysts said.
"A number of Asian currencies are increasingly unstable
given the risk of a EUR/USD decline... Asian currencies that
were not reacting to the euro's decline the past few days may
see sharp weakening," said Suresh Kumar Ramanathan, regional
rates and foreign exchange strategist for CIMB Investment Bank
in Kuala Lumpur.
Once the euro breaches 1.2856, the low of Dec 29 last year,
it may head to 1.2584, the low of Aug 24, 2010, he said.
Investors are keeping an eye on French bond auction where
Paris plans to raise up to 8 billion euros in long-term debt a
day after a subdued German bond auction. Berlin attracted only
slightly better demand than was seen at a disastrous sale last
year.
But some analysts see the risk of further falls limited as
they see some fresh asset allocation to the region.
On Thursday, the Indian rupee, the worst performing Asian
currency last year, benefited from inflows from real money
funds, dealers said.
"The euro remains centre stage but there are some signs that
Asian currencies are moving off in their own direction. Data is
not too bad and the market has got itself very bearish on the
EU. situation," said Jonathan Cavenagh, foreign exchange
strategist for Westpac in Singapore.
"So risks from my perspective are the market rallies on any
positive news."
Earlier last year, emerging Asian currencies had been
'must-have items' among investors as the region's economic
growth and inflation are higher than developed markets.
Saktiandi Supaat, head of FX Research at Maybank in
Singapore said he heard of increasing asset allocation to
Asia-ex Japan, which could support emerging Asian currencies.
"But the overall weight around the ankles - the eurozone
sovereign issue and the weak economic growth, will weigh them
down, with the dollar and the yen main beneficiaries in the
first and second quarters this year," he said.
PESO
Dollar/Philippine peso rose on short
covering after data showed inflation in December was the
slowest in 11 months and below market expectations.
The pair gained as much as 0.6 percent to 44.01.
The central bank later said it has room to cut interest
rates.
Currency players in the Philippines largely ignored the
sovereign $1.5 billion global bond sale which was eight times
oversubscribed.
The strong demand underscored appetite for assets in
emerging markets, but a trader said investors remained worried
about the euro zone's debt problems
WON
Dollar/won ended local trade higher on demand
from South Korean importers and custodian banks. Some interbank
speculators covered short positions and added long bets.
The pair has support around 1,145, which it has failed to
clear three times in the past two weeks.
Earlier, dollar/won turned lower on offers from exporters
and offshore funds.
The pair may stay firm, given sustained worries about the
euro zone's debt crisis.
"It is always possible to see 1,160 as long as the euro
falls more," said a senior foreign bank dealer in Seoul.
BAHT
Dollar/baht gained on importers and a higher U.S.
dollar/Singapore dollar, which dealers said is poised
to rise more on short squeezes.
But stock linked inflows and Thai exporters were seen
capping rises in dollar/baht ahead of 31.60, dealers said.
RUPIAH
Indonesian corporate demand and foreign names' bid lift
dollar/rupiah.
But the pair is unlikely to rise to above 9,200 as the
central bank is expected to intervene to cap its' rallies.
RUPEE
Dollar/rupee fell below 52.91, the 21-day moving
average, which has been solid support since mid November 2011.
Real money funds, interbank speculators and exporters sold
the pair, dealers said.
Multiple failure to test top of Dec 15-16 gap at 53.62
caused investors to clear long positions.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0705 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 76.72 76.72 +0.00
Sing dlr 1.2894 1.2874 -0.16
Taiwan dlr 30.251 30.290 +0.13
Korean won 1152.50 1148.60 -0.34
Baht 31.57 31.47 -0.32
Peso 43.97 43.75 -0.50
Rupiah 9150.00 9120.00 -0.33
Rupee 52.77 52.99 +0.42
Ringgit 3.1400 3.1365 -0.11
Yuan 6.3022 6.2946 -0.12
Change so far in 2012
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 76.72 76.92 +0.26
Sing dlr 1.2894 1.2969 +0.58
Taiwan dlr 30.251 30.290 +0.13
Korean won 1152.50 1151.80 -0.06
Baht 31.57 31.55 -0.06
Peso 43.97 43.84 -0.30
Rupiah 9150.00 9060.00 -0.98
Rupee 52.77 53.17 +0.76
Ringgit 3.1400 3.1685 +0.91
Yuan 6.3022 6.2940 -0.13
(Additional reporting by Shamik Paul in MUMBAI and IFR Market's
Catherine Tan; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)
