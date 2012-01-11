* Sing dlr off, sold by macro funds, leveraged names
* Won slips on offshore funds, specs; exporters relieved
* Taiwan dlr up on stock inflows, exporters
(Adds details, updates prices)
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Jan 11 The Singapore dollar and
the South Korean won weakened on Wednesday as investors cut
holdings in emerging Asian currencies on concerns over the euro
zone sovereign funding before key bond sales, although inflows
supported a few regional units.
The Taiwan dollar and the Philippine peso bucked the overall
slide, helped by stock inflows.
While inflows may be providing some relief to emerging Asian
currencies early in the new year, it is premature to expect a
surge of money into the region before investors see evidence
that Europe's debt crisis is easing.
"Some funds are coming here as Asia's economy is better than
others and some see the dollar as overbought. But most of the
funds appeared to be short-term players," said Jeong My-young, a
currency strategist at Samsung Futures in Seoul.
"Given the European problems, I don't think we will see
massive inflows any time soon."
Some emerging Asian currencies such as the Indian rupee
have risen against the dollar this year helped by
inflows, while many others stayed under pressure from worries
about Europe's debt woes.
The inflows helped the rupee, the worst performing Asian
currency last year, fare better than its regional peers.
Investors are awaiting bond sales by Italy and Spain on
Thursday and Friday, as the two big euro zone members are seen
as most at risk from the debt crisis.
Asian shares gave up earlier gains amid caution over the
auctions.
"Solid auctions will be a positive for risk sentiment,
though I think it will be hard to see 'stunning' auction results
for the time being," Sacha Tihanyi, senior currency strategist
for Scotia Capital in Hong Kong, adding that a significant
decline in Italian bond yields would be stunning.
"I'd remain more exposed to CNH, CNY and TWD rather than
some of the more volatile high beta Asian currencies like KRW,"
he said.
SINGAPORE DOLLAR
Leveraged funds and U.K. accounts initially lifted U.S.
dollar/Singapore dollar.
U.S. dollar/Singapore dollar later found more support as
interbank speculators and macro names joined the bids.
WON
Dollar/won rose as offshore funds' bids spurred
local interbank speculators to cover short positions.
But the pair failed to end local trade above the 1,160 level
as South Korean exporters sold it on rallies for settlements and
on offers from some offshore players.
"The 1,160 level will be capped as exporters are likely to
unload USD above the line," says a senior foreign bank dealer in
Seoul.
BAHT
Standard Chartered recommended buying dollar/baht
as Thailand's trade balance may deteriorate in coming months and
there could be a current account deficit in 2012, compared with
2011's surplus.
Weak global and local growth could impact capital inflows in
the near term, with the MACD technical indicator giving a buy
signal for the dollar, StanChart said.
"We forecast that USD-THB will reach 32.50 at end-Q1-2012;
this is also our target for the trade," it said in a note.
A Bangkok-based dealer said he prefers buying it on dips
with a target of 32.00, although the market seems to be long.
TAIWAN DOLLAR
Stock inflows and exporters' offers before the Chinese New
Year pushed down U.S. dollar/Taiwan dollar, while the
island's central bank limited the pair's slide, dealers said.
Some importers joined the central bank's bids, they added.
On Tuesday, foreign investors bought a net 10 billion Taiwan
dollar ($333 million) in stocks, the largest daily purchase
since Dec. 1.
A central bank official said seasonal factors such as demand
by exporters before the holidays help the Taiwan dollar
appreciate.
PHILIPPINE PESO
Dollar/Philippine peso started local trade
higher, but the pair turned lower on stock inflows.
The pair may slide further on such flows, but traders are
reluctant to sell it more on persistent worries about the euro
zone.
"I am looking to buy on dips at 43.85 and below with a stop
loss at 43.70," said a European bank dealer in Manila.
Foreign investors have been net buyers of Manila stocks
since Dec. 28 by the previous session, helping the main index
hit a record high on Wednesday.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0650 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 76.91 76.84 -0.09
Sing dlr 1.2920 1.2882 -0.29
Taiwan dlr 29.945 30.051 +0.35
Korean won 1158.20 1156.50 -0.15
Baht 31.74 31.66 -0.25
Peso 43.97 44.01 +0.09
Rupiah 9195.00 9140.00 -0.60
Rupee 51.72 51.71 -0.01
Ringgit 3.1425 3.1415 -0.03
Yuan 6.3191 6.3150 -0.06
Change so far in 2012
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 76.91 76.92 +0.01
Sing dlr 1.2921 1.2969 +0.37
Taiwan dlr 29.945 30.290 +1.15
Korean won 1158.20 1151.80 -0.55
Baht 31.74 31.55 -0.60
Peso 43.97 43.84 -0.30
Rupiah 9195.00 9060.00 -1.47
Rupee 51.72 53.17 +2.81
Ringgit 3.1425 3.1685 +0.83
Yuan 6.3191 6.2940 -0.40
(Additional reporting by Yingchien Lee in TAIPEI and IFR
Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
