* Most optimistic on Sing dlr since late Oct last year * Most bullish on ringgit since late Aug 2011 * Raise yuan position to largest since mid-Sept * Stay bearish on rupee By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Jan 5 Investors turned bullish on the Singapore dollar and the Malaysian ringgit in the last two weeks and added bets on the Chinese yuan heading into the new year, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday The survey of 12 currency analysts, conducted on Wednesday and Thursday, showed that currency investors at their most bullish on the Singapore dollar since late October and the most optimistic on the ringgit since late August. They also raised bullish bets on the yuan to the largest since mid-September last year. Still, the survey showed investors did not cut bearish views on the Indian rupee much and turned almost neutral on the Philippine peso after being bullish on the currency in recent weeks. That indicates currency players remain reluctant to pour money into emerging Asia as a whole, given persistent worries about the euro zone's debt crisis. Investors have been bearish about the rupee, the worst performing emerging Asian currency in 2011, since mid-August, not only on external factors such as European sovereign problems but also on India's economic fundamental problems including its ballooning current account deficit. But the rupee rose on Thursday helped by demand from real money accounts and interbank speculators amid hopes for fund inflows to the country. The Reuters survey focused on what analysts believe are the current market positions in eight Asian emerging market currencies: Chinese yuan, South Korean won, Singapore dollar, Indonesian rupiah, Taiwan dollar, Indian rupee, Philippine peso and Malaysian ringgit. The poll uses estimates of net long or short positions on a scale of minus 3 to plus 3. A score of plus 3 indicates the market is significantly long on dollars. The figures included positions held through non-deliverable forwards (NDFs). The findings of the survey are as follows (positions in U.S. dollar versus each currency): DATE CNY KRW SGD IDR TWD INR MYR PHP 5-Jan -0.92 0.02 -0.42 0.23 -0.17 1.10 -0.60 0.02 23-Dec -0.65 0.06 0.05 0.45 0.32 1.18 0.15 -0.20 8-Dec -0.45 -0.18 0.15 0.20 0.40 0.95 0.03 -0.15 23-Nov -0.80 0.73 0.66 0.11 0.55 1.91 0.68 -0.18 10-Nov -0.64 0.08 0.40 0.04 0.29 1.48 0.31 0.48 27-Oct -0.58 -0.68 -0.79 -0.40 -0.15 0.20 -0.13 -0.30 13-Oct -0.54 0.00 -0.21 0.19 0.19 0.61 -0.03 0.23 (Editing by Kim Coghill)