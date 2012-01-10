SINGAPORE, Jan 10 The won and the Taiwan
dollar led gains in most emerging Asian currnecies on Tuesday as
investors hoped more inflows, but the mood remained cautious as
Europe's sovereign debt crisis showed no signs of abating.
The Taiwan dollar rose on foreign funds inflows to the
island's stocks and bonds, while the South Korean currency found
support from bids from offshore funds.
Despite worries about the euro zone crisis, some real money
funds have been seen buying emerging Asian currencies for fresh
allocations for the new year, given the region's healthier
economic and fiscal fundamentals.
"There should be new money inflows into Asia, although those
flows are still light. The question is how large they will be as
things can change very quickly," said a senior trader at an
Asian bank in Kuala Lumpur.
The dealer said he would maintain long positions in emerging
Asian currencies against the dollar, while closely watching
moves in the euro and the Australian dollar.
The won rose as local interbank speculators cut
dollar holdings and the Taiwan dollar gained as local
insurers sold U.S. dollar/Taiwan dollar non-deliverable forwards
(NDFs).
However, BNP Paribas' currency strategist Thio Chin Loo in
Singapore said she doubts if emerging Asian currencies could
continue to benefit from such inflows.
Earlier, data showed China's exports and imports grew at
their slowest pace in more than two years last month, indicating
the global economy stays sluggish.
"MSCI AxJ is still below where it was at the beginning of
last September when large outflows occurred," said Andy Ji,
Asian currency strategist for Commonwealth Bank of Australia in
Singapore, referring to MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific
shares outside Japan.
The index rose 1.4 percent on Tuesday, but still down nearly
10 percent from the high of September 2011.
"The same conditions that preluded the sharp outflows still
prevail, suggesting a definitive return of capital flows back to
the region is not yet warranted, in our view," Ji said, adding
he would recommend selling emerging Asian currencies versus the
dollar on rallies.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0400 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 76.81 76.84 +0.03
Sing dlr 1.2907 1.2952 +0.35
Taiwan dlr 30.051 30.205 +0.51
Korean won 1156.20 1163.60 +0.64
Baht 31.69 31.77 +0.25
Peso 43.95 44.11 +0.36
Rupiah 9180.00 9140.00 -0.44
Rupee 52.26 52.50 +0.46
Ringgit 3.1385 3.1535 +0.48
Yuan 6.3122 6.3146 +0.04
Change so far in 2012
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 76.81 76.92 +0.14
Sing dlr 1.2907 1.2969 +0.48
Taiwan dlr 30.051 30.290 +0.80
Korean won 1156.20 1151.80 -0.38
Baht 31.69 31.55 -0.44
Peso 43.95 43.84 -0.25
Rupiah 9180.00 9060.00 -1.31
Rupee 52.26 53.17 +1.74
Ringgit 3.1385 3.1685 +0.96
Yuan 6.3122 6.2940 -0.29
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon, Additional reporting by Yingchien
Lee in TAIPEI; Editing by Kim Coghill)
