(Refiles to fix date in first paragraph) SINGAPORE, Jan 16 Most emerging Asian currencies slid on Monday on hedge funds' selling after mass euro zone sovereign rating cuts by Standard & Poor's, though some investors bought regional units on hopes for inflows to Asia. S&P's downgrades, though expected, added to worries about Europe's debt crisis, coming as talks between Greece and private creditors on a debt swap deal appear to be at an impasse, boosting fears of a messy Greek default. Markets are also concerned the euro zone's bailout fund, EFSF, might lose its AAA rating with S&P as well. The concerns prompted investors to sell riskier assets, pushing down stocks and the euro. Still, some investors were looking to buy emerging Asian currencies on dips, given the region's stronger economic and fiscal fundamentals. Last week, most of the regional units rose on inflows. Many dealers said the downgrades have been largely factored into regional currencies. "In the first quarter, there will be further weakness in emerging Asian currencies. But with the search for yields, i think there will be cautious and selective moves into safer or higher grade assets in Asia," said Saktiandi Supaat, head of FX Research at Maybank in Singapore. "So, it will not be a total sell-off of emerging Asian currencies. That will need to be driven by a massive surprise out of the euro zone, which thus far has been priced in, such as a Greek default or a banking meltdown." S&P late on Friday downgraded the credit ratings of nine euro-zone countries, stripping France and Austria of their coveted triple-A status. But credit ratings of Asian countries have not been hit yet, with Singapore maintaining its triple-A status. On Monday, the Singapore dollar edged up against the U.S. dollar, outperforming its Asian peers. "I have no idea on why dollar/Asia has to rise. We have a firm trend to sell euro/Asia and we have not seen massive stock sales in Asia," said a senior Singapore bank dealer. The city-state's currency hit a near 10-year high against the euro. The won fell, but the South Korean currency found relief from expectations of dollar supplies linked to foreign investors' purchases of Hyundai Heavy Industries' shares. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0400 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 76.80 76.98 +0.23 Sing dlr 1.2924 1.2931 +0.05 Taiwan dlr 30.001 30.000 -0.00 Korean won 1153.20 1148.30 -0.42 Baht 31.90 31.75 -0.47 Peso 43.92 43.75 -0.38 Rupiah 9200.00 9075.00 -1.36 Rupee 51.69 51.54 -0.30 Ringgit 3.1450 3.1340 -0.35 Yuan 6.3150 6.3066 -0.13 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 76.80 76.92 +0.15 Sing dlr 1.2924 1.2969 +0.35 Taiwan dlr 30.001 30.290 +0.96 Korean won 1153.20 1151.80 -0.12 Baht 31.90 31.55 -1.10 Peso 43.92 43.84 -0.17 Rupiah 9200.00 9060.00 -1.52 Rupee 51.69 53.08 +2.69 Ringgit 3.1450 3.1685 +0.75 Yuan 6.3150 6.2940 -0.33 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon, Additional reporting by Lee Kyoung-ho in SEOUL; Editing by Kim Coghill)