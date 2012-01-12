SINGAPORE, Jan 12 Emerging Asian currencies were mixed on Thursday on caution before a Spanish bond auction and central bank policy meetings on Thursday, but their outlook remains weak on persistent worries about European debt and a slowing growth. China's inflation eased to the lowest level in 15 months, giving the government more room to tilt policy towards supporting growth, but investors are likely to keep an eye on a sluggish global economy and its impact on emerging Asia, analysts said. "Market has not fully grasped the extent of slowdown in region's export performance, especially intra-regional shipments. There is more room for Asia-ex Japan currencies to fall in coming months," said Andy Ji, Asian currency strategist for Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Singapore. Some emerging Asian currencies have risen against the dollar so far this month on inflows but investors stayed reluctant to bring massive money to the region, given persistent worries about the euro zone's debt crisis, which is also dragging down the global economy. Comments from Fitch about the risk of the euro's collapse and bankers expressing a grim view over the Greek bailout on Wednesday increased caution about the course of the debt problems again. Spain on Thursday plans to sell up to 5 billion euros, just hours before the European Central Bank's policy decision, while Italy on Friday will offer up to 4.75 billion euros of five-year bonds, which will test markets' confidence over the euro zone. Amid the caution, the Thai baht slid on supplies from offshore funds and importers, while some traders looked for chances to buy it on dips. The Indonesian rupiah stayed weak on dollar demand from local corporates and foreign names, while the central bank was spotted supporting the currency. Investors are keeping an eye on the central bank's policy meeting in the day where Bank Indonesia is expected to hold its key rate at 6 percent. The Taiwan dollar continued to benefit from stock inflows. But the island's currency gave up some of earlier gains on dollar-short covering with smaller inflows and the central bank's intervention. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0400 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 76.84 76.85 +0.01 Sing dlr 1.2928 1.2914 -0.11 Taiwan dlr 29.952 29.999 +0.16 Korean won 1158.90 1158.70 -0.02 Baht 31.81 31.72 -0.28 Peso 43.99 44.00 +0.02 Rupiah 9150.00 9150.00 +0.00 Rupee 51.87 51.90 +0.07 Ringgit 3.1400 3.1391 -0.03 Yuan 6.3185 6.3155 -0.05 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 76.84 76.92 +0.10 Sing dlr 1.2928 1.2969 +0.32 Taiwan dlr 29.952 30.290 +1.13 Korean won 1158.90 1151.80 -0.61 Baht 31.81 31.55 -0.82 Peso 43.99 43.84 -0.33 Rupiah 9150.00 9060.00 -0.98 Rupee 51.87 53.17 +2.52 Ringgit 3.1400 3.1685 +0.91 Yuan 6.3185 6.2940 -0.39 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon, Additional reporting by Yingchien Lee in TAIPEI and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Ramya Venugopal) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]