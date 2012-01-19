* Turn bullish on rupee by the most since Oct 2010
* Become optimistic on rupiah by the most since late Aug
* Turn bullish on won by the most since Jul
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Jan 19 Investors turned sharply
bullish on most emerging Asian currencies in the last two weeks,
especially the Indian rupee and the Indonesian rupiah, a Reuters
poll showed on Thursday, .
The survey of 11 currency analysts, conducted on Wednesday
and Thursday, showed that currency players turned most
optimistic on the rupee since October 2010 with the Indian
currency hovering around a six-week high against the dollar on
sustained foreigners' interest in the country's stocks.
They also turned the most bullish on the Indonesian rupiah
since mid-August last year, especially as Moody's Investors
Service on Wednesday followed Fitch Ratings in raising the
country's sovereign rating to investment grade.
Currency players became most optimistic on the South Korean
won since July last year and the Philippine peso since October
2010.
Foreign investors continued to scoop up South Korean stocks,
extending their buying spree to an eighth consecutive session on
Thursday, the longest since July last year.
Currency investors added bets on the Chinese yuan more to
the largest since late August last year, while more than doubled
positions in the Singapore dollar to the largest since
mid-August.
The Reuters survey focused on what analysts believe are the
current market positions in eight Asian emerging market
currencies: Chinese yuan, South Korean won, Singapore dollar,
Indonesian rupiah, Taiwan dollar, Indian rupee, Philippine peso
and Malaysian ringgit.
The poll uses estimates of net long or short positions on a
scale of minus 3 to plus 3. A score of plus 3 indicates the
market is significantly long on dollars. The figures included
positions held through non-deliverable forwards (NDFs).
The findings of the survey are as follows
(positions in U.S. dollar versus each currency):
DATE CNY KRW SGD IDR TWD INR MYR PHP
19-Jan -1.18 -1.18 -0.93 -0.43 -0.91 -1.41 -1.09 -0.79
5-Jan -0.92 0.02 -0.42 0.23 -0.17 1.10 -0.60 0.02
23-Dec -0.65 0.06 0.05 0.45 0.32 1.18 0.15 -0.20
8-Dec -0.45 -0.18 0.15 0.20 0.40 0.95 0.03 -0.15
23-Nov -0.80 0.73 0.66 0.11 0.55 1.91 0.68 -0.18
10-Nov -0.64 0.08 0.40 0.04 0.29 1.48 0.31 0.48
27-Oct -0.58 -0.68 -0.79 -0.40 -0.15 0.20 -0.13 -0.30
(Additional reporting by Leonard How; Editing by Ramya
Venugopal)
