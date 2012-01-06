SINGAPORE, Jan 6 The South Korean won and the Philippine peso slid on Friday as renewed eurozone worries prompted interbank speculators to sell, although some of their peers continued to hold gains, suggesting appetite for the regional assets still exists. Stronger economic and fiscal fundamentals in Asia may bring in real money investors, helping offset worries over Europe and the global economy, analysts and dealers said. Regional currencies have been mixed this week, while the euro has fallen about 1.3 percent against the dollar so far this year, hovering near a 16-month low. "It would appear that Asian currencies are benefiting to some degree from foreign inflows to Asian stocks and bonds. Also, there is some relative value flow, selling EUR-AXJ," said Callum Henderson, global head of FX research with Standard Chartered Bank in Singapore. "Given the relative fundamentals of Europe and Asia, we think this is likely to continue." Investors turned bullish on the Singapore dollar and the Malaysian ringgit in the last two weeks, a Reuters poll showed, helping them post a small gain so far this year. The euro may weaken further on doubts over the ability of euro zone members to refinance debts. Investors are keeping an eye on next week's Italian and Spanish government bond sales, after a subdued German auction and a fairly successful French sale this week. Some currencies may still come under pressure because of Europe worries. For instance, investors barely changed their bearish stance on the Indian rupee in the poll, despite hopes fund inflows, which has recently lifted the unit, may continue. The Singapore dollar and the ringgit may also be more vulnerable to outflows if the European situation deteriorates as market players will be quick to unwind long positions taken recently, some said. On Friday, the won weakened as interbank speculators added dollar positions with some offshore funds showing interests in selling the South Korean currency. But a foreign bank trader in Seoul said its weakness is limited and recommended selling dollar/won's implied volatilities instead. "We'd better sell vols as the spot is locked in a tight range without a clear direction," said the trader, adding strong U.S. data could help offset euro zone worries. Some other dealers were cautious over possibilities of dollar-selling intervention by the Seoul's foreign exchange authorities to prevent inflation from accelerating. The Philippine peso eased on dollar buying by interbank speculators, but some dealers were looking to buy it on dips amid caution over possible dollar-selling intervention by the central bank. "I am looking to sell (dollar/peso) first and stay flat ahead of the NFP data tonight as it might surprise on the upside and might trigger profit taking on USD long positions," said a European bank dealer in Manila. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0405 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 77.17 77.12 -0.06 Sing dlr 1.2922 1.2920 -0.02 Taiwan dlr 30.202 30.266 +0.21 Korean won 1159.60 1152.70 -0.60 Baht 31.61 31.64 +0.09 Peso 44.09 43.99 -0.23 Rupiah 9160.00 9110.00 -0.55 Rupee 52.73 52.99 +0.50 Ringgit 3.1500 3.1520 +0.06 Yuan 6.3074 6.3017 -0.09 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 77.17 76.92 -0.33 Sing dlr 1.2922 1.2969 +0.36 Taiwan dlr 30.202 30.290 +0.29 Korean won 1159.60 1151.80 -0.67 Baht 31.61 31.55 -0.19 Peso 44.09 43.84 -0.57 Rupiah 9160.00 9060.00 -1.09 Rupee 52.73 53.17 +0.84 Ringgit 3.1500 3.1685 +0.59 Yuan 6.3074 6.2940 -0.21 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon, Additional reporting by Reuters FX Analyst Rick Lloyd; Editing by Ramya Venugopal) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]