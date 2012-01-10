* Won up on offshore funds, exporters; specs cut dlr
positions
* Taiwan dlr gains on stock, bond inflows
* Peso up more despite weak data; Sing dlr, ringgit rise
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Jan 10 The South Korean won and
the Taiwan dollar firmed on Tuesday, leading gains in most
emerging Asian currencies as investors hoped for more inflows to
the region, but the mood remained cautious as the euro zone's
debt crisis showed few signs of easing.
The Taiwan dollar rose on foreign funds inflows to the
island's stocks and bonds, while the won found support from bids
from offshore funds.
Despite worries about the euro zone crisis, some real money
funds have been seen buying emerging Asian currencies as they
make fresh allocations for the new year, given the region's
healthier economic and fiscal fundamentals.
"There should be new money inflows into Asia, although those
flows are still light. The question is how large they will be as
things can change very quickly," said a senior trader at an
Asian bank in Kuala Lumpur.
The dealer said he would maintain long positions in emerging
Asian currencies against the dollar, while closely watching
moves in the euro and the Australian dollar.
Still, many analysts and dealers expects investors to stay
away from riskier assets, including emerging Asian currencies,
given worries about the euro zone and slowing global growth.
BNP Paribas' currency strategist Thio Chin Loo in Singapore
said she doubts if emerging Asian currencies could continue to
benefit from such inflows.
Earlier, data showed China's exports and imports grew at
their slowest pace in more than two years last month, indicating
the global economy remains sluggish.
"MSCI AxJ is still below where it was at the beginning of
last September when large outflows occurred," said Andy Ji,
Asian currency strategist for Commonwealth Bank of Australia in
Singapore, referring to MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific
shares outside Japan.
The index rose 1.7 percent on Tuesday, but is still down
nearly 10 percent from the high of September 2011.
"The same conditions that preluded the sharp outflows (in
late 2011) still prevail, suggesting a definitive return of
capital flows back to the region is not yet warranted, in our
view," Ji said, adding he would recommend selling emerging Asian
currencies versus the dollar on rallies.
WON
Dollar/won fell on offshore fund sales, spurring
onshore interbank speculators to cut long positions and enter
fresh shorts, dealers said.
Exporters also sold the pair for settlements, while
importers limited its slide.
Some traders looked to purchase the pair on dips, saying a
few offshore funds were also buying around 1,155, given
persistent worries about the euro zone's debt crisis.
"I'd like to add long USD/KRW here as I don't expect the
euro to rise more," said a foreign bank dealer in Seoul.
Euro/won slightly rose to around 1,478.
A South Korean bank dealer said he is reluctant to short the
cross pair for now, given short-covering on Monday.
However, the market appears to be targeting 1,450 because of
the euro's weakness globally, the dealer added.
Meanwhile, Barclays Capital recommended selling Australian
dollar/won
The South Korean central bank is reluctant to see further
weakness in the won, Barclays said, while it expects the
Australia's central bank to easy policy more aggressively than
the market anticipates.
Barclays also said the recent trend of rise in Australian
dollar/won is seen experiencing correction near term. The cross
pair has risen 6.2 percent since late November.
"We recommend being short AUD/KRW via the 1m forward" it
said in a note, with an entry level at 1,181 and a target of
1,090.
TAIWAN DOLLAR
U.S. dollar/Taiwan dollar slid on inflows for
Taiwanese stocks and bonds, while the central bank has been
spotted buying the pair with oil companies joining the bids,
dealers said.
Taiwanese insurers also sell U.S. dollar/Taiwan dollar's
non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) in offshore market to prepare
for further falls in spot, they added.
The central bank bought an estimated $2 million in spot at
every level with more agent banks seen buying the pair at the
current level, a trader in Taipei said.
PHILIPPINE PESO
Dollar/Philippine peso fell as interbank
speculators added short positions.
The pair had initially found support around 44.00 after data
showing the country's exports in November slid for seventh month
in a row.
But it broke the support on a higher euro and firmer
regional stocks.
Some traders said the dollar/peso market positions were seen
slightly short and looked to buy the pair on dips.
A European bank dealer in Manila said: "At these levels, I
would prefer to buy first."
RINGGIT, SINGAPORE DOLLAR
Dollar/ringgit and U.S. dollar/Singapore dollar
fell on stop-loss dollar sales and as interbank speculators
built up short positions, dealers said.
Investors dumped dollar/ringgit and U.S. dollar/Singapore
dollar to cut losses when the first pair broke through 3.1450
and the second breached 1.2900, dealers said.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0640 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 76.78 76.84 +0.07
Sing dlr 1.2896 1.2952 +0.43
Taiwan dlr 30.024 30.205 +0.60
Korean won 1155.00 1163.60 +0.74
Baht 31.66 31.77 +0.35
Peso 43.89 44.11 +0.50
Rupiah 9190.00 9140.00 -0.54
Rupee 52.24 52.50 +0.50
Ringgit 3.1355 3.1535 +0.57
Yuan 6.3137 6.3146 +0.01
Change so far in 2012
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 76.78 76.92 +0.18
Sing dlr 1.2896 1.2969 +0.57
Taiwan dlr 30.024 30.290 +0.89
Korean won 1155.00 1151.80 -0.28
Baht 31.66 31.55 -0.35
Peso 43.89 43.84 -0.11
Rupiah 9190.00 9060.00 -1.41
Rupee 52.24 53.17 +1.78
Ringgit 3.1355 3.1685 +1.05
Yuan 6.3137 6.2940 -0.31
(Additional reporting by Yingchien Lee in TAIPEI and IFR
Market's Catherine Tan; Editing by Kim Coghill)
