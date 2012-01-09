SINGAPORE, Jan 9 Most emerging Asian currencies slid against the euro on short-covering on Monday as the single currency was seen oversold versus some of the regional units. Asian currencies also came under pressure against the firming dollar on renewed concerns about the euro zone debt crisis. Emerging Asian currencies are expected to remain weak as the debt crisis drags on and weighs on global growth, but they could claw back some ground against the euro, dealers and analysts said. Some real money funds have been seen buying emerging Asian currencies for fresh allocations for the new year, given the stronger economic and fiscal fundamentals of the region. "I suspect that the euro will remain on the weak side versus Asia as long as we don't see a massive explosion in risk aversion," said Sacha Tihanyi, senior currency strategist for Scotia Capital in Hong Kong. Tihanyi said Asian currencies' slide against the euro may provide chances to buy some of the regional units such as the Taiwan dollar versus the single currency. Elsewhere, the Singapore dollar turned weaker against the euro after hitting its strongest in nine and a half years. The euro/Singapore dollar's 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) fell to 19.04, a six-month low and well below the 30 threshold, indicating the pair was in an oversold territory. But the Singapore dollar has room to strength more, probably to 1.6307 versus the euro, the 76.4 percent Fibonacci retracement of its weakening between October 2000 and December 2004. BNP Paribas' currency strategist Thio Chin Loo in Singapore said she expects the Singapore dollar to appreciate to 1.6000 against the euro. The city state's currency weakened 0.2 percent to 1.6482. The won turned weaker against the euro after trying to strengthen past a trendline at 1,469.27, connecting lows of May 2010 and September 2011. The euro hit a 16-month low against the dollar and an 11-year trough versus the yen on a slew of negative news from the euro zone over the weekend. Investors are keeping an eye on debt sales from Spain and Italy later this week, seen as major test of investor willingness to plough more money into the region's troubled countries following recent steps to address their debt problems. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0355 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 76.94 76.96 +0.03 Sing dlr 1.2992 1.2952 -0.31 Taiwan dlr 30.211 30.245 +0.11 Korean won 1164.50 1162.90 -0.14 Baht 31.80 31.60 -0.63 Peso 44.33 44.13 -0.45 Rupiah 9175.00 9090.00 -0.93 Rupee 52.83 52.70 -0.25 Ringgit 3.1590 3.1517 -0.23 Yuan 6.3177 6.3095 -0.13 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 76.94 76.92 -0.03 Sing dlr 1.2992 1.2969 -0.18 Taiwan dlr 30.211 30.290 +0.26 Korean won 1164.50 1151.80 -1.09 Baht 31.80 31.55 -0.79 Peso 44.33 43.84 -1.11 Rupiah 9175.00 9060.00 -1.25 Rupee 52.83 53.17 +0.64 Ringgit 3.1590 3.1685 +0.30 Yuan 6.3177 6.2940 -0.38 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon, Additional reporting by Kevin Plumberg and Reuters FX Analyst Rick Lloyd; Editing by Kim Coghill) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]