* Won up on stock inflows, offshore funds
* Philippine peso up on specs
* Some take profits from ringgit before resistance
(Adds details, updates prices)
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Jan 13 The Indian rupee is set
to be this week's biggest gainer among regional peers and to
enjoy its largely weekly rise since October, as a sign Europe's
debt crisis may be easing lifted Asian currencies on Friday and
spurred hopes for more inflows.
Emerging Asian currencies could get further support as more
funds including real money investors are likely to buy them on
the region's better economic and fiscal fundamentals, as well as
on signs worries about a credit crunch may be easing, dealers
and analysts said.
"Equities are doing well. Data in Asia will turn higher and
the euro sentiment is stabilising somewhat. All that equals
higher Asian currencies," said Jonathan Cavenagh, a foreign
exchange strategist for Westpac in Singapore.
Some real money investors bought emerging Asian currencies
in recent sessions on dips, and they may purchase more even
though the size would be limited, dealers and analysts said.
Interbank speculators are likely to join the demand, they
added.
"There is nothing wrong in Asia. So dollar/Asian currencies
are drifting lower," said a senior dealer at a Malaysian bank.
The rupee has risen 2.5 percent against the dollar
so far this week. If the gain is maintained, that would be the
largest weekly rise since it strengthened 2.6 percent in the
last week of October, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The Indian currency, Asia's worst performer last year, has
enjoyed inflows to the country's bonds and been the best
performer in 2012.
The euro extended gains after report that a Greek
debt swap deal may be close, as well as stop-loss buying.
A deal with private creditors to voluntarily write down at
least half the value of their Greek sovereign bonds has a good
chance of happening in the coming days, the chief executive of
French bank Societe Generale told newspaper Les Echos.
On Thursday, Spain sold double the targeted amount at its
auction of a new three-year bond and two existing bonds maturing
in 2016, while yields halved at an Italian Thursday.
The successful sales raised hopes for a similarly positive
result when Italy sells up to 4.75 billion euros of longer-dated
bonds later on Friday.
The European Central Bank, which kept interest rates
unchanged at a record low 1 percent on Thursday as expected,
lent support as President Mario Draghi said that there was still
scope for further interest rates cuts.
Still, sustained worries about the euro zone's debt problems
kept investors from chasing emerging Asian currencies, dealers
and analysts said.
Saktiandi Supaat, head of FX Research at Maybank in
Singapore, said gains in emerging Asian currencies might be
temporary, saying he has not heard of inflows from hedge funds
and real money on Friday.
But some real money investors are expected to show interest
in selected emerging Asian currencies such as the Indonesian
rupiah and the Philippine peso, he added.
WON
Dollar/won slid on stock inflows and as offshore
funds and local interbank speculators cleared long positions.
Foreign investors reported net purchases in Seoul shares
for a fourth consecutive session
The pair came under more pressure from stock inflows with
foreign investors reporting net purchases in Seoul stock markets
for a fourth consecutive session, while some suffered from
stop-loss dollar sales.
Importers bought it for settlements, especially around
1,150, but stop-loss sales pushed it down more, dealers said.
"Despite strong demand from importers, I think we are seeing
a big change in a trend," said a foreign bank dealer in Seoul.
Currency investors ignored the central bank's
widely-expected decision to hold its key policy rate again.
PHILIPPINE PESO
Philippine interbank speculators reduced long
dollar/Philippine peso positions due to improved risk
appetite.
Some foreign banks bought the pair on dips as it initially
faced support around 43.80, dealers said.
But the pair later broke through the level, where a trend
support line stood, tracking a firmer euro.
RINGGIT
Dollar/ringgit slid, but interbank speculators
covered short positions ahead of support around 3.1200, dealers
said.
"The break of 3.14 invited sellers to come in a try to break
the 3.12 support," said a Kuala Lumpur-based dealer, adding that
market players slowly turned short.
Dollar/ringgit has the 50 percent Fibonacci retracement at
around 3.12 of its October-December rise and also support at
3.1215, the low of Dec 15.
The trader said once dollar/ringgit clears the support, the
pair will head to 3.1000.
SINGAPORE DOLLAR
U.S. dollar/Singapore dollar fell as speculators
and leveraged accounts sold it.
But the pair's downside was limited as investors covered
short positions before the weekend.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0640 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 76.68 76.75 +0.09
Sing dlr 1.2870 1.2905 +0.27
Taiwan dlr 29.946 30.002 +0.19
Korean won 1147.50 1158.20 +0.93
Baht 31.71 31.83 +0.38
Peso 43.77 44.06 +0.67
Rupiah 9140.00 9150.00 +0.11
Rupee 51.42 51.62 +0.40
Ringgit 3.1290 3.1415 +0.40
Yuan 6.3099 6.3178 +0.13
Change so far in 2012
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 76.68 76.92 +0.31
Sing dlr 1.2870 1.2969 +0.77
Taiwan dlr 29.946 30.290 +1.15
Korean won 1147.50 1151.80 +0.37
Baht 31.71 31.55 -0.50
Peso 43.77 43.84 +0.17
Rupiah 9140.00 9060.00 -0.88
Rupee 51.42 53.17 +3.41
Ringgit 3.1290 3.1685 +1.26
Yuan 6.3099 6.2940 -0.25
(Additional reporting by Reuters FX Analyst Krishna Kumar in
SYDNEY and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)
