* Won up on stock inflows, offshore funds * Philippine peso up on specs * Some take profits from ringgit before resistance (Adds details, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Jan 13 The Indian rupee is set to be this week's biggest gainer among regional peers and to enjoy its largely weekly rise since October, as a sign Europe's debt crisis may be easing lifted Asian currencies on Friday and spurred hopes for more inflows. Emerging Asian currencies could get further support as more funds including real money investors are likely to buy them on the region's better economic and fiscal fundamentals, as well as on signs worries about a credit crunch may be easing, dealers and analysts said. "Equities are doing well. Data in Asia will turn higher and the euro sentiment is stabilising somewhat. All that equals higher Asian currencies," said Jonathan Cavenagh, a foreign exchange strategist for Westpac in Singapore. Some real money investors bought emerging Asian currencies in recent sessions on dips, and they may purchase more even though the size would be limited, dealers and analysts said. Interbank speculators are likely to join the demand, they added. "There is nothing wrong in Asia. So dollar/Asian currencies are drifting lower," said a senior dealer at a Malaysian bank. The rupee has risen 2.5 percent against the dollar so far this week. If the gain is maintained, that would be the largest weekly rise since it strengthened 2.6 percent in the last week of October, according to Thomson Reuters data. The Indian currency, Asia's worst performer last year, has enjoyed inflows to the country's bonds and been the best performer in 2012. The euro extended gains after report that a Greek debt swap deal may be close, as well as stop-loss buying. A deal with private creditors to voluntarily write down at least half the value of their Greek sovereign bonds has a good chance of happening in the coming days, the chief executive of French bank Societe Generale told newspaper Les Echos. On Thursday, Spain sold double the targeted amount at its auction of a new three-year bond and two existing bonds maturing in 2016, while yields halved at an Italian Thursday. The successful sales raised hopes for a similarly positive result when Italy sells up to 4.75 billion euros of longer-dated bonds later on Friday. The European Central Bank, which kept interest rates unchanged at a record low 1 percent on Thursday as expected, lent support as President Mario Draghi said that there was still scope for further interest rates cuts. Still, sustained worries about the euro zone's debt problems kept investors from chasing emerging Asian currencies, dealers and analysts said. Saktiandi Supaat, head of FX Research at Maybank in Singapore, said gains in emerging Asian currencies might be temporary, saying he has not heard of inflows from hedge funds and real money on Friday. But some real money investors are expected to show interest in selected emerging Asian currencies such as the Indonesian rupiah and the Philippine peso, he added. WON Dollar/won slid on stock inflows and as offshore funds and local interbank speculators cleared long positions. Foreign investors reported net purchases in Seoul shares for a fourth consecutive session The pair came under more pressure from stock inflows with foreign investors reporting net purchases in Seoul stock markets for a fourth consecutive session, while some suffered from stop-loss dollar sales. Importers bought it for settlements, especially around 1,150, but stop-loss sales pushed it down more, dealers said. "Despite strong demand from importers, I think we are seeing a big change in a trend," said a foreign bank dealer in Seoul. Currency investors ignored the central bank's widely-expected decision to hold its key policy rate again. PHILIPPINE PESO Philippine interbank speculators reduced long dollar/Philippine peso positions due to improved risk appetite. Some foreign banks bought the pair on dips as it initially faced support around 43.80, dealers said. But the pair later broke through the level, where a trend support line stood, tracking a firmer euro. RINGGIT Dollar/ringgit slid, but interbank speculators covered short positions ahead of support around 3.1200, dealers said. "The break of 3.14 invited sellers to come in a try to break the 3.12 support," said a Kuala Lumpur-based dealer, adding that market players slowly turned short. Dollar/ringgit has the 50 percent Fibonacci retracement at around 3.12 of its October-December rise and also support at 3.1215, the low of Dec 15. The trader said once dollar/ringgit clears the support, the pair will head to 3.1000. SINGAPORE DOLLAR U.S. dollar/Singapore dollar fell as speculators and leveraged accounts sold it. But the pair's downside was limited as investors covered short positions before the weekend. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0640 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 76.68 76.75 +0.09 Sing dlr 1.2870 1.2905 +0.27 Taiwan dlr 29.946 30.002 +0.19 Korean won 1147.50 1158.20 +0.93 Baht 31.71 31.83 +0.38 Peso 43.77 44.06 +0.67 Rupiah 9140.00 9150.00 +0.11 Rupee 51.42 51.62 +0.40 Ringgit 3.1290 3.1415 +0.40 Yuan 6.3099 6.3178 +0.13 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 76.68 76.92 +0.31 Sing dlr 1.2870 1.2969 +0.77 Taiwan dlr 29.946 30.290 +1.15 Korean won 1147.50 1151.80 +0.37 Baht 31.71 31.55 -0.50 Peso 43.77 43.84 +0.17 Rupiah 9140.00 9060.00 -0.88 Rupee 51.42 53.17 +3.41 Ringgit 3.1290 3.1685 +1.26 Yuan 6.3099 6.2940 -0.25 (Additional reporting by Reuters FX Analyst Krishna Kumar in SYDNEY and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]