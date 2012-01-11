SINGAPORE, Jan 11 The South Korean won and the Singapore dollar slid on Wednesday as investors cut holdings in emerging Asian currencies on worries about the euro zone sovereign funding before key auctions, although inflows supported the Taiwan dollar. While inflows may be providing some relief to emerging Asian currencies early in the new year, it is premature to expect a surge of money into the region before investors see evidence that Europe's debt crisis is easing. "Some funds are coming here as Asia's economy is better than others and some see the dollar as overbought. But most of the funds appeared to be short-term players," said Jeong My-young, a currency strategist at Samsung Futures in Seoul. "Given the European problems, I don't think we will see massive inflows any time soon." Investors are awaiting bond sales by Italy and Spain on Thursday and Friday, as the two big euro zone members are seen as most at risk from the debt crisis. The won slid as offshore funds sold it with local interbank speculators covering dollar-short positions. The South Korean currency found relief from exporters' demand for settlements and as some offshore funds bought it on dips. The Singapore dollar fell as leveraged and macro funds sold the city-state's currency. But the Taiwan dollar rose on stock inflows and exporters' demand before the Chinese New Year holidays, while the island's central bank was seen capping its rises, dealers said. On Tuesday, foreign investors bought a net 10 billion Taiwan dollar ($333 million) in stocks, the largest daily purchase since Dec. 1. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0400 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 76.86 76.84 -0.03 Sing dlr 1.2924 1.2882 -0.32 Taiwan dlr 29.936 30.051 +0.38 Korean won 1159.50 1156.50 -0.26 Baht 31.72 31.66 -0.19 Peso 44.00 44.01 +0.03 Rupiah 9190.00 9140.00 -0.54 Rupee 51.73 51.71 -0.03 Ringgit 3.1435 3.1415 -0.06 Yuan 6.3170 6.3150 -0.03 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 76.86 76.92 +0.08 Sing dlr 1.2924 1.2969 +0.35 Taiwan dlr 29.936 30.290 +1.18 Korean won 1159.50 1151.80 -0.66 Baht 31.72 31.55 -0.54 Peso 44.00 43.84 -0.35 Rupiah 9190.00 9060.00 -1.41 Rupee 51.73 53.17 +2.79 Ringgit 3.1435 3.1685 +0.80 Yuan 6.3170 6.2940 -0.36 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon, Additional reporting by Yingchien Lee in TAIPEI and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Kim Coghill) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]