* Moody's raises Indonesia's rating to investment grade * Won rises on foreign stock demand, stop-loss dlr sales * Ringgit may head to 3.10; specs, leveraged names buy * Philippine peso up, but intervention spotted at 43.50/dlr (Adds more details, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Jan 18 Emerging Asian currencies rose on Wednesday with the rupiah gaining on hopes for more inflows after Moody's upgraded Indonesia's sovereign rating, while the won and ringgit broke through technical resistance levels. Earlier, Moody's Investors Service raised Indonesia's credit status to an investment grade, a status likely to draw more fund flows into Southeast Asia's biggest economy. Fitch Ratings had upgraded the country's sovereign rating in December. "This is a great news especially for foreign pension funds. They need at least 2 rating institutions giving an investment grade level to put money into Indonesia," said Jemmy Paul, equity fund manager at Sucorinvest Asset Management in Jakarta, adding that foreign capital inflows will rise more than the market has expected as a result. After the Moody's move, the rupiah rose against the dollar and the Jakarta stock market turned positive. Other Asian currencies such as the Indian rupee and the South Korean won also rose on foreign inflows into their stock markets. Some dealers and analysts expect more funds to flow in as risk appetite improves, though there was some caution ahead of a Portuguese debt sale and fractious talks over restructuring Greece's debt. "There is some implicit presure in the short term to push higher on the back of capital inflows, falling vols and a general improvement in global risk appetite levels," said Emmanuel Ng, FX strategist at OCBC in Singapore, adding emerging Asian currencies are likely rise further. "Excessive cash in the world since last June when every fund exited has nowhere to go now. Even a small portion of the cash is enough to push up the KOSPI and others by 5-10 percent," said a senior dealer at a Malaysian bank in Kuala Lumpur, referring to the South Korea's main stock index. Limiting gains, Asian importers bought dollars for settlements. Some dealers said investors may have to quickly reduce long positions in emerging Asian units if sentiment on risky assets turn sour again. The euro gave up some of its earlier gains as it faced resistance. A senior director of Fitch Ratings said a two-notch downgrade of Italy is an option. "If we keep shorting dollar/Asia on the current risk-on sentiment, anybody could be a fool as the mood can change anytime," said a European bank dealer. Portugal aims to sell up to 2.5 billion euros of treasury bills later on Wednesday in its biggest debt auction since last year's bailout. Greece's debt swap talks with international creditors are also set to resume on Wednesday after breaking down last week. Greece needs to reach a deal in order to secure a new bailout from the EU and IMF and avoid a default when its big bond redemption comes due in late March. WON Dollar/won breached support at its 55-day moving average at 1,144.6 as foreign investors continued to buy South Korean stocks. The pair earlier found some relief from importers' demand for settlements, but offshore funds and stop-loss sales pushed down it to as low as 1,140.2, the weakest since Dec 12, dealers said. Some local investors dumped long dollar positions, which they had built up along with importers' bids, on heavy selling from offshore funds, they added. Dollar/won has room to fall more, probably to a 100-day moving average of 1,138.7. Foreign investors reported their longest buying spree in the Seoul stock market since July with a seventh consecutive session of net purchases. They bought a net 481.0 billion won ($419.89 million) after scooping up a combined 1.35 trillion won during the previous six sessions. RINGGIT Dollar/ringgit fell below a Fibonacci retracement support as some speculators looked to sell the pair on rallies on improved risk appetite. Leveraged names also sold it. "USD/Asia will slowly slide along with the better risk sentiment," said senior dealer at a Malaysian bank in Kuala Lumpur, adding that he would not join any bids on dips. Dollar/ringgit may head to 3.10, the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement of its October-December rise, if it ends the day lower than the 50 percent level around 3.12. PHILIPPINE PESO Investors added short Dollar/Philippine peso positions, while the central bank's agent players have been spotted buying around 43.50, dealers said. Some dealers sought to buy the pair on dips, seeing the market as short, and before the central bank's policy meeting on Thursday. Earlier, the central bank governor said the Philippines needs to adjust its monetary policy to attract more investment and fuel growth, with inflation seen as manageable despite pressure from volatile world oil prices. The bank is expected to cut interest rates by 25 basis points on Thursday to boost growth, a Reuters poll showed. "After the 43.75 level was broken, everybody is now looking to sell the rallies. But I doubt if USD/PHP is going lower with a rate decision tomorrow," said a European bank dealer in Manila, adding he would buy the pair around 43.40-43.45. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0845 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 76.69 76.83 +0.18 Sing dlr 1.2811 1.2856 +0.35 Taiwan dlr 29.962 29.995 +0.11 Korean won 1141.50 1145.50 +0.35 Baht 31.77 31.75 -0.06 Peso 43.41 43.62 +0.48 Rupiah 9110.00 9070.00 -0.44 Rupee 50.69 50.73 +0.09 Ringgit 3.1130 3.1260 +0.42 Yuan 6.3118 6.3150 +0.05 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 76.69 76.92 +0.30 Sing dlr 1.2811 1.2969 +1.23 Taiwan dlr 29.962 30.290 +1.09 Korean won 1141.50 1151.80 +0.90 Baht 31.77 31.55 -0.69 Peso 43.41 43.84 +0.99 Rupiah 9110.00 9060.00 -0.55 Rupee 50.69 53.08 +4.73 Ringgit 3.1130 3.1685 +1.78 Yuan 6.3118 6.2940 -0.28 ($1 = 1145.5500 Korean won) (Additional reporting by Ju-min Park in SEOUL; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)