* Rumours of incidents at N.Korea nuclear facilities hit risk appetite * Seoul, Tokyo officials say had not heard anything on the rumours * Importers, offshore funds hit won * Philippine peso down, but some look to buy on dips (Adds details, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Jan 6 The won led losses in most emerging Asian currencies on Friday, rattled by rumours of an incident at North Korea's nuclear facilities, though some of the units managed to post weekly gains, suggesting appetite for the regional assets still exists. The North Korea rumour, which came as the euro extended declines, bolstered risk aversion and prompted interbank speculators to cover dollar-short positions against emerging Asian currencies. But many emerging Asian currencies recovered losses as officials in Seoul and Tokyo said they had not heard anything regarding incidents in North Korea, but were investigating. Geopolitical tensions on the Korean peninsula may keep investors staying away from riskier assets, including emerging Asian currencies, dealers and analysts said. Tensions have risen since the death of Kim Jong-il last month, with uncertainty about leadership in the unpredictable and reclusive state after power was handed to his untested youngest son, Kim Jong-un. The South Korean won lost nearly 1 percent against the dollar for the week. However, investors are likely to focus more on the developments in the euro zone's debt crisis, traders said. "It's not particularly the tensions. The market sells because it feels like selling," said Andy Ji, Asian currency strategist for Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Singapore, when asked if the tensions would push down emerging Asian currencies more. "Money is still flowing out and that will continue for some months," Ji said, adding the North Korea rumour was another excuse to sell emerging Asian currencies. Sustained worries about the euro zone and the global economy are expected to keep putting pressure on emerging Asian currencies. For instance, a Reuters poll showed investors barely changed their bearish stance on the Indian rupee in the last two weeks, despite hopes for more fund inflows that have lifted the unit in recent session. The Singapore dollar and the Malaysian ringgit may also be more vulnerable to outflows if the European situation deteriorates, as market players will be quick to unwind long positions taken recently, some said. Investors turned bullish on those two currencies in the last two weeks, helping them post small gains so far this year. But stronger economic and fiscal fundamentals in Asia may bring in real money investors, helping offset the concerns, analysts and dealers said. Regional currencies were mixed on the week, while the euro has fallen about 1.3 percent against the dollar so far this year, hitting a 16-month low. "It would appear that Asian currencies are benefiting to some degree from foreign inflows to Asian stocks and bonds. Also, there is some relative value flow, selling EUR-AXJ," said Callum Henderson, global head of FX research with Standard Chartered Bank in Singapore. "Given the relative fundamentals of Europe and Asia, we think this is likely to continue." Investors are keeping an eye on next week's Italian and Spanish government bond sales, after a subdued German auction and a fairly successful French sale this week. U.S. job data later on Friday is another focus. If the non-farm payroll (NFP) indicates a recovery in the world's top economy, that may provide another support to emerging Asian currencies. WON Dollar/won rose as offshore funds and importers bought the pair, causing local interbank speculators to cover short positions. "The exchange rate moved sharply on rumours that a nuclear facility exploded in North Korea at a time when euro zone concerns had already depressed sentiment," said a currency trader at a South Korean bank. A foreign bank dealer said the pair's upside is seen limited and recommended selling dollar/won's implied volatilities instead. Some other dealers were cautious over possibilities of dollar-selling intervention by the Seoul's foreign exchange authorities to prevent inflation from accelerating. "We'd better sell vols as the spot is locked in a tight range without a clear direction," said the trader, adding strong U.S. data could help offset euro zone worries. PHILIPPINE PESO Dollar/Philippine peso gained as interbank speculators added long positions on worries about the euro zone, but some players are looking to take profit from its rises before U.S. job data later in the day. Dealers are wary of possible dollar-selling intervention by the central bank, while the U.S. job data due later on Friday will also provide cues. Some dealers said agent banks of the central bank were seen around the session's high of 44.19. "I am looking to sell first and stay flat ahead of the NFP data tonight as it might surprise on the upside and might trigger profit taking on USD long positions," said a European bank dealer in Manila. He says the market has been long since Thursday when the pair rose after slower inflation data. SINGAPORE DOLLAR U.S. dollar/Singapore dollar slightly rose as investors covered short positions on the euro zone's worries and the rumours over North Korea. The pair may target Dec 29's high of 1.3055 if the euro extends slide. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0725 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 77.11 77.12 +0.01 Sing dlr 1.2935 1.2920 -0.12 Taiwan dlr 30.207 30.266 +0.20 Korean won 1162.70 1152.70 -0.86 Baht 31.64 31.64 +0.00 Peso 44.08 43.99 -0.20 Rupiah 9150.00 9110.00 -0.44 Rupee 52.79 52.99 +0.38 Ringgit 3.1480 3.1520 +0.13 Yuan 6.3105 6.3017 -0.14 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 77.11 76.92 -0.25 Sing dlr 1.2935 1.2969 +0.26 Taiwan dlr 30.207 30.290 +0.27 Korean won 1162.70 1151.80 -0.94 Baht 31.64 31.55 -0.28 Peso 44.08 43.84 -0.54 Rupiah 9150.00 9060.00 -0.98 Rupee 52.79 53.17 +0.72 Ringgit 3.1480 3.1685 +0.65 Yuan 6.3105 6.2940 -0.26 (Additional reporting by Yoo Choonsik in SEOUL and Reuters FX Analyst Rick Lloyd; Editing by Kim Coghill)