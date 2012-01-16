* Won slides on offshore funds, Hyundai Heavy stake flows
* Baht at 5-mth low; Japanese players limit slide
* Philippine peso slips on dlr-short covering
(Adds details, updates prices)
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Jan 16 Most emerging Asian
currencies fell on Monday, with the Thai baht hitting a
five-month low, as hedge funds reduced their exposure to riskier
asskets after mass euro zone sovereign rating cuts by Standard &
Poor's.
Still, traders reported some investors continued to buy
regional units on hopes for more inflows to Asia in search if
higher yields.
S&P's downgrades, though expected, added to worries about
Europe's debt crisis and came as talks between Greece and
private creditors on a debt swap deal appear to be at an
impasse, boosting fears of a messy Greek default.
Markets are also concerned the euro zone's bailout fund,
EFSF, might lose its AAA rating with S&P as well.
The concerns prompted investors to sell riskier assets,
pushing down stocks and the euro to near a 17-month versus the
dollar.
Still, some investors were looking to buy emerging Asian
currencies on dips, given the region's stronger economic and
fiscal fundamentals. Last week, most of the regional units rose
on inflows.
Many dealers said the downgrades have been largely factored
into regional currencies.
"In the first quarter, there will be further weakness in
emerging Asian currencies. But with the search for yields, I
think there will be cautious and selective moves into safer or
higher grade assets in Asia," said Saktiandi Supaat, head of FX
Research at Maybank in Singapore.
"So, it will not be a total sell-off of emerging Asian
currencies. That will need to be driven by a massive surprise
out of the euro zone, which thus far has been priced in, such as
a Greek default or a banking meltdown."
S&P late on Friday downgraded the credit ratings of nine
euro-zone countries, stripping France and Austria of their
coveted triple-A status.
But credit ratings of Asian countries have not been hit yet,
with Singapore maintaining its triple-A status. On Monday, the
Singapore dollar edged up against the U.S. dollar,
outperforming its Asian peers.
"I have no idea on why dollar/Asia has to rise. We have a
firm trend to sell euro/Asia and we have not seen massive stock
sales in Asia," said a senior Singapore bank dealer.
The city-state's currency hit a near 10-year high against
the euro.
BAHT
Dollar/baht rose to as high as 31.99, the highest
since Aug. 16, as local and foreign players bought the pair,
while its upside was limited by Japanese players, dealers said.
On Sunday, the Nikkei business daily reported Honda Motor
will completely overhaul its flood-hit factory in
Thailand in a project that could cost more than 50 billion yen
($650 million).
A Bangkok-based dealer said he aims to sell dollar/baht on
rallies as some players appeared to hold long positions to
clear.
The dollar/baht's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) rose
to 66.4, close to the 70 threshold, indicating the pair is
approaching to overbought territory.
WON
Offshore funds bought dollar/won, although its
gains were capped by dollar supplies linked to foreign
investors' purchases of Hyundai Heavy Industries'
shares. Exporters also sold the pair for settlements.
Last week, South Korean KCC sold 697.2 billion
won ($607.21 million) worth of shares in Hyundai
.
Foreigners bought 604.5 billion won of shares on Friday
alone, stock exchange data showed, just slightly below the 669
billion won they bought this year through Thursday. Traders said
this data suggests that foreigners bought most of Hyundai's
shares.
But offers linked to the deal was not as large as some had
expected, and some local interbank speculators covered short
positions which they built up on hopes of inflows related to the
deal, dealers said.
"Market positions among some offshore players seems to be
still short and we may see 1,160 again. But I will sell
dollar/won around the level on possibilities of dollar-selling
intervention there," said a foreign bank dealer in Seoul.
PHILIPPINE PESO
Dollar/Philippine peso rose as investors covered
short-positions.
Some players expected further gains in the pair, seeing
market as still short.
"I still prefer to buy on dips as risk-off news is still out
there," said a European bank dealer in Manila, adding the pair
has room to rise to 44.20 and 44.40.
RUPIAH
Dollar/rupiah rose but some investors were looking
to sell the pair on rallies, saying dollar liquidity in the
onshore market has been improving.
The central bank's chief also said it would continue to
intervene in the currency market to guard the rupiah, which is
the worst-performing emerging Asian currency so far this year,
according to Thomson Reuters' data.
"Our main view on the IDR has not changed by much, as we
continue to think that its fundamentals remain supportive in the
longer term," said Gundy Cahyadi, an OCBC Bank's economist in
Singapore.
"In the near term, what is driving the market is the global
risk environment, and the rupiah will continue to be at the
mercy of risk appetite. Yet, we have seen improved USD liquidity
onshore, and levels above the 9200/9250 in the USD-IDR should
attract more sellers back to the market."
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0650 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 76.82 76.98 +0.21
Sing dlr 1.2926 1.2931 +0.04
Taiwan dlr 30.017 30.000 -0.06
Korean won 1153.00 1148.30 -0.41
Baht 31.90 31.75 -0.47
Peso 43.92 43.75 -0.38
Rupiah 9190.00 9075.00 -1.25
Rupee 51.64 51.54 -0.20
Ringgit 3.1455 3.1340 -0.37
Yuan 6.3162 6.3066 -0.15
Change so far in 2012
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 76.82 76.92 +0.13
Sing dlr 1.2926 1.2969 +0.33
Taiwan dlr 30.017 30.290 +0.91
Korean won 1153.00 1151.80 -0.10
Baht 31.90 31.55 -1.10
Peso 43.92 43.84 -0.17
Rupiah 9190.00 9060.00 -1.41
Rupee 51.64 53.08 +2.79
Ringgit 3.1455 3.1685 +0.73
Yuan 6.3162 6.2940 -0.35
(Additional reporting by Lee Kyoung-ho in SEOUL; Editing by Kim
Coghill)
