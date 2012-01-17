SINGAPORE, Jan 17 Most emerging Asian currencies rose on Tuesday as investors covered short positions after slightly stronger-than-expected Chinese growth data helped ease worries that Europe's debt crisis was imperiling the global economy. Currency players in Asian showed muted reaction to Standard & Poor's downgrade of the euro zone's rescue fund, while focusing on a firm bond auction in France on Monday. [ID:ID:nL6E8CG3AL] Chinese economy expanded at an annual rate of 8.9 percent expected in the fourth quarter, topping forecasts for 8.7 percent growth and boosting appetite for riskier assets. Elsewhere in the region, Singapore reported exports last month rose more than expected. Still, investors were reluctant to chase emerging Asian currencies further on sustained worries about the two-year old euro zone's debt crisis, which looks set to push much of the continent into recession early in 2012. Market players are keeping a close eye on talks between Greece and private sector creditors on a debt swap deal, which broke down last week but was expected to resume on Wednesday. With persistent worries about the European sovereign funding, inflows to emerging Asian may slow, some analysts said. Some regional units such as the Indian rupee have benefited from inflows so far this year. "We have seen governments bond yields coming down by difference degrees on either safe haven flows or strengthening rate cut expectations," said Andy Ji, Asian currency strategist for Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Singapore. The Singapore dollar may support from some safe heaven flows as the city-state maintains a triple-A rating, Ji said. "But yields are already low hence not much space there. In general, inflows are unlikely to sustain in the first half in our view on the downbeat outlook," Ji said, adding he still prefer buy dollar against emerging Asian currencies on dips. On Tuesday, the won rose as offshore funds and local speculators cut dollar-long positions. Demand from exporters also supported the South Korean currency. The dollar index slid 0.5 percent to 81.106 as it is seen facing a resistance at 81.728. But South Korean importers bought dollars for settlements ahead of the won's resistance around 1,145 per dollar, dealers said. The Philippine peso strengthened past a trendline support around at 43.75. It may head to 43.60, the high of this year. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0405 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 76.70 76.78 +0.10 Sing dlr 1.2850 1.2920 +0.54 Taiwan dlr 29.997 30.070 +0.24 Korean won 1145.50 1154.70 +0.80 Baht 31.85 31.91 +0.19 Peso 43.69 43.88 +0.43 Rupiah 9200.00 9120.00 -0.87 Rupee 50.99 51.37 +0.76 Ringgit 3.1280 3.1405 +0.40 Yuan 6.3136 6.3165 +0.05 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 76.70 76.92 +0.28 Sing dlr 1.2850 1.2969 +0.93 Taiwan dlr 29.997 30.290 +0.98 Korean won 1145.50 1151.80 +0.55 Baht 31.85 31.55 -0.94 Peso 43.69 43.84 +0.34 Rupiah 9200.00 9060.00 -1.52 Rupee 50.99 53.08 +4.11 Ringgit 3.1280 3.1685 +1.29 Yuan 6.3136 6.2940 -0.31 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon, Additional reporting by Reuters FX Analyst Krishna Kumar; Editing by Kim Coghill) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]