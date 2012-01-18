SINGAPORE, Jan 18 The won and the ringgit led most emerging Asian currencies higher by breaking through technical resistance levels, as economic data from China and Germany and a successful Spanish treasury bill sale improved investors' risk appetite. Some dealers and analysts see further inflows on better risk appetite, although investors continued to seek reassurance, holding off more purchases as they awaited the outcome of Portugal's bond sale and talks over Greece. "There is some implicit presure in the short term to push higher on the back of capital inflows, falling vols and a general improvement in global risk appetite levels," said Emmanuel Ng, FX strategist at OCBC in Singapore, adding emerging Asian currencies are likely rise more. Despite sustained worries about the euro zone's debt crisis and a slowing global economy, some of the regional units such as the Indian rupee have enjoyed inflows, as a result of the increased interest in risky assets. On Wednesday, the South Korean won broke through a 55-day moving average resistance at 1,144.6 as foreign investors continued to buy the country's stocks and stop-loss dollar sales. If the won ends the day stronger than the average, it may head to a 100-day moving average of 1,138.7. Foreign investors bought Korean stocks for a seventh session, their longest stock buying spree since July, purchasing a net 232.2 billion won ($202.70 million) on Wednesday after scooping up 1.35 trillion won during the previous six sessions. "I feel that excessive cash in the world since last June when every funds exited got nowhere to go now. Even a small portion of the cash is enough to push up the KOSPI and others by 5-10 percent," said a senior dealer at a Malaysian bank in Kuala Lumpur, referring to the South Korea's main stock index. The Malaysian ringgit also strengthened past a Fibonacci retracement resistance. Still, many investors are reluctant to chase emerging Asian currencies before Portuguese bond auction and talks over Greece's debt restructuring. Portugal aims to sell up to 2.5 billion euros of treasury bills later on Wednesday in its biggest debt auction since last year's bailout. Greece's debt swap talks with international creditors are also set to resume on Wednesday. Greece needs to reach a deal in order to secure a new bailout from the EU and IMF and avoid a default when its big bond redemption comes due in late March. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0400 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 76.67 76.83 +0.20 Sing dlr 1.2817 1.2856 +0.30 Taiwan dlr 29.942 29.995 +0.18 Korean won 1141.60 1145.50 +0.34 Baht 31.78 31.75 -0.09 Peso 43.52 43.62 +0.23 Rupiah 9150.00 9070.00 -0.87 Rupee 50.57 50.73 +0.32 Ringgit 3.1160 3.1260 +0.32 Yuan 6.3116 6.3150 +0.05 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 76.67 76.92 +0.32 Sing dlr 1.2817 1.2969 +1.19 Taiwan dlr 29.942 30.290 +1.16 Korean won 1141.60 1151.80 +0.89 Baht 31.78 31.55 -0.72 Peso 43.52 43.84 +0.74 Rupiah 9150.00 9060.00 -0.98 Rupee 50.57 53.08 +4.96 Ringgit 3.1160 3.1685 +1.68 Yuan 6.3116 6.2940 -0.28 ($1 = 1145.5500 Korean won) (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon, Additional reporting by Ju-min Park in SEOUL; Editing by Ramya Venugopal) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]