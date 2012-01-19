* Turn bullish on rupee by the most since Oct 2010 * Become optimistic on rupiah by the most since late Aug * Turn bullish on won by the most since Jul By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Jan 19 Investors turned sharply bullish on most emerging Asian currencies in the last two weeks, especially the Indian rupee and the Indonesian rupiah, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday, . The survey of 11 currency analysts, conducted on Wednesday and Thursday, showed that currency players turned most optimistic on the rupee since October 2010 with the Indian currency hovering around a six-week high against the dollar on sustained foreigners' interest in the country's stocks. They also turned the most bullish on the Indonesian rupiah since mid-August last year, especially as Moody's Investors Service on Wednesday followed Fitch Ratings in raising the country's sovereign rating to investment grade. Currency players became most optimistic on the South Korean won since July last year and the Philippine peso since October 2010. Foreign investors continued to scoop up South Korean stocks, extending their buying spree to an eighth consecutive session on Thursday, the longest since July last year. Currency investors added bets on the Chinese yuan more to the largest since late August last year, while more than doubled positions in the Singapore dollar to the largest since mid-August. The Reuters survey focused on what analysts believe are the current market positions in eight Asian emerging market currencies: Chinese yuan, South Korean won, Singapore dollar, Indonesian rupiah, Taiwan dollar, Indian rupee, Philippine peso and Malaysian ringgit. The poll uses estimates of net long or short positions on a scale of minus 3 to plus 3. A score of plus 3 indicates the market is significantly long on dollars. The figures included positions held through non-deliverable forwards (NDFs). The findings of the survey are as follows (positions in U.S. dollar versus each currency): DATE CNY KRW SGD IDR TWD INR MYR PHP 19-Jan -1.18 -1.18 -0.93 -0.43 -0.91 -1.41 -1.09 -0.79 5-Jan -0.92 0.02 -0.42 0.23 -0.17 1.10 -0.60 0.02 23-Dec -0.65 0.06 0.05 0.45 0.32 1.18 0.15 -0.20 8-Dec -0.45 -0.18 0.15 0.20 0.40 0.95 0.03 -0.15 23-Nov -0.80 0.73 0.66 0.11 0.55 1.91 0.68 -0.18 10-Nov -0.64 0.08 0.40 0.04 0.29 1.48 0.31 0.48 27-Oct -0.58 -0.68 -0.79 -0.40 -0.15 0.20 -0.13 -0.30 (Additional reporting by Leonard How; Editing by Ramya Venugopal) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]