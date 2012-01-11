SINGAPORE, Jan 11 The South Korean won and
the Singapore dollar slid on Wednesday as investors cut holdings
in emerging Asian currencies on worries about the euro zone
sovereign funding before key auctions, although inflows
supported the Taiwan dollar.
While inflows may be providing some relief to emerging Asian
currencies early in the new year, it is premature to expect a
surge of money into the region before investors see evidence
that Europe's debt crisis is easing.
"Some funds are coming here as Asia's economy is better than
others and some see the dollar as overbought. But most of the
funds appeared to be short-term players," said Jeong My-young, a
currency strategist at Samsung Futures in Seoul.
"Given the European problems, I don't think we will see
massive inflows any time soon."
Investors are awaiting bond sales by Italy and Spain on
Thursday and Friday, as the two big euro zone members are seen
as most at risk from the debt crisis.
The won slid as offshore funds sold it with local
interbank speculators covering dollar-short positions.
The South Korean currency found relief from exporters'
demand for settlements and as some offshore funds bought it on
dips.
The Singapore dollar fell as leveraged and macro
funds sold the city-state's currency.
But the Taiwan dollar rose on stock inflows and
exporters' demand before the Chinese New Year holidays, while
the island's central bank was seen capping its rises, dealers
said.
On Tuesday, foreign investors bought a net 10 billion Taiwan
dollar ($333 million) in stocks, the largest daily purchase
since Dec. 1.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0400 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 76.86 76.84 -0.03
Sing dlr 1.2924 1.2882 -0.32
Taiwan dlr 29.936 30.051 +0.38
Korean won 1159.50 1156.50 -0.26
Baht 31.72 31.66 -0.19
Peso 44.00 44.01 +0.03
Rupiah 9190.00 9140.00 -0.54
Rupee 51.73 51.71 -0.03
Ringgit 3.1435 3.1415 -0.06
Yuan 6.3170 6.3150 -0.03
Change so far in 2012
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 76.86 76.92 +0.08
Sing dlr 1.2924 1.2969 +0.35
Taiwan dlr 29.936 30.290 +1.18
Korean won 1159.50 1151.80 -0.66
Baht 31.72 31.55 -0.54
Peso 44.00 43.84 -0.35
Rupiah 9190.00 9060.00 -1.41
Rupee 51.73 53.17 +2.79
Ringgit 3.1435 3.1685 +0.80
Yuan 6.3170 6.2940 -0.36
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon, Additional reporting by Yingchien
Lee in TAIPEI and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Kim
Coghill)
For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click
Double click on brackets for following items:
Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia
Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah
Singapore dollar Thai baht
Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar
Philippine peso Korean won
SPEED GUIDES
Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies
RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS
All Singapore news All Malaysian news
Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan
Philippines Korea All emerging markets
All foreign exchange news
Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]