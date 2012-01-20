SINGAPORE, Jan 20 Foreign fund inflows to India are set to help the rupee enjoy the best week in nearly three months, leading weekly gains among its Asian peers, as most of them rose on Friday on signs worries about European funding problems are easing. Investors took profits from the rise in emerging Asian currencies before the Lunar New year holidays next week. Still, the units may extend gains, thanks to improved risk appetite especially after the strong results of euro zone bond sales, which could bring more money to the region, dealers and analysts said. "The markets may be on the cusp of transition from a short squeeze to being bullish, given the recent improvement in risk appetite levels and the return of capital inflows into the region," said Emmanuel Ng, FX strategist at OCBC in Singapore. "At this juncture, investors may be keeping their fingers crossed with respect to the euro zone risks and Asian FX may continue to attempt to pick up from here," Ng said, adding that his bank remains long Asian currencies via the Singapore dollar, the Indonesian rupiah and the Chinese yuan. Investors turned sharply bullish on most emerging Asian currencies in the past two weeks, particularly the rupee and the rupiah, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday. The rupee has risen 2.5 percent against the dollar so far this week. If that is maintained the currency will have its largest weekly gain since the last week of October, according to Thomson Reuters data. Still, many investors remain cautious over possible corrections in emerging Asian currencies, especially in case efforts to complete a deal on handling Greek debt fail, dealers and analysts said. Athens and its private bondholders resume debt swap talks later in the day amid signs they were inching closer to a long-awaited deal needed to prevent a chaotic default by the country. So far, emerging Asian currencies have reflected expectation of a deal, so if Greece and the creditors fail to reach an agreement, those units are likely to fall, dealers and analysts added. "It is still too uncertain as to what the exact outcome (of Greece talks) will be. I think they are pricing in a more optimistic result however," said Sacha Tihanyi, senior currency strategist for Scotia Capital in Hong Kong. On Friday, the Philippine peso rose as interbank speculators added positions in the currencies on hopes for more inflows to the country's stocks. The baht also gained with investors cutting dollar-positions. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0400 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 77.05 77.12 +0.09 Sing dlr 1.2724 1.2715 -0.07 Taiwan dlr 29.963 29.941 -0.07 Korean won 1134.00 1137.10 +0.27 Baht 31.53 31.62 +0.29 Peso 43.28 43.50 +0.52 Rupiah 8950.00 8960.00 +0.11 Rupee 50.29 50.26 -0.05 Ringgit 3.1020 3.1040 +0.06 Yuan 6.3165 6.3167 +0.00 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 77.05 76.92 -0.17 Sing dlr 1.2724 1.2969 +1.93 Taiwan dlr 29.963 30.290 +1.09 Korean won 1134.00 1151.80 +1.57 Baht 31.53 31.55 +0.06 Peso 43.28 43.84 +1.31 Rupiah 8950.00 9060.00 +1.23 Rupee 50.29 53.08 +5.56 Ringgit 3.1020 3.1685 +2.14 Yuan 6.3165 6.2940 -0.36 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Richard Borsuk) For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news All Malaysian news Thailand Indonesia Hong Kong Taiwan Philippines Korea All emerging markets All foreign exchange news Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI]