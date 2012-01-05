* Most optimistic on Sing dlr since late Oct last year
* Most bullish on ringgit since late Aug 2011
* Raise yuan position to largest since mid-Sept
* Stay bearish on rupee
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Jan 5 Investors turned bullish
on the Singapore dollar and the Malaysian ringgit in the last
two weeks and added bets on the Chinese yuan heading into the
new year, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday
The survey of 12 currency analysts, conducted on Wednesday
and Thursday, showed that currency investors at their most
bullish on the Singapore dollar since late October and the most
optimistic on the ringgit since late August.
They also raised bullish bets on the yuan to the largest
since mid-September last year.
Still, the survey showed investors did not cut bearish views
on the Indian rupee much and turned almost neutral on the
Philippine peso after being bullish on the currency in recent
weeks.
That indicates currency players remain reluctant to pour
money into emerging Asia as a whole, given persistent worries
about the euro zone's debt crisis.
Investors have been bearish about the rupee, the worst
performing emerging Asian currency in 2011, since mid-August,
not only on external factors such as European sovereign problems
but also on India's economic fundamental problems including its
ballooning current account deficit.
But the rupee rose on Thursday helped by demand from real
money accounts and interbank speculators amid hopes for fund
inflows to the country.
The Reuters survey focused on what analysts believe are the
current market positions in eight Asian emerging market
currencies: Chinese yuan, South Korean won, Singapore dollar,
Indonesian rupiah, Taiwan dollar, Indian rupee, Philippine peso
and Malaysian ringgit.
The poll uses estimates of net long or short positions on a
scale of minus 3 to plus 3. A score of plus 3 indicates the
market is significantly long on dollars. The figures included
positions held through non-deliverable forwards (NDFs).
The findings of the survey are as follows
(positions in U.S. dollar versus each currency):
DATE CNY KRW SGD IDR TWD INR MYR PHP
5-Jan -0.92 0.02 -0.42 0.23 -0.17 1.10 -0.60 0.02
23-Dec -0.65 0.06 0.05 0.45 0.32 1.18 0.15 -0.20
8-Dec -0.45 -0.18 0.15 0.20 0.40 0.95 0.03 -0.15
23-Nov -0.80 0.73 0.66 0.11 0.55 1.91 0.68 -0.18
10-Nov -0.64 0.08 0.40 0.04 0.29 1.48 0.31 0.48
27-Oct -0.58 -0.68 -0.79 -0.40 -0.15 0.20 -0.13 -0.30
13-Oct -0.54 0.00 -0.21 0.19 0.19 0.61 -0.03 0.23
(Editing by Kim Coghill)
For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click
Double click on brackets for following items:
Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia
Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah
Singapore dollar Thai baht
Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar
Philippine peso Korean won
SPEED GUIDES
Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies
RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS
All Singapore news All Malaysian news
Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan
Philippines Korea All emerging markets
All foreign exchange news
Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]