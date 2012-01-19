* Won may head to 1,129.1, up on offshores & foreign stock demand * Sing dlr hovers near Fibo resistance, but may head to 1.2680 * Ringgit up, short covering around 3.10 seen (Adds details, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Jan 19 Most emerging Asian currencies rose on Thursday, with the Singapore dollar and the won breaching resistance, as investors added riskier assets on hopes that the International Monetary Fund would raise resources to help ease the European debt crisis. Some investors took profits from recent gains in emerging Asian currencies, but the regional units are likely to strengthen further on sustained demand for assets in the region, dealers and analysts. "During the year people will come to the conclusion that there is a lot of money sloshing around the world. It's got to go somewhere. Europe's not a very good destination," said Adam Gilmour, head of FX & derivatives sales at Citigroup in Singapore. "Even if Asia has a terrible year on GDP growth - It's probably still going to be around 3, or 4 or 5 percent, which is significantly better than anywhere in the developed world." Emerging Asian currencies may see some correction in the next few months if the euro zone's problems flare up, Gilmour said, but he added he would not surprised to see the regional units stronger by year end. Despite sustained worries about the euro zone, some emerging Asian currencies have enjoyed inflows so far this year and gained against the U.S. dollar. Some offshore funds actively bought the regional units against the euro. On late Wednesday, Moody's Investors Service upgraded Indonesia's sovereign rating to an investment grade, boosting hopes for more fund flows to Southeast Asia's top economy. Bringing some hopes on the euro zone, the IMF is seeking to more than double its war chest by raising $600 billion in new resources to help countries deal with the fallout from the euro zone debt crisis. Still, that does not mean a quick solution to the continent's debt hangover. Investors remained cautious as Greece needs to reach a bond swap deal with its creditors to avoid the prospect of default when 14.5 billion euros of bond redemptions come due in March. "We remain a skeptic on this extension of AXJ FX gains and see risk reward heavily tilted towards a possible vicious rebound in USD/AXJ FX in the near term," said Suresh Kumar Ramanathan, regional rates and foreign exchange strategist for CIMB Investment Bank in a note. "The current flows part of EUR/AXJ FX and an overshoot of AXJ FX against the USD is looking increasingly unstable with a re-run of risk aversion in the near term. We caution market players of overextending these long AXJ FX trades." WON Dollar/won hit a six-week low as foreign investors reported their biggest daily stock purchases in more than four months and offshore funds reduced dollar-holdings. The pair has room to slide further, probably to 1,129.1, the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement of its October-December rise. It also has a 120-day moving average at 1,128.3. It fell below other support lines such as a 100-day moving average, which currently stood at 1,139.2. Foreign investors bought a net 709.0 billion won ($620.98 million), the largest daily purchase since Sept 1, extending their buying spree to a eight consecutive session, also the longest since July last year. But importers' demand limited dollar/won's slide, causing some short-covering, dealers said. "Its slide would not be as speedy as some hope on importers' dollar bids with some expectations of trade deficit in January," said a senior foreign bank dealer in Seoul. RINGGIT Dollar/ringgit slid, but some interbank speculators covered short positions around 3.10 where the pair has the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement of its October-December rise. "At this point, USD/MYR market is pretty short," said a Kuala Lumpur-based dealer, adding he would take profit around 3.1000. Once the level is cleared, the pair is seen heading to 3.0781, the 76.4 percent retracement. SINGAPORE DOLLAR U.S. dollar/Singapore dollar hovered slightly above a Fibonacci support as bids from leveraged accounts offset fresh selling interests. It has the 50 percent Fibonacci retracement at 1.2768 of its October-November rise. But the pair may fall eventually after on Wednesday closing below a 100-day moving average, which currently stands at 1.2809, for the first time since early Sept. The break is a bearish signal for the pair. If the pair breaks the retracement and the previous low of 1.2750 on Nov. 14, it will fall to 1.2680, near the 61.8 percent retracement and probably to 1.2620. RUPIAH Dollar/rupiah's indicative price fell on foreign investors sales, but local coporate demand limited the pair's slide. Surge in bonds after Moody's upgrade on Wednesday and risk appetite is seen putting pressure on the pair. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 76.74 76.84 +0.13 Sing dlr 1.2775 1.2775 +0.00 Taiwan dlr 29.920 29.978 +0.19 Korean won 1137.60 1141.80 +0.37 Baht 31.68 31.78 +0.30 Peso 43.50 43.40 -0.23 Rupiah 8980.00 9010.00 +0.33 Rupee 50.41 50.38 -0.06 Ringgit 3.1070 3.1185 +0.37 Yuan 6.3197 6.3120 -0.12 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 76.74 76.92 +0.23 Sing dlr 1.2775 1.2969 +1.52 Taiwan dlr 29.920 30.290 +1.24 Korean won 1137.60 1151.80 +1.25 Baht 31.68 31.55 -0.41 Peso 43.50 43.84 +0.78 Rupiah 8980.00 9060.00 +0.89 Rupee 50.41 53.08 +5.30 Ringgit 3.1070 3.1685 +1.98 Yuan 6.3197 6.2940 -0.41 (Additional reporting by Reuters FX Analyst Krishna Kumar in SYDNEY and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Kim Coghill) ($1 = 1141.7500 Korean won)