SINGAPORE, Jan 13 The Indian rupee is set
to be this week's biggest gainer among regional peers, and to
enjoy its largely weekly rise since October, as encouraging bond
sales in Europe lifted most Asian currencies on Friday and
spurred hopes for more inflows.
Emerging Asian currencies are expected to get further
support as more funds including real money investors are likely
to keep buying them on the region's stronger economic and fiscal
fundamentals, as well as on signs that worries about a credit
crunch may be easing, dealers and analysts said.
"Equities are doing well. Data in Asia will turn higher and
the euro sentiment is stabilising somewhat. All that equals
higher Asian currencies," said Jonathan Cavenagh, a foreign
exchange strategist for Westpac in Singapore.
Some real money investors bought emerging Asian currencies
in recent sessions on dips, and they may purchase more even
though the size would be limited, dealers and analysts said.
Interbank speculators are likely to join the demand, they
added.
"There is nothing wrong in Asia. So, dollar/Asian currencies
are drifting lower in the meantime," said a senior dealer at a
Malaysian bank.
The rupee has risen 2.5 percent against the dollar
so far this week. If the gain is maintained, that would be the
largest weekly rise since it strengthened 2.6 percent in the
last week of October, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The Indian currency, Asia's worst performer last year, has
enjoyed inflows to the country's bonds and been the best
performer in 2012.
In a closely watched test of investor confidence on the euro
zone, Spain sold double the targeted amount at its auction of a
new three-year bond and two existing bonds maturing in 2016,
while yields halved at an Italian Thursday.
The successful sales raised hopes for a similarly positive
result when Italy sells up to 4.75 billion euros of longer-dated
bonds later on Friday.
The European Central Bank, which kept interest rates
unchanged at a record low 1 percent on Thursday as expected,
lent support as President Mario Draghi said that there was still
scope for further interest rates cuts.
With the positive results, the South Korean won
on Friday led strength in most of its Asian peers.
Offshore funds and local interbank speculators cleared
dollar-long positions, while importers' dollar bids limited its
strength, dealer said.
"Despite strong demand from importers, I think we are seeing
a big change in a trend," said a foreign bank dealer in Seoul.
Currency investors ignored the central bank's decision to
hold its key policy rate, as was widely expected.
Still, sustained worries about the euro zone's debt problems
kept investors from chasing emerging Asian currencies, dealers
and analysts said.
The Malaysian ringgit gave up some earlier gains
as interbank speculators covered dollar-short positions ahead of
technical resistance lines.
Saktiandi Supaat, head of FX Research at Maybank in
Singapore, said gains in emerging Asian currencies might be
temporary, saying he has not heard of inflows from hedge funds
and real money on Friday.
But some real money investors are expected to show interest
in selected emerging Asian currencies such as the Indonesian
rupiah and the Philippine peso, he added.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0400 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 76.81 76.75 -0.08
Sing dlr 1.2879 1.2905 +0.20
Taiwan dlr 29.963 30.002 +0.13
Korean won 1151.10 1158.20 +0.62
Baht 31.77 31.83 +0.19
Peso 43.85 44.06 +0.49
Rupiah 9170.00 9150.00 -0.22
Rupee 51.40 51.62 +0.43
Ringgit 3.1325 3.1415 +0.29
Yuan 6.3163 6.3178 +0.02
Change so far in 2012
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 76.81 76.92 +0.14
Sing dlr 1.2879 1.2969 +0.70
Taiwan dlr 29.963 30.290 +1.09
Korean won 1151.10 1151.80 +0.06
Baht 31.77 31.55 -0.69
Peso 43.85 43.84 -0.01
Rupiah 9170.00 9060.00 -1.20
Rupee 51.40 53.17 +3.44
Ringgit 3.1325 3.1685 +1.15
Yuan 6.3163 6.2940 -0.35
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon, Additional reporting by Reuters FX
Analyst Krishna Kumar in SYDNEY; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
