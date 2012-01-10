SINGAPORE, Jan 10 The won and the Taiwan dollar led gains in most emerging Asian currnecies on Tuesday as investors hoped more inflows, but the mood remained cautious as Europe's sovereign debt crisis showed no signs of abating. The Taiwan dollar rose on foreign funds inflows to the island's stocks and bonds, while the South Korean currency found support from bids from offshore funds. Despite worries about the euro zone crisis, some real money funds have been seen buying emerging Asian currencies for fresh allocations for the new year, given the region's healthier economic and fiscal fundamentals. "There should be new money inflows into Asia, although those flows are still light. The question is how large they will be as things can change very quickly," said a senior trader at an Asian bank in Kuala Lumpur. The dealer said he would maintain long positions in emerging Asian currencies against the dollar, while closely watching moves in the euro and the Australian dollar. The won rose as local interbank speculators cut dollar holdings and the Taiwan dollar gained as local insurers sold U.S. dollar/Taiwan dollar non-deliverable forwards (NDFs). However, BNP Paribas' currency strategist Thio Chin Loo in Singapore said she doubts if emerging Asian currencies could continue to benefit from such inflows. Earlier, data showed China's exports and imports grew at their slowest pace in more than two years last month, indicating the global economy stays sluggish. "MSCI AxJ is still below where it was at the beginning of last September when large outflows occurred," said Andy Ji, Asian currency strategist for Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Singapore, referring to MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan. The index rose 1.4 percent on Tuesday, but still down nearly 10 percent from the high of September 2011. "The same conditions that preluded the sharp outflows still prevail, suggesting a definitive return of capital flows back to the region is not yet warranted, in our view," Ji said, adding he would recommend selling emerging Asian currencies versus the dollar on rallies. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0400 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 76.81 76.84 +0.03 Sing dlr 1.2907 1.2952 +0.35 Taiwan dlr 30.051 30.205 +0.51 Korean won 1156.20 1163.60 +0.64 Baht 31.69 31.77 +0.25 Peso 43.95 44.11 +0.36 Rupiah 9180.00 9140.00 -0.44 Rupee 52.26 52.50 +0.46 Ringgit 3.1385 3.1535 +0.48 Yuan 6.3122 6.3146 +0.04 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 76.81 76.92 +0.14 Sing dlr 1.2907 1.2969 +0.48 Taiwan dlr 30.051 30.290 +0.80 Korean won 1156.20 1151.80 -0.38 Baht 31.69 31.55 -0.44 Peso 43.95 43.84 -0.25 Rupiah 9180.00 9060.00 -1.31 Rupee 52.26 53.17 +1.74 Ringgit 3.1385 3.1685 +0.96 Yuan 6.3122 6.2940 -0.29 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon, Additional reporting by Yingchien Lee in TAIPEI; Editing by Kim Coghill) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]